Hamilton defense: The Aggies improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the region by shutting out Russellville 17-0, handing the Golden Tigers their first loss of the year. Russellville was averaging 37 points per game
Bryan Hogan, Deshler: Hogan scored three touchdowns in the first half alone, including a key 53-yard run just before halftime, and ran for over 180 yards in a 35-20 win over Brooks.
Chandler Farris, Rogers: Farris intercepted two passes and caught a two-point conversion pass in the Pirates’ first win of the year, 23-19 over West Limestone.
Tanner Melton, Wilson: Melton ran 15 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns as the Warriors routed Elkmont, 42-6.
Carson Shaw, Colbert Heights: Shaw had 15 carries for 140 yards and two scores and added a 46-yard punt return that set up a touchdown in 21-20 win over Lexington.
Logan Smothers, Muscle Shoals: Smothers completed 18-of-23 passes for 219 yards and four touchdowns (to four different receivers) as the Trojans dominated Cullman 45-0.
