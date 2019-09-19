Historical info courtesy AHSFHS.org and CoachT.com
--
CLASS 7A
Florence (2-2, 1-1) at James Clemens (2-2, 2-0)
Radio: FM-93.9
The skinny: The Falcons go back to Madison for a second straight week but will likely get a better test from James Clemens than they got from Bob Jones. … The Jets met previously-unbeaten Huntsville last week and smoked the Panthers 49-0. … Dylan Blackburn ran nine times for 168 yards and two TDs, according to AL.com, and the Jets led 42-0 at halftime. … Connor Cantrell threw three TD passes. … Florence star Dee Beckwith had another huge night in a 55-24 win over Bob Jones, running for 165 yards and four scores. Javean Griffin added two rushing TDs. … James Clemens beat Florence 47-33 last year. … James Clemens has won nine region games in a row.
TimesDaily pick: James Clemens
--
CLASS 6A
Mae Jemison (1-3) at Muscle Shoals (4-0)
Radio: FM-91.3
The skinny: Through four games Muscle Shoals hasn’t been challenged, and Mae Jemison hasn’t done much to suggest the Jaguars are the team to change that. … the Trojans made sure they wouldn’t be heartbroken by Hartselle again and rolled to a 35-14 win. … Logan Smothers threw four touchdown passes, reinforcing what a weapon the Trojan passing game has become, and Aiden Gay returned an interception for a TD. … Mae Jemison lost 31-30 to unbeaten Fort Payne last week. … The Jaguars’ lone win was 37-7 over struggling Lee-Huntsville. … Muscle Shoals won the teams’ first meeting 46-12 last year.
TimesDaily pick: Muscle Shoals
--
CLASS 5A
Corner (2-2, 0-2) at Hamilton (3-0, 2-0)
The skinny: Hamilton is 3-0 for the first time since its unbeaten 2012 regular season, and the Aggies can take a step toward their first playoff bid since 2015 with a win here. … Hamilton beat Dora 28-21 last week, with Gabe Anglin scoring twice and Robert Johnson and Jathan Jackson each adding a touchdown. … Corner entered region play 2-0 but has since been thumped by Russellville (41-7) and Jasper (42-0). … John Clements is in his second year as Corner coach. … Corner has made the playoffs each of the last three years, losing each time in the first round.
TimesDaily pick: Hamilton
--
West Point (2-2, 1-1) at Russellville (3-0, 2-0)
Radio: FM-100.7
The skinny: Russellville tries to maintain at least a share of first place in the Class 5A, Region 8 race with Hamilton and top-ranked Jasper. … The Golden Tigers have never lost to West Point in seven previous meetings and won last season’s game 53-20. … Russellville used a strong rushing attack and three touchdown passes by Jacob Bishop to beat Hayden 48-20 last week. With Boots McCulloch sitting out with an injury, Austin Ashley and Caleb Matthews combined for 26y yards and three touchdowns. … West Point has wins over Fairview and Lawrence County, but has lost to Arab and Hamilton.
TimesDaily Pick: Russellville 49, West Point 21
--
CLASS 4A
Deshler (2-2, 2-0) at Wilson (1-3, 1-1)
Radio: FM-97.9, FM-105.5
The skinny: Deshler continued its 21st century dominance of Central last week, winning 40-20, and took an important step toward the playoffs by beating a Wildcat team that’s better than its 0-4 record suggests. … Bryan Hogan had a huge night for Deshler, totaling 208 yards and four touchdowns on just nine carries. Colton Patton also added 67 yards on seven carries to go with 51 yards receiving. … Coach Randall Martin credited the offensive line as well. … Wilson allowed a school-record 72 points last week against high-powered Brooks. … Wilson outscored Deshler by a total of 39 points over three straight wins from 2015-17, and then Deshler won 50-0 last year.
TimesDaily pick: Deshler
--
Rogers (0-3, 0-1) at Brooks (3-1, 1-0)
The skinny: Brooks is coming off a 72-20 win over Wilson last week, while Rogers had an open date. … Game matches Brooks, which leads Class 4A in scoring and is fifth in all classes at 51.3 points per game against Rogers, which averages 4.3 points per game but is No. 7 in scoring defense at 10.0 ppg in Class 4A. … Brooks owns the series lead 34-11, including a 38-34 win last season. … After allowing 20 points in the second half against Wilson, Brooks blanked the Warriors the rest of the way.
