Darby Clemmons, Rogers: Clemmons ran for 127 yards and a team-high three touchdowns in the Pirates’ record-breaking 83-29 win over Elkmont.
Griffin Hanson, Mars Hill: The eighth-grade quarterback completed six of eight passes for 211 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown pass to Walker White, in the Panthers’ 51-19 win over Waterloo.
John David McCracken, Hamilton: McCracken intercepted a two-point conversion pass in the final seconds of Hamilton’s 17-16 win over Lawrence County, preserving a top two playoff seed and chance at the region title.
Red Bay defense: The Tigers held Tanner to minus-19 yards rushing and 48 yards of total offense in a 50-21 win that kept Red Bay undefeated.
Ethan Smith, Colbert County: Smith ran 28 times for 198 yards and a touchdown in Colbert County’s 27-20 win over Sheffield.
Kobe Warden, Brooks: Warden had 17 catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns in Brooks’ 28-24 loss to West Limestone.
