Tanner Melton Wilson football
Buy Now

Wilson's Tanner Melton, shown here earlier in the season, ran 15 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns Friday in a blowout win over Elkmont in Class 4A, Region 8 play. [MIKE IVY/TIMESDAILY]

 MIKE IVY

Hamilton defense: The Aggies improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the region by shutting out Russellville 17-0, handing the Golden Tigers their first loss of the year. Russellville was averaging 37 points per game

Bryan Hogan, Deshler: Hogan scored three touchdowns in the first half alone, including a key 53-yard run just before halftime, and ran for over 180 yards in a 35-20 win over Brooks.

Chandler Farris, Rogers: Farris intercepted two passes and caught a two-point conversion pass in the Pirates’ first win of the year, 23-19 over West Limestone.

Tanner Melton, Wilson: Melton ran 15 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns as the Warriors routed Elkmont, 42-6.

Carson Shaw, Colbert Heights: Shaw had 15 carries for 140 yards and two scores and added a 46-yard punt return that set up a touchdown in 21-20 win over Lexington.

Logan Smothers, Muscle Shoals: Smothers completed 18-of-23 passes for 219 yards and four touchdowns (to four different receivers) as the Trojans dominated Cullman 45-0.

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.