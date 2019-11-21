Tegan Graves, Deshler: Graves returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown and also made a 58-yard catch in the Tigers’ 27-11 win over Oneonta in the Class 4A second round.
Hunter King, Red Bay: King ran for a team-high 107 yards on 16 carries as Red Bay beat Sulligent 43-6 in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Justus McDaniel, Mars Hill: McDaniel ran for three touchdowns as the Panthers blasted South Lamar 59-34 in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.
Luke Peoples, Muscle Shoals: A sophomore quarterback, Peoples took over for his injured teammate late in the first half and guided Muscle Shoals to a come-from-behind 30-27 win at Gardendale in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Will Pilgrim, Deshler: Pilgrim was an efficient 11-for-14 for 181 passing yards in the Tigers’ win over Oneonta.
Trey Stoddard, Muscle Shoals: Stoddard hit an 18-yard field goal with one second left to lift the Trojans over Gardendale, 30-27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.