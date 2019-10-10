Gardner Flippo, Florence: Flippo completed eight of nine passes for 198 yards in a 28-23 win over Huntsville.
Briley Kerby, Hatton: Kerby ran for three touchdowns and passed for two in 46-13 win over Tanner.
Hunter King, Red Bay: King rushed 24 times for 160 yards and a touchdown in 30-14 win over Sheffield.
Hunter Lanford, Phillips: Lanford scored three touchdowns as the Bears earned their first win of the year, 27-14 over Shoals Christian.
Logan Smothers, Muscle Shoals: Smothers combined for 239 yards (147 passing, 92 rushing) and three touchdowns (one passing, two rushing) over three quarters of a 49-13 win over Decatur.
Junior Summerhill, Waterloo: Summerhill had seven carries for 213 yards and five touchdowns in 54-8 win over Cherokee.
