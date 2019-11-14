[All historical info courtesy AHSFHS.org and CoachT.com]
FRIDAY
Second round
Class 7A
Florence (7-4) at Thompson (9-1)
Radio: FM-93.9
The skinny: Remember, Class 7A's tournament is only four rounds, so the Falcons are already in the quarterfinals. … Florence’s last-second win over Mountain Brook sent Will Hester’s Falcons on the road this week to meet another team from the greater Birmingham region, Thompson. … This is the team that eliminated Florence in last year’s first round, 45-14, although the Falcons are a more complete team than they were last year and won’t have to deal with Taulia Tagovailoa, now a reserve QB at the University of Alabama. … Florence will need repeat standout performances from QB Dee Beckwith (3 TDs last week) and a defense featuring Quintarious Abernathy, Preston Hardin, Jahlil Hurley and others to win. … Thompson spent much of the season ranked No. 1 before a 35-29 loss to Hewitt-Trussville in the regular season finale. … The Warriors’ best win of the regular season might have been the 48-30 win over Hoover, and they opened the playoffs crushing Austin 54-20. (Austin beat Florence 30-25 earlier this year.) … Thompson QB Sawyer Pate was 11-for-11 for over 200 yards and four scores last week, all in the first half, according to The Decatur Daily. … Winner draws James Clemens or Hoover in semifinals.
TD pick: Thompson
--
Class 6A
Muscle Shoals (11-0) at Gardendale (8-3)
Radio: FM-91.3
The skinny: A Muscle Shoals team that has won at least one playoff game for the ninth season in a row seeks its first 12-0 start since 2012, when it reached the state semifinals. … The Trojans’ first round game was a lot like most of the regular season as they beat Albertville 61-20. … But now the competition ramps up as Scott Basden’s team visits Gardendale for the teams’ fifth meeting in four years. … Gardendale has solid wins over Mae Jemison, Athens and Clay-Chalkville. The Rockets beat Minor 17-11 in the first round. … Its losses were to good teams – Pinson Valley, Oxford and Mountain Brook. … Gardendale allows an average of only 15 points per game, but the Rockets score an average of only 24 points per game, so there’s a lot of pressure on the defense to slow down a Trojans offense featuring Logan Smothers, Keevon Hankins, Brooks Berry and a ton of capable receivers. … Look for Muscle Shoals’ defense, meanwhile, to keep the Gardendale offense quiet. … Winner draws Pinson Valley or Fort Payne in quarterfinals.
TD pick: Muscle Shoals
--
Class 4A
Oneonta (8-3) at Deshler (8-3)
Radio: FM-105.5
The skinny: Deshler welcomes an Oneonta team it beat at Howard Chappell Stadium in last year’s semifinals. … That game was a muddy mess, with the Tigers scoring on a deep pass on the game’s first play and holding on for a 35-20 win. … The weather should be better this time, and the Tigers have a new turf field. … Under first-year coach Randall Martin, Deshler is unbeaten against Class 4A teams and just thumped Danville 44-6 behind a big night for running back Bryan Hogan. … Oneonta finished second in a competitive region featuring Jacksonville, Anniston and Hokes Bluff and opened the playoffs beating Good Hope 37-29. … Deshler is 15th in scoring offense and 10th in scoring defense in 4A while Oneonta is 17th and 22nd, respectively. … Phil Phillips is in his second year at Oneonta, located southeast of Cullman. … The teams’ four previous meetings were all in the playoffs. Deshler won last year and in 1989. Oneonta won in 2011 and 1988. … Winner draws Fairview or Anniston in quarterfinals.
