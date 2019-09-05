Dee Beckwith, Florence: Completed all five passes for 99 yards and two TDs, had 151 receiving yards and two more touchdowns and ran for 64 yards in Falcons’ 33-20 win over Buckhorn.
Jacob Bishop, Russellville: Threw game-winning nine-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Brockway to clinch 27-21 overtime victory over Deshler
Evan Byrd, Lexington: Hit a 27-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to lift Lexington to a 3-0 win over Rogers, the Bears’ first win in that series since 2014
Jathan Jackson, Hamilton: Threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Bryant Loving with 55 seconds left and also ran for a touchdown in the Aggies’ 19-14 win over Cordova
Logan Smothers, Muscle Shoals: Ran for three touchdowns and passed for another in the Trojans’ 46-19 win over Bob Jones
Carson Shaw, Colbert Heights: Rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 28-12 win over Wilson
