Camryn Beckwith, Brooks: Beckwith ran 30 times for 106 yards and three second-half touchdowns (two, one and 12 yards) as the Lions beat Madison Academy 40-30.
Khori Bowling, Sheffield: Bowling threw five touchdown passes and totaled more than 200 passing yards in a 50-6 win over Cherokee, surpassing 2,000 passing yards for the season.
Slade Brown, Lauderdale County: Brown threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns as Lauderdale County rolled past Colbert County, 55-7.
Peyton Higgins, Mars Hill: Higgins ran for touchdowns of 31, 16 and four yards as the Panthers beat Lexington 38-14 to complete their first unbeaten regular season.
Jaxson Mitchell, Hatton: Mitchell intercepted a pass in the end zone, forcing overtime in a game Hatton eventually won 26-20 over Clements.
Dayton Scott, Collinwood: Scott threw three touchdown passes (27, 33 and six yards) in the Trojans’ 26-20 win over rival Wayne County, which secured Collinwood’s spot in the Tennessee playoffs.