TD pick: Deshler
--
Class 3A
Lauderdale County (9-2) at Piedmont (10-1)
Radio: FM-97.3
The skinny: At 40.2 points per game, coach Jeff Mason’s Lauderdale County team is on track to be the highest scoring team per game in school history. But an offense that’s been held below 30 points only once all season (by Westminster Christian) will have a challenge this week at traditional power Piedmont. … The Tigers are coming off two fine offensive showings, with 55 points against Colbert County and then 46 last week against Sylvania. … Since Steve Smith took over in 2006, Piedmont is a different place. The Bulldogs have made the playoffs every year and won at least won playoff game 13 years in a row. … They were a five-point loss to 10-win Walter Wellborn from going undefeated, and they’ve made the state finals three of the last four years. … Piedmont beat J.B. Pennington 35-0 in the first round. … LCHS is fourth in scoring offense and 14th in scoring defense, while Piedmont is fifth and sixth, respectively. … These teams have never met. … This is the Tigers’ 10th straight year in the playoffs and eighth time in that span advancing past the first round. … Winner draws B.B. Comer or Geraldine in quarterfinals.
TD pick: Piedmont
--
Class 2A
Sulligent (9-2) at Red Bay (11-0)
The skinny: Red Bay seeks its first 12-0 start since 2004, when Dale Jeffreys coached the team. … Coach Michael Jackson’s Tigers started the playoffs well last week, answering an early Cedar Bluff touchdown with their own within seconds and eventually pulling away, 27-7. … Red Bay wins its games by an average of 34-10 and Sulligent 25-20, so the Tigers have been the more dominant team this year. … Sulligent’s numbers, however, are skewed by blowout losses to Aliceville and South Lamar – both of which had pretty good years. … Daniel Merchant is in his fifth year as Sulligent’s head coach. … Red Bay’s bigger advantage would seem to be when Sulligent has the ball. … Sulligent edged Cleveland 27-21 in the first round. … Sulligent leads the series 9-5-1 and won the only previous playoff meeting, 46-13 in 2008. Red Bay has won four out of five games since then. … Winner draws Fyffe or Ranburne in quarterfinals.
TD pick: Red Bay
--
Class 1A
South Lamar (10-1) at Mars Hill (11-0)
Radio: FM-94.9
The skinny: Mars Hill enters this game on a 21-game win streak, which covers 60 percent of the 35 games they’ve won since starting varsity football. … Coach Darrell Higgins’ Panthers cruised as expected past Woodville, 63-7, building most of that lead before halftime. … Eighth-grade QB Griffin Hanson has done a nice job taking over for his graduated brother, Joseph, and threw for over 250 yards and four touchdowns. … But competition gets much tougher this week. South Lamar’s lone loss was 18-15 to a good Pickens County team, and the Stallions have been nearly as dominant as Mars Hill has. … South Lamar has outscored teams by an average of 44-9. For Mars Hill, the average win is 54-14. … South Lamar beat Appalachian 45-6 last week, securing the Stallions’ third 10-win season in a row. … Clay Gilliam is the fourth-year coach. … Mars Hill beat South Lamar 41-27 in last year’s quarterfinals, the teams’ only previous meeting. … It was Mars Hill’s second-closest playoff game last year. … Mars Hill might have the biggest challenge it’s had all season. … Winner draws Decatur Heritage or Donoho in quarterfinals.
TD pick: Mars Hill
--
Spring Garden (10-1) at Hackleburg (5-6)
Radio: FM-95.5
The skinny: Fifth time in last six years coach Rod Hudson’s Hackleburg team is in the second round. … Hackleburg entered the playoffs 4-6 and a No. 3 seed and pulled off a minor upset in the first round, winning 34-19 at Valley Head. … Freshman QB Caden Jones completed 14 of 24 passes for 182 yards and two scores and also added a rushing TD, and Ethan Heggy ran 15 times for 176 yards and two scores. … Daniel Cooper and Heggy each caught a TD pass. … Hackleburg was one of only two Class 1A teams to win on the road last week – the other being Falkville. … Region 5 champ Spring Garden escaped Hubbertville 28-20 last week. … Spring Garden is 12th in Class 1A in scoring offense and 13th in scoring defense. Hackleburg is 18th and 38th, respectively. … Jason Howard is in his 15th year at Spring Garden. … This is Spring Garden’s fifth straight year in the second round. … Last year’s quarterfinal bid was Spring Garden’s best finish ever. … This is the teams’ first meeting. … Winner draws Pickens County or Falkville in quarterfinals.
TD pick: Spring Garden
--
Last week: 14-4 (77.7%)
Season record: 192-48 (80%)
