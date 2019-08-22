Football coaches by tenure
David Marston – Lawrence County (17th year)
Rodney Stidham – Hamilton (15th year)
Scott Basden – Muscle Shoals (12th year)
Rod Hudson – Hackleburg (11th year)
Jason Lard – Lexington (10th year)
Heath Wood – Central (ninth year)
David Hufstedler – Sheffield (ninth year)
Michael Jackson – Red Bay (sixth year)
Brad Palmer – Waterloo (sixth year)
Brad Black – Brooks (fifth year)
Lymos McDonald – Cherokee (fifth year)
Scotty Hannah – Collinwood (fifth year)
Taylor Leathers – Colbert Heights (fourth year)
Denton Bowling – Hatton (fourth year)
Jeff Mason – Lauderdale County (fourth year)
Darrell Higgins – Mars Hill (fourth year)
Kevin Lacey – Tharptown (fourth year)
Brett Mask – Colbert County (third year)
Neal Cruce – Loretto (third year)
Mac Hampton – R.A. Hubbard (third year)
Will Hester – Florence (second year)
Kevin Barnwell – Phil Campbell (second year)
Jerry Fulks – Rogers (second year)
John Ritter – Russellville (second year)
Matt Poarch – Wilson (second year)
Randall Martin – Deshler (first year)
Chris Musso – Haleyville (first year)
Adam Lawler – Phillips (first year)
Kelly Rushing – Shoals Christian (first year)
Ben Guin – Vina (first year)
Cary Crews – Wayne County (first year)
*Stats courtesy of AHSFHS.org*
Winningest teams over last five years
Wayne County 48 (and that includes 7 playoff wins)
Muscle Shoals 44 (and that includes 6 playoff wins)
Hackleburg 42 (4 playoff wins)
Red Bay 42 (2 playoff wins)
Brooks 41 (4 playoff wins)
Colbert County 41 (7 playoff wins)
Russellville 39 (3 playoff wins)
Rogers 39 (3 playoff wins)
Deshler 36 (8 playoff wins)
Wilson 36 (1 playoff win)
Lauderdale County 35 (4 playoff wins)
Playoff droughts (at least 3 years)
Tharptown (13 years, has never been)
Loretto (4 years)
Hamilton (3 years)
Hatton (3 years)
Lawrence County, TN (3 years)
Phil Campbell (3 years)
Vina (3 years)
Playoff streaks (at least 3 years)
Wayne County 16
Muscle Shoals 10
Lauderdale County 9
Colbert County 7
Phillips 7
Brooks 4
Cherokee 3
Collinwood 3
Rogers 3
Sheffield 3
Playoff streaks snapped in 2018 (3 years or more)
Hackleburg 10
Haleyville 6
Wilson 4
Notable playoff streaks to monitor
• Muscle Shoals has won a first round playoff game eight years in a row. Deshler did this from 2007 through 2014. Colbert County won ten straight playoff openers from 1999 through 2008.
• Florence and Haleyville each last won a playoff game in 2014. Central’s last playoff win was 2013.
• Hatton’s last playoff win was 2002. Phil Campbell’s last playoff win was in 2000.
• Hamilton has missed the playoffs three straight years after making it 10 years in a row.
• Lexington has missed the playoffs two straight years. The last time it missed the playoffs three years in a row was 1988-90.
Random facts
• Hatton’s 309 points scored last year were its most since 2008.
• Russellville scored 434 regular season points last year, its most before the playoffs since 2002.
• Florence allowed 215 points in the regular season, its best total since 2014.
• Loretto’s four wins last year were its most since 2013.
• Shoals Christian’s last winning season was 2012. Vina’s last winning season was 1989. Since joining a region, Tharptown has no winning seasons but went 5-5 in 2013.
• Waterloo’s 406 points scored last year were easily the most in school history. Despite playing two playoff games, Waterloo allowed only 235 points – its fewest in a full season featuring regional opponents since 1991.
• Mars Hill scored more points in last year’s postseason (207) than it did in either of its first two full seasons of 2014 and 2015 (104 and 155).
• Muscle Shoals allowed 45 points in its second round loss to Pinson Valley. That’s the most the Trojans allowed since a 47-0 loss to Colbert County in 2008.
Matchup notes
• Rogers has beaten Wilson three years in a row, but Wilson leads the all-time series 22-21. The teams have played every year since 1976.
• Muscle Shoals has won four straight games against Florence, with last year’s 10-7 result being the teams’ closest in seven all-time meetings. Florence won the first three.
• Central’s 57-21 win over rival Wilson last year was the biggest blowout in series history.
• Russellville’s double-overtime win over Deshler gave the Golden Tigers four wins in their last five meetings. Deshler holds a narrow series lead.
• Colbert County’s 35-6 win over Lauderdale County was the Indians’ most lopsided win in the series since 2000. It was also Colbert County’s first win over LCHS since 2014. The Indians lead the series 40-30.
• Brooks’ 48-7 win over Deshler last year was the second-largest blowout in series history. (Deshler won 48-0 in 1990.) Brooks has won the last two meetings, but Deshler won ten straight before that.
• Phillips’ win over Hackleburg last year broke an eight-year losing streak for the Bears in the series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.