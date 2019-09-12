Dee Beckwith, Florence: Ran for 128 yards and all four of Florence’s touchdowns in a 30-25 loss to Austin
AJ Cherry, Sheffield: Caught touchdown passes from Khori Bowling of 11, 20, 15 and 19 yards to help Sheffield pull away in a 56-24 win over Tharptown
Malachi Fletcher, Vina: Ran for a 40-yard touchdown that keyed the Red Devils’ 8-7 win over Phillips, Vina’s first win after 12 consecutive losses. Braden Moomaw ran for the decisive two-point conversion.
Colton Patton, Deshler: Rushed four times for 131 yards and three touchdowns (65, one and 52 yards) in Deshler’s 55-0 win over Elkmont
Chris Silva, Wilson: Silva rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 62 yards and another touchdown and as Wilson beat Rogers 20-13
Javar Strong, Muscle Shoals: Returned two interceptions for touchdowns in Muscle Shoals’ 62-0 win over Columbia
Blade Wisdom, Lauderdale County: Had 106 yards receiving including a 41-yard touchdown catch, and also rushed for a 40-yard touchdown, as Lauderdale County beat East Lawrence 32-20
