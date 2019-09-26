Jacob Bishop, Russellville: The quarterback ran for four touchdowns in the Golden Tigers' 51-6 win over West Point. The touchdowns were 17, nine, five and 53 yards.
Slade Berryman, Colbert County: Berryman threw for 241 yards and three scores in a 36-6 win over Hatton.
Dalton Hanback, Central: Hanback ran 21 times for 248 yards and all six of Central's touchdowns in a 42-37 win over West Limestone. The touchdowns were eight, 29, four, one, 11 and 80 yards. He also converted three two-point conversions.
Ethan Heggy, Hackleburg: Heggy ran for 198 yards and four touchdowns in the Panthers’ 46-13 win over Shoals Christian.
Jathan Jackson, Hamilton: Jackson scored from a yard out with five seconds to go to give Hamilton a 14-7 win over Corner, keeping the Aggies unbeaten.
Junior Summerhill, Waterloo: Summerhill rushed 19 times for 212 yards and five touchdowns as the Cougars beat Phillips 47-12. He had touchdown runs of 31, 11, 31, five and 35 yards.
