Shoals Christian (0-5) at Decatur Heritage (5-0)
The skinny: A Shoals Christian team almost starting from scratch in 2019 travels to well-established and red-hot Decatur Heritage. … Zailyn Fuqua returned an interception for a score against Hackleburg, and Jaylen Akin and Carter Mack also connected for a touchdown. … The Flame has lost five straight in this series with Decatur Heritage, including last year’s record margin of 38-0. … This is a tough assignment for the Flame, but the longer this game is competitive the more encouraged Shoals Christian should be moving forward.
TimesDaily pick: Decatur Heritage
Loretto (2-2, 0-1) at Summertown (4-1, 1-0)
The skinny: Loretto looks to bounce back from a rough outing against unbeaten Forrest with this short trip to Summertown. … Logan Fisher had a nine-yard touchdown run late in last week’s game for Loretto. … Summertown has won its last four games, the most recent being an impressive 21-14 result against previously-unbeaten Lewis County. … These teams have split the last four meetings, with Loretto winning 30-15 last season. … A win here would give Loretto a winning record after five games for the first time since 2013.
TimesDaily pick: Summertown
FRIