Will Adams, Lauderdale County: Adams had nine tackles, two for loss, and a sack in the Tigers’ 46-20 win over Sylvania in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs
Ted Borden, Florence: A first-year member of the football team, Borden hit a 42-yard field goal as time expired and Florence beat Mountain Brook 24-21 in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.
Griffin Hanson, Mars Hill: The eighth-grade quarterback completed 5 of 7 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns as the Panthers dominated Woodville 63-7 in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.
Ethan Heggy, Hackleburg: Heggy rushed 15 times for 176 yards and two touchdowns (80 and 23 yards) and also caught a 31-yard touchdown pass as the Panthers knocked off Valley Head 34-19 in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs.
Bryan Hogan, Deshler: Hogan ran for 73 yards on Deshler’s first play from scrimmage and finished with 147 yards rushing and three touchdowns on just seven carries as the Tigers thumped Danville 44-6 in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Cameron McKinney, Red Bay: The junior linebacker made 16 tackles in the Tigers’ 27-7 win over Cedar Bluff in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Ty Smith, Muscle Shoals: Smith caught four passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns as the Trojans cruised past Albertville 61-20 in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
