Austin Ashley, Russellville – Ashley ran 22 times for 204 yards in Russellville’s 16-6 win over Dora. The Golden Tigers will be a No. 3 seed in the playoffs.
Tristan Cheatham, Colbert Heights – The freshman hit a 20-yard field goal in overtime to lift playoff-bound Colbert Heights to a 31-28 win over Phil Campbell.
Ethan Heggy, Hackleburg – Heggy accounted for 259 all-purpose yards as the Panthers beat Vina 46-8 to secure a No. 3 seed in the playoffs
Colton Patton, Deshler – Patton ran 15 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns as Deshler rallied to beat West Limestone, 38-17, and complete an unbeaten run through Class 4A, Region 8 opponents.
Carter Shelton, Rogers – The freshman made a 22-yard field goal as time expired to give Rogers a 23-20 win over Central, securing a No. 3 seed in the playoffs for the Pirates.
Cooper Vandiver, Collinwood – He returned a fumble for a touchdown on the game’s final play to lift the Trojans to a 13-6 win over Bruceton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.