TimesDaily pick: Brooks 42, Rogers 20
--
West Limestone (2-1, 1-0) at Central (0-4, 0-2)
The skinny: Pivotal game in the postseason race for Central which is still looking for its first win. Wildcats have been in each game this season, including two losses by a touchdown. … West Limestone is coming off a 75-0 win over Elkmont, while Central, which leads the series 11-8-0, lost 40-20 to Deshler. … Central’s Dalton Hanback is the area’s third-leading rusher and is coming off a 140-yard, two-TD performance. … West Limestone averages 37 points per game and allows 9.3 points.
TimesDaily pick: Central 28, West Limestone 21
--
CLASS 3A
Lauderdale County (3-1, 2-0) at Lexington (1-2, 0-2)
Radio: FM-97.3
The skinny: These rivals are going in opposite directions. Lauderdale County has won three games in a row for the first time since 2017 and has won all the games by double digits, most recently turning an expected close game against Colbert Heights into a 34-7 rout. … Slade Brown accounted for four TDs and Kameron Jones threw a touchdown pass to Juvonne Shanes. … Lexington followed its season-opening win over Rogers with losses to Phil Campbell and Westminster-Christian, scoring only one touchdown over two games. … LCHS has won 11 of 12 in this series.
TimesDaily pick: Lauderdale County
--
Colbert Heights (2-2, 1-1) at East Lawrence (1-2, 0-1)
The skinny: Colbert Heights could not keep momentum after an upset win over Westminster-Christian, falling 34-7 to a Lauderdale County team that looks pretty solid. … Carson Shaw’s 37-yard touchdown was the lone Wildcat score. … East Lawrence lost its only region game to date, 32-20 against LCHS, but edged Locust Fork 34-28 last week. … Dylan Hunter has rushed for 494 yards and six TDs in three games, according to the Moulton Advertiser. … This looks like a pivotal game for Colbert Heights. If the Wildcats win, they have a solid shot to win four or even five region games and would be in good playoff position. … With a loss this week, the Wildcats would have a tougher path to four region wins. … Colbert Heights has won two straight in the series.
TimesDaily pick: Colbert Heights
--
CLASS 2A
Colbert County (4-0, 2-0) at Hatton (1-2, 0-2)
The skinny: Colbert County’s schedule is a little back-loaded, but the Indians have handled business well so far and are 4-0 for the first time since 2013. … Grant Uhlman had a pick-six last week and Tee Carter returned a punt for a score. … Colbert County ranks 8th in Class 2A in scoring offense and 5th in Class 2A in scoring defense, and the Indians have allowed seven points over the last three weeks. … Kaiden Taylor had the lone Hatton TD in last week’s 20-8 loss to Sheffield. … Colbert County QB Slade Berryman and DB Cannon Berryman face their former school. … Colbert County won 39-12 last year.
TimesDaily pick: Colbert County
--
Sheffield (3-1, 2-0) at Addison (2-2, 0-1)
Radio: FM-101.5
The skinny: Sheffield has recovered nicely from a season-opening thrashing by Mars Hill. … Khori Bowling has thrown seven touchdowns in the last two weeks, six of them to AJ Cherry. … In beating Hatton 20-8, Sheffield had its best night of scoring defense since late last year. … Addison won the region championship last year but lost 16-10 last week to unbeaten Red Bay despite holding the Tigers to 107 first-half yards. … These teams met for the first time last year, and Addison won 42-7. … This time it should be closer.
TimesDaily pick: Addison
--
Tharptown (1-2, 0-2) at Tanner (0-4, 0-1)
The skinny: Tharptown meets a Tanner team that won’t be as deep as the Colbert County squad it faced last week, but the Wildcats will need to be better than they’ve been the last few weeks. … Chase O’Connor, Blake Daily and Domonic Barker had touchdowns for Tharptown two weeks ago against Sheffield. … Tharptown hopes to avoid continuing last season’s pattern of a win in the first game and then seven consecutive losses. … Tanner won last year’s meeting 64-14. It’s the Rattlers’ only win since Oscar Bonds took over in 2018.
TimesDaily pick: Tanner
--
CLASS 1A
Mars Hill (3-0, 2-0) at Cherokee (0-3, 0-1)
The skinny: Mars Hill is 3-for-3 in earning comfortable wins this year and looks well-positioned to make it 4-for-4. … The Panthers scored a team-record 70 points last week against Phillips and are averaging 59.7 points per game – No. 1 in the state in any class – despite giving reserves extensive second-half playing time. … Depth is as much an issue for Cherokee, however, as it is a strength for Mars Hill. … Cherokee has faltered since its 2017 state quarterfinal appearance and took a 58-18 loss last week to Vina. … Cherokee is 0-3 for the first time since 2014, the last year before Lymos McDonald took over.
