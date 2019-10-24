TODAY
Class 5A
Hamilton (7-1, 5-1) at Jasper (8-0, 6-0)
The skinny: Class 5A, Region 7 championship game. Hamilton, which missed the playoffs for three straight years for the first time since 1986-88, has had a dream year outside of a 21-point loss to Hayden a couple weeks ago. … Rodney Stidham, in his 15th year as head coach, was confident the Aggies were better this year and they’ve earned dramatic wins over Cordova, Corner and Lawrence County. … Jasper was expected to be the class of the region and has shut out four of its six region opponents – the others scored seven and 20. … The Vikings lead Class 5A with 42.1 points per game. … Tall task for Hamilton here, but worst case is a No. 2 seed.
TD pick: Jasper
--
Russellville (6-2, 4-2) at Dora (2-6, 0-6)
Radio: FM-100.7
The skinny: After two straight losses in which the Golden Tigers didn’t score, Russellville is looking to get back on track when it travels to Dora. … The Golden Tigers offense will look to get going again under running back Boots McCulloch, who’s accounted for seven touchdowns this season, and quarterback Jacob Bishop, who’s thrown nine touchdowns. … Russellville has already cemented its place in the playoffs but a win here could give it a needed boost heading into next week’s game against Central. … The Golden Tigers beat Dora 41-26 in 2018 and lead the series 2-0. … Look for Russellville to get back on track this week.
TD pick: Russellville
--
Class 4A
Central (3-5, 3-2) at Rogers (2-6, 2-3)
Radio: FM-97.9
The skinny: Rogers took a season’s worth of offensive frustration out on Elkmont last week, dropping a school record 83 points. … Surprising as it may be after an 0-6 start, Rogers remains in the playoff hunt. If Rogers wins and could be seeded as high as No. 3. … Central enters this game off a 36-0 win over Wilson (which beat Rogers earlier this year), and if the Wildcats win they will stay in line for a No. 3 seed and put Rogers out of the playoffs. … Dalton Hanback (1,467 rushing yards, 20 TDs) presents the biggest challenge for the Rogers defense, but Payton Palmer has passed for over 800 yards and Jamal Ingram has rushed for more than 300. … Central won 14-7 last year, ending Rogers’ three-year win streak in the series.
TD pick: Central
--
Deshler (6-2, 5-0) at West Limestone (5-3, 3-2)
Radio: FM-105.5
The skinny: West Limestone has had a weird couple weeks, following up a loss to previously-winless Rogers with a shocking win over a Brooks team that was ranked in the state’s top 10 in Class 4A. … West Limestone will need to be at its best to run with Deshler, which is a region champion for the first time since 2014. … Deshler has picked off eight passes this year, with Cody Collinsworth getting three of them. … Bryan Hogan has rushed for 810 yards and Colton Patton for 700. … Deshler has won 11 of its last 12 games against Class 4A competition and is 6-1 all-time against West Limestone. The Tigers won 27-0 last year.
TD pick: Deshler
--
Brooks (4-4, 3-2) at Elkmont (1-7, 0-5)
The skinny: Brooks has lost three straight games for the first time since the end of the 2013 season, which speaks to the consistency the program has had since Brad Black arrived in 2015. … The streak is almost certain to end this week, but just as importantly Brooks needs to find answers to its recent issues before the playoffs start. … Brooks is still in line for the No. 2 seed and a first round playoff game in Killen, and the Lions don’t want another early exit after last year. … Logan Turbyfill’s injury cost the Lions one of their top playmakers, but there are still plenty of players on this team who can cause opponents problems. … The Lions might be down at the moment, but they’re not out.
TD pick: Brooks
--
Haleyville (3-5, 2-3) at Cordova (3-5, 2-3)
The skinny: A battle for the fourth spot in the Class 4A, Region 5 standings will take place in the game, with the winner being in the driver’s seat for a spot in the playoffs. … Haleyville has dropped its last two games while Cordova is riding a three-game winning streak. … The Lions have played good defense at times this season, with Kane Gravitt-Tucker being a standout with multiple interceptions on the year, but the offense has struggled to get going. … Haleyville won 39-20 in 2018 and leads the series 4-3-1.
TD pick: Cordova
--
Class 3A
Phil Campbell (3-5, 1-4) at Colbert Heights (5-4, 3-2)
The skinny: Colbert Heights is looking to bounce back after a 31-24 overtime loss to Clements last week, while Phil Campbell is hoping to close the season out positively over the next two weeks. … The Wildcats’ Carson Shaw leads on offense with 104 rushes for 831 yards and nine touchdowns … Colbert Heights is still fighting for seeding with Clements and East Lawrence, but Phil Campbell hopes to pull off an upset. … The Wildcats won 21-14 in 2018 but Phil Campbell leads the series 13-12 … Look for Colbert Heights to bounce back this week.
