Austin Ashley and Caleb Matthews, Russellville: With Boots McCulloch sidelined due to injury, Ashley (148) and Matthews (119) combined for 267 yards on 37 carries in the Golden Tigers' 48-20 win over Hayden.
Bryan Hogan, Deshler: Hogan erupted for 208 yards and four touchdowns on just nine carries in a 40-20 win over Central.
Andy Juarez, Loretto: Juarez kicked field goals of 25 and 38 yards and added an extra point as Loretto edged Collinwood 13-0.
Jackson Landers, Vina: Landers scored touchdowns on runs of 34 and 51 yards, threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Braden Moomaw and ran back a punt 64 yards for a score in a 58-18 win over Cherokee.
Junior Summerhill, Waterloo: Summerhill ran 13 times for 199 yards and three scores as the Cougars topped Hackleburg 50-20.
Jalen Vinson, Red Bay: Vinson completed 13-of-19 passes for 197 yards and added 41 rushing yards in the Tigers' 16-10 win over Addison.
