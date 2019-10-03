Khori Bowling, Sheffield: Bowling threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs out of a 16-0 deficit for a 34-22 win over R.A. Hubbard. He also ran for two scores.
Slade Brown, Lauderdale County: Brown threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers’ 42-20 win over Rogers.
Alex Haddock, Collinwood: Haddock ran 13 times for 150 yards and two scores as the Trojans beat Zion Christian 44-30.
Trey Leindecker, Phil Campbell: Leindecker ran for 327 yards and three touchdowns (86, 13 and 82 yards) in the Bobcats’ 29-0 win over Phillips.
Justus McDaniel, Mars Hill: McDaniel ran 16 times for 111 yards and three scores as the Panthers knocked off Brooks 46-27.
Mikey McIntosh, Muscle Shoals: McIntosh caught five passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns in the Trojans’ 29-10 win over Florence. The touchdowns were for 36 and 32 yards.