TimesDaily pick: Mars Hill
--
Shoals Christian (0-4, 0-1) at Hackleburg (0-4, 0-2)
The skinny: These teams have had a rough go of it lately, but one will get a much-needed win. … Hackleburg has lost all four of its games by double digits, most recently falling 50-20 to Waterloo. … Shoals Christian missed its best chance yet for a win last week, losing 46-38 to Alabama School for the Deaf. … Each of these teams might seem a year away from making the playoffs, but not necessarily – with Phillips and Cherokee also struggling, there’s still a spot left for a one of those four to qualify assuming Mars Hill, Waterloo and Vina account for three of the spots.
TimesDaily pick: Hackleburg
--
Waterloo (3-1, 2-0) at Phillips (0-4, 0-2)
The skinny: Phillips continues its tour of the Class 1A, Region 8 leaders this week as it hosts Waterloo. … The Bears lost 70-14 to defending state champ Mars Hill last week and now must take on last year’s region runner-up. … Making matters worse for Phillips are the injuries the team has sustained, particularly on the line. … Waterloo is doing a good job showing last year was not an anomaly and the Cougars are a relevant program in 1A football. … Brad Palmer has more wins in the last year and a half (12) than he had in his first four seasons (10). … Junior Summerhill leads the TimesDaily area in rushing at 537 yards per game.
TimesDaily pick: Waterloo
--
R.A. Hubbard (3-1, 1-1) at Falkville (2-2, 1-1)
The skinny: R.A. Hubbard took a 4-0 record into this game before suffering its first loss of the 2018 season, as Falkville had a fine year. The Chiefs lost last week to Decatur Heritage but have a chance to make again start 4-1, as Falkville is coming off a 32-7 loss to Valley Head. … The Chiefs lost 28-20 to Decatur Heritage, but that competitive result suggests R.A. Hubbard is capable of a top two seed and home playoff game. … Hubbard quarterback DJ Wiggins had a pair of short TD runs last week, according to the Moulton Advertiser. … This is the second straight year for the teams to meet. Before that, they last played in 1970.
TimesDaily pick: R.A. Hubbard
--
MIXED CLASSES
Phil Campbell (1-2) at Vina (2-2)
The skinny: … Vina is coming off a 58-18 thumping of Cherokee, its most lopsided win since beating Woodville 56-6 four years ago. Now the Red Devils step out of region play to face a bigger school in Phil Campbell. … Class 3A Phil Campbell is rebuilding as well and, while the Bobcats have a deeper team, would be wise not to read much into Vina’s recent past. … The Red Devils, paced by running back Jackson Landers, are no doubt a more confident bunch than they were three weeks ago. … Look for Luke Barnwell and Trey Leindecker to make plenty of big plays for the Bobcats. … Phil Campbell has won nine straight meetings, with Vina last winning one in 1963.
TimesDaily pick: Phil Campbell
--
TENNESSEE
Perry County (0-4, 0-1) at Collinwood (1-3, 0-1)
Radio: FM-92.7
The skinny: Two teams in need of a win in region play. Collinwood has dropped three straight since winning its opener against Middleton. The Trojans are trying to rebound from last week’s 13-0 loss to Loretto in what was their best defensive game of the season. … Perry County hasn’t had a winning season since 2011 when it finished 10-2 with current UNA graduate assistant coach Jacob Tucker at quarterback. Since then, the Vikings have only won 11 games total
TimesDaily pick: Collinwood 35, Perry County 0
--
Lawrence County (3-1, 0-1) at Nolensville (3-0, 1-0)
Radio: FM-106.7
The skinny: Lawrence County seeks its first region win at unbeaten Nolensville. … Lawrence County can double its win total from a year ago with a win Friday. … Wildcats held off Warren County 28-21 last week as JD Bedford scored the winning touchdown early in the fourth quarter. … Nolensville has outscored its opponents 130-27 this season in its three wins, including last week’s 35-7 win over Spring Hill.
TimesDaily pick: Nolensville 35, Lawrence County 14
--
Loretto (2-1) at Forrest (4-0)
The skinny: Loretto is coming off a 13-0 win over Collinwood, the team’s first shutout since 2011 when it blanked Richland 41-0 in the midst of a 5-6 season. … Forrest is among the state powers teams and has yet to be tested. … The Rockets have scored 140 points in their first four games. … Loretto used strong defense along with two Andy Juarez field goals to beat Collinwood last week. … Nolensville won 32-13 last season.
TimesDaily pick: Nolensville 35, Loretto 17
--
Last week: 16-5 (76.2%)
Season record: 59-21 (73.8%)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.