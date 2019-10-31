Alabama
TONIGHT
Lawrence County (Ala.) (3-6) at Rogers (3-6)
The skinny: What a difference a month made for the Pirates, who started the year 0-6 but have won three games in a row, the last a thriller over Central that came down to a game-winning field goal. … This week’s game is a tune-up for a first round playoff game at Priceville, so credit Jerry Fulks, his staff and the players for securing Rogers’ fourth straight playoff bid. … Rogers has finally found some offense, scoring at least 23 points each of the last three weeks. The Pirates didn’t reach 23 points once in the first six games. … Lawrence County has lost four straight, but all were against playoff teams (Jasper, Hamilton, Russellville and Corner). … Rogers won 9-6 last year, and this meeting should be close, too.
TD pick: Lawrence County
--
FRIDAY
Madison Academy (5-4) at Brooks (5-4)
The skinny: Brooks got to take a little frustration out on Elkmont last week, snapping a rare three-game skid with a 71-8 mauling, and now the Lions host a Class 5A playoff team. … You can’t read much into a win like that, but it might give the Lions the sense that they’ve stopped the bleeding and are ready for a playoff push. … Neither of these teams is having quite the season they’re accustomed to, but this is a nice test before each enters the playoffs. … Brooks will be opening the playoffs as a No. 2 seed at home against St. John Paul II. … Brad Black is the third Brooks coach to lead the Lions to the playoffs in each of his first five years in charge, joining Tim Yeager and Jerry Hill. … Bob Godsey, who coached Brooks from 1998-2002 and Hartselle the last 16 years, is in his first year leading Madison Academy. … Madison Academy won 45-28 last year.
TD pick: Madison Academy
--
Central (3-6) at Russellville (7-2)
Radio: FM-100.7
The skinny: Despite losing on a last-second field goal last week, Central claimed the No. 4 seed in the playoffs from Class 4A, Region 8 and will now meet a Class 5A team for the first time this year. … Russellville snapped a two-game losing streak last week by beating Dora 16-6, but those losses to Jasper and Hamilton meant a first round playoff game will be on the road. … Both of these teams will try to establish a strong running game – Russellville with Austin Ashley, Boots McCulloch and others and Central with Dalton Hanback and Jamal Ingram. … Hanback scored all three of Central’s touchdowns last week and has been the Wildcats’ MVP. … Ashley ran for 204 yards last week for Russellville.
TD pick: Russellville
--
Jasper (9-0) at Deshler (7-2)
Radio: FM-105.5
The skinny: Deshler opened its regular season against arguably the state’s best Class 6A team (Muscle Shoals) and will close it against arguably the state’s best Class 5A team – No. 1 Jasper. … Jasper looks to complete its first undefeated regular season since 1999. … The Vikings were boss of Class 5A, Region 7, shutting out five of their seven region opponents and beating the other two by at least 20 points. … Deshler went 7-0 this year against Class 4A teams and is 0-2 against teams from higher classifications (Muscle Shoals and Russellville). … Deshler is preparing for a home playoff game next week against Danville.
TD pick: Jasper
--
Hamilton (7-2) at Haleyville (3-6)
The skinny: Haleyville is playing to end its season on a good note while Hamilton is playing its last regular season game before a trip to the playoffs. … The Aggies are coming off a 49-0 loss to Jasper while Haleyville lost last week to Cordova, 35-26. … The Lions have had an up-and-down season but are led offensively by quarterback Eli Musso and running backs Camden Smith and Nick Whitman. … Standouts for Hamilton are quarterback Jathan Jackson and tight end Christian Loving. … Defensively, the Aggies are led by junior linebacker John David McCracken, among others. … Hamilton won 31-8 last season and leads the series 45-26-2. … Look for the Aggies to end the regular season with a win this week.
TD pick: Hamilton
--
Red Bay (9-0) at Wilson (2-6)
The skinny: Red Bay is looking to stay undefeated heading into the playoffs while Wilson will miss the playoffs but is looking to close out the season strong. … Wilson is coming off an open week after getting shut out 36-0 by Central the week before. … Red Bay shut out Tharptown 50-0 last week. … Wilson is led offensively by running back Tanner Melton, who’s rushed for 531 yards and six touchdowns. … For Red Bay, it’s quarterback Jalen Vinson on offense and defensively the Tigers are led by Gavin Edgman and Cam McKinney. … The Tigers have already locked up a playoff spot but can finish the regular season undefeated for the first time since 2015 with a win. … Red Bay won 28-20 in 2018, but the series is tied 2-2. … Look for the Tigers to come out on top this week.