TD pick: Colbert Heights
--
Clements (5-3, 3-2) at Lexington (1-7, 0-5)
The skinny: It’s been a tough year for the Golden Bears as they come into this game on a seven-game losing streak after falling short in a close 16-12 game to Hatton. … Despite the struggles, Lexington has been competitive in the last two games, falling 21-20 to Colbert Heights two weeks ago. … The Golden Bears are close to getting another win, but it’ll be tough this week with a Clements team eyeing the playoffs and hoping to stay ahead of Colbert Heights and East Lawrence in terms of seeding. … Clements won 30-7 last year, but Lexington leads the series 21-4 … Expect Lexington to keep it closer than some would think, but Clements should win.
TD pick: Clements
--
Class 2A
Sheffield (4-4, 2-3) at Tanner (1-7, 1-4)
Radio: FM-101.5
The skinny: Sheffield earns the No. 4 seed with a win here, as the Bulldogs will hold a tiebreaker over Hatton by virtue of a 20-8 win over the Hornets in September. … Sheffield was competitive last week before falling to Colbert County 27-20. … Sheffield is deeper than the next two teams it will play – Tanner and Cherokee – so there’s a good chance the Bulldogs reach six wins for the second straight year. … A win would give Sheffield its fourth straight playoff appearance and seventh overall under coach David Hufstedler. … Tanner has struggled defensively this year and QB Khori Bowling might pick apart the Rattler defense.
TD pick: Sheffield
--
Red Bay (8-0, 5-0) at Tharptown (1-6, 0-5)
The skinny: This game should serve as a playoff tune-up for Red Bay, which has two games remaining before seeing what it can do with its first No. 1 seed since 2015. … The Tigers are one of the Shoals’ most consistent winners, having won at least eight games seven of the last eight years. … Coach Michael Jackson’s team has been solid overall, ranking 18th in Class 2A in scoring offense (33.6 ppg) and eighth in scoring defense (11.9). … QB Jalen Vinson and RBs Colyn Humphres and Hunter King have keyed the run game, while Arden Hamilton is one of the area’s top receivers. … Tharptown continues to struggle at the 2A level and has failed to score more than a touchdown in any of the last five games.
TD pick: Red Bay
--
Addison (7-2, 4-1) at Hatton (4-4, 2-3)
The skinny: Hatton finds itself in a similar jam to last year, when an early loss to Sheffield served as a tiebreaker to keep the Hornets out of the playoffs. It’ll happen again unless Hatton beats Addison AND Sheffield loses to Tanner, an unlikely combination given Sheffield's ability. … Hatton has outscored region opponents 111-97 despite its 2-3 mark, with help from a defense that ranks 13th in scoring average in Class 2A. … Hatton has won three straight games, scoring 113 points in that span. … Addison is locked in as the No. 2 seed from this region and has won five straight games since a 16-10 loss to Red Bay. … Addison won 50-8 last year.
TD pick: Addison
--
Class 1A
Mars Hill (8-0, 5-0) at Shoals Christian (1-8, 1-4)
Radio: FM-94.9
The skinny: Shoals Christian hopes to make this rivalry competitive again in the near future, but for now Florence’s Bible Bowl is a David vs. Goliath affair. … Top-ranked Mars Hill leads the state – regardless of class – with an average of 54.5 points per game. … The Panthers got a bit of a challenge from Waterloo early last week before pulling away in the second quarter. … Shoals Christian avoided a winless season by beating Cherokee two weeks ago but took a step back in a 44-12 loss to Vina. ... Shoals Christian won the first two meetings but Mars Hill has since won three straight blowouts over the Flame.
TD pick: Mars Hill
--
Hackleburg (3-5, 3-2) at Vina (3-5, 3-2)
The skinny: This game is for third place in Class 1A, Region 8, and the loser will earn a No. 4 seed. … Vina got its first win since Sept. 13 last week, beating Shoals Christian 44-12. … Hackleburg, on the other hand, is riding a two-game winning streak with wins over Phillips and Cherokee. … Caden Jones is the leader on offense for Hackleburg with his 1,515 yards passing and 15 touchdowns. … Another player to watch for Hackleburg is running back Ethan Heggy, who’s rushed for 643 yards and 10 touchdowns. … Hackleburg won 44-8 last year and leads the series 54-9-3. … Look for the Panthers to come out on top and earn the No. 3 seed.
