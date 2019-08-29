• Jaylen Jones, Sheffield: Returned a kickoff 80 yards, returned a fumble 85 yards and made three catches for 46 yards in 39-19 win over Wilson.
• Carson Daniel, Brooks: Completed 22 of 25 passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns in 69-38 win over Lauderdale County.
• Jalen Vinson, Red Bay: Completed 11 of 18 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns and added 65 rushing yards in 36-0 win over Colbert Heights.
• Logan Smothers, Muscle Shoals: Threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as Muscle Shoals beat Deshler 42-3.
• Junior Summerhill, Waterloo: Rushed for 147 yards and two scores on 12 carries in a 40-13 win over Woodville. One of Summerhill’s TDs was an 86-yard run.
• Dalton Hanback, Central: Rushed for a career-high 323 yards and touchdowns of 1, 74 and 19 yards in a 34-28 loss to Colbert County.
• Slade Berryman, Colbert County: Passed for 270 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-28 win over Central.