TD pick: Red Bay
--
Colbert County (6-3) at Lauderdale County (7-2)
Radio: FM-97.3
The skinny: A non-region game to end the season for both teams, but a rivalry nonetheless. … Lauderdale County is coming off an open week after losing to Westminster Christian 27-19. … Colbert County is also coming off an open week, but the Indians beat Sheffield 27-20 the week before. … Lauderdale County is led offensively by running back Kameron Jones, who’s rushed for 865 yards and seven touchdowns, along with Slade Brown, who’s thrown for 1,640 yards and 25 touchdowns with eight interceptions … Colbert County’s Ethan Smith leads the way with 749 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. … Colbert County won 35-6 last year and leads the series 41-30-1. ... Look for Lauderdale County to get the win at home this week.
TD pick: Lauderdale County
--
Clements (6-3) at Hatton (4-5)
The skinny: Out of playoff contenion, Hatton will have to settle for what would be a nice win here against Clements, which will finish the year with its first winning record in a decade. … Hatton can finish with its second straight season with at least a .500 regular season record for the first time since 2014-15 and first time under coach Denton Bowling. … Hatton couldn’t hang with a good Addison squad last week but before that had won three straight blowouts over Tanner, Tharptown and Lexington. … Hatton won 41-6 last year, but this game should be closer.
TD pick: Clements
--
Lexington (1-8) at Mars Hill (9-0)
Radio: FM-94.9
The skinny: Mars Hill already locked up its spot in the playoff long ago and Lexington is hoping to get a win for the first time since the first game of the season. … The Panthers won last week, beating Shoals Christian 61-0. They’ve now outscored their last three opponents 146-31. … Lexington hung around with Clements until late in the fourth quarter when the Golden Bears gave up consecutive touchdowns to lose 26-13. … Running back Peyton Higgins leads Mars Hill offensively with 1,106 yards from scrimmage and 17 touchdowns. … Lexington is led offensively by Trey Martin, who has rushed for over 600 yards, and Lucas Thigpen, who has rushed for more than 500. … Mars Hill won 47-0 in 2018 but Lexington leads the series 2-1. … Look for the Panthers to win again this week and head to the playoffs undefeated.
TD pick: Mars Hill
--
Hackleburg (4-5) at Phil Campbell (3-6)
Radio: FM-95.5
The skinny: It hasn’t been a vintage Hackleburg season, but the Panthers won their final three region games and will be a No. 3 seed in the playoffs. Hackleburg missed out last year after making it every year from 2008-17. … Ethan Heggy had 259 all-purpose yards last week. … The Panthers handled Phillips, Cherokee and Vina convincingly over the last three weeks and this game is one more chance to get ready for the playoffs before traveling to Valley Head. … Phil Campbell’s season will end here, but the Bobcats have slowly raised their win total in the two years Kevin Barnwell has been in charge and could be poised for more growth in 2020.
TD pick: Hackleburg
--
East Lawrence (4-5) at R.A. Hubbard (5-4)
The skinny: R.A. Hubbard – like Hatton and Phillips – will end up paying for a narrow loss. … The Chiefs lost 30-28 in overtime to Woodville three weeks ago, and that result lifted Woodville to the No. 4 seed from Class 1A, Region 7 and put the Chiefs out of the playoffs. … R.A. Hubbard finishes its season here against an East Lawrence team that has been competitive in every game except for the season opener against St. John Paul II. … The Class 3A Eagles lost 31-18 last week to region champ Westminster Christian, and a win here would give East Lawrence five victories for the first time since 1997. … An R.A. Hubbard win would give the Chiefs consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 2013-14 and first time since Mac Hampton became coach.
TD pick: East Lawrence
--
Cherokee (0-9) at Sheffield (5-4)
Radio: FM-101.5
The skinny: Sheffield is already in the playoffs so a win here would simply provide momentum, but Cherokee is looking to avoid going winless for the first time since 1945. … The Bulldogs defeated Tanner last week 34-16, while Cherokee fell to Phillips, 61-22. … Sheffield’s Khori Bowling continues to have a great season at quarterback, as he’s thrown for 1,800 yards, 20 touchdowns and four interceptions. … Jaylen Jones leads the Bulldogs defensively with 103 tackles. … Cherokee will have to play better defensively if it wants to knock off Sheffield. … The Bulldogs won 42-22 in 2018 and lead the series 23-2. … Look for Sheffield to win this week.