TD pick: Hackleburg
--
Phillips (1-7, 1-4) at Cherokee (0-8, 0-5)
The skinny: No playoffs at stake for these two teams, but a chance for a highlight as the season winds down. … Phillips qualified for the playoffs the last seven years but got off to a tough start as coach Adam Lawler wasn’t hired until June and the Bears dealt with significant injuries. They can start working now toward earning a spot in 2020. … Cherokee has had to use too many young players in varsity games, and coach Lymos McDonald is closing a successful coaching career with a difficult season. … But the Indians had a lot of circumstances work against them this year, and all those young players have gotten plenty of varsity experience.
TD pick: Phillips
--
FRIDAY
Class 7A
Sparkman (7-1, 5-1) at Florence (5-4, 4-2)
Radio: FM-93.9
The skinny: Florence is in the playoffs and now is playing for seeding. … If the Falcons win here AND region champ James Clemens beats Austin, the Falcons will get a No. 2 seed and host their first round playoff game. … Florence has handled business well the last three weeks, earning a solid win at Huntsville and then sidestepping upset bids by Gadsden City and Grissom. … Florence outgained Grissom 428 to 143 last week, with Lajuan Jones and Javean Griffin contributing in the run game. … Laron White is in his third year leading Sparkman after a 14-year run at Tanner with nine region titles. … Sparkman was unbeaten until last week’s 49-3 thumping by James Clemens. … Florence won 21-14 last year – the first meeting since 2013 – and has won seven in a row.
TD pick: Sparkman
--
Class 6A
Muscle Shoals (9-0) at Wetumpka (5-4)
Radio: FM-91.3
The skinny: Muscle Shoals looks to close one of its most dominant regular seasons in school history with a win over a Wetumpka team that has plenty of good athletes. … Ranked second in the Class 6A poll, Muscle Shoals is traveling over three hours for this game. Though finishing it healthy is of utmost importance with their No. 1 seed secure, you can bet winning matters to the Trojans. … Muscle Shoals ranks second behind Saraland in Class 6A in scoring (43.9 ppg) and first in scoring defense (8.9). Wetumpka is 13th and 34th, respectively. …. … Muscle Shoals won 24-14 last year. … Wetumpka competed well in three of its four losses but has not beaten a team like Muscle Shoals.
TD pick: Muscle Shoals
--
Tennessee
Class AAAA
Summertown (5-3) at Lawrence County (3-5)
Radio: FM-106.7
The skinny: Lawrence County went 3-1 to start the year, its best record through the first four games since 2010. But since then the Wildcats have hit a rough patch, losing four games by an average of five touchdowns per game. … The Wildcats know they won’t be in the playoffs, but the season finale is a winnable game against Spring Hill, so a win against Summertown would give Lawrence County a good shot at a .500 season. … It won’t be easy. Summertown has lost 13-6 and 13-7 the last two weeks to competitive Forrest and Eagleville teams, and before that Summertown had won five in a row. … JD Bedford scored a touchdown for Lawrence County last week.
TD pick: Summertown
--
Class AA
Hickman County (4-4) at Loretto (3-5)
Radio: FM-105.3 and AM-1370
The skinny: A Loretto team on a two-game losing streak steps out of the region for a week to take on a Hickman County team that has won two in a row. … Logan Fisher scored a touchdown last week for the Mustangs, but they couldn’t keep up against Lewis County. … Hickman County has picked up its offense lately, beating Scotts Hill 42-41 and East Hickman 40-16 over the last two weeks. … If Loretto wins both its next two games, that would make five wins and give the Mustangs their winningest team since 2013. … These teams’ last meeting was 2016, a 31-14 Hickman County win.
TD pick: Hickman County
--
Class A
Collinwood (3-5, 2-2) at Bruceton (5-3, 3-1)
Radio: FM-92.7
The skinny: Collinwood had last week off and seeks its first win in a month, when the Trojans beat Zion Christian 44-30. … Since then they were routed by undefeated Huntingdon and lost to a McEwen team that is now on a four-game win streak. … Collinwood meets a Bruceton team that lost its first three games but has since won five in a row – albeit against some teams that are struggling. … Collinwood still has this game and Wayne County remaining on the region schedule, so the Trojans are very much in playoff contention. This is a big opportunity for Scotty Hannah’s team.
TD pick: Collinwood
--
Wayne County (1-7, 1-3) at Perry County (0-8, 0-4)
Radio: FM-100.7 and AM-930
The skinny: A Wayne County program that routinely made deep playoff runs throughout the last decade will finish the regular season with a rare losing record, but the Wildcats are not without hope. … Two region games remain for Wayne County, and there’s no reason the Wildcats can’t win this one against a Perry County team that has lost 28 of its last 30 games and has not beaten anyone but Middleton since 2016. … Wayne County lost three fumbles last week at McEWen, so the team can help its cause greatly in the next two weeks with more polished play.
TD pick: Wayne County
--
Last week: 17-5 (77.3%)
Season record: 147-37 (79.9%)