TD pick: Sheffield
--
Vina (3-6) at Tharptown (1-7)
The skinny: An 8-7 win over Phillips in September ended up looming large, as Vina claimed sole possession of fourth place in the Class 1A, Region 8 standings. … Credit first-year coach Ben Guin and his staff for building morale in the program and – though he’s quick to point out the players did the work – guiding the Red Devils to their first Class 1A playoff appearance since 2015. … Class 2A Tharptown has lost seven straight games, a pain the Vina players are familiar with but appear to have moved past. … Tharptown won 10-0 last year and is capable of winning this, but Vina seems to be the more confident team now.
TD pick: Vina
--
Hubbertville (5-4) at Phillips (2-7)
The skinny: Phillips is coming off its most complete performance of the season, a 61-22 rout of winless Cherokee. … It’s been a tough year for the Bears, whose 8-7 loss to Vina in September proved costly. Phillips will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2011, but first-year coach Adam Lawler’s team has won two of its last three games and should be more competitive in 2020. … Hubbertville finished Class 1A, Region 6 play in a three-way tiebreaker with Marion County and Lynn for the final playoff spot, so a win here is critical for the Lions’ playoff hopes. … This Hubbertville team handed Waterloo the first of its two losses. … Hubbertville beat Phillips 42-21 last year.
TD pick: Hubbertville
--
Waterloo (7-2) at Brilliant (3-6)
The skinny: Waterloo is a playoff team for the third consecutive year, which is especially notable given the Cougars’ previous appearance before this stretch was 1992. … Waterloo will host a solid Falkville team in the playoffs, but in the meantime the Cougars will play a Brilliant team that might be better than you realize. … Brilliant was competitive against a Hubbertville team that beat Waterloo and also against a Lynn team the Cougars narrowly beat. … Junior Summerhill has been as good as hoped for Waterloo, rushing for well over 1,000 yards. … Waterloo had last week off after falling to Mars Hill in the Class 1A, Region 8 title game. … Waterloo beat Brilliant 57-6 last year.
TD pick: Waterloo
--
Tennessee
Collinwood (4-5, 3-2) at Wayne County (2-7, 2-3)
Radio: FM-92.7/FM-100.7/AM-930
The skinny: The winner makes the playoffs, and the loser doesn’t. … A Collinwood win and McEwen win over Bruceton would make the Trojans a No. 3 seed. Otherwise, the winner of this game will get a No. 4 seed. … Wayne County’s two wins are over Middleton and Perry County, both of which are winless, so the Wildcats will have to show they can beat a better team than they’ve beaten to this point. … In addition to those two, Collinwood also beat Zion Christian and then got a nice 13-6 win last week over playoff qualifier Bruceton. … Collinwood’s Alex Haddock has rushed for over 700 yards and 10 TDs this year. … Wayne County looks to avoid making bad history. It last lost to Collinwood in 2013 and last missed the playoffs in 2002.
TD pick: Collinwood
--
Loretto (3-6, 1-3) at Eagleville (6-3, 2-2)
The skinny: Loretto will qualify for the playoffs in a couple of scenarios but must earn a win here. … It won’t come easily. Eagleville’s only losses are to 9-win Forrest, 7-win Lewis County and 7-win Mt. Pleasant. … Both teams blew out Community, however, and Loretto nearly beat the Summertown team that narrowly lost to Eagleville, so there’s reason to think Loretto can compete in this game. … Coach Neal Cruce has clearly expressed his desire to make Loretto more of a football school and advance to the playoffs. He’s probably accomplished the first – can the Mustangs accomplish the other?
TD pick: Eagleville
--
Spring Hill (0-9, 0-4) at Lawrence County (Tenn.) (4-5, 0-4)
Radio: FM-106.7
The skinny: No playoff chances for Lawrence County, but it has been a productive season. The Wildcats have already notched their highest win total since winning eight games in 2014. … The Wildcats enter this game off a shutout win over Summertown and now have a shot at finishing .500. That’s pretty good considering the struggles of this program over the last couple years. … Don’t assume Spring Hill won’t compete, however. Though Spring Hill hasn’t picked up all the non-region wins Lawrence County has, the Raiders were more competitive against Maplewood than LCHS was.
TD pick: Lawrence County
--
Last week: 17-3 (85%)
Season record: 164-40 (80.4%)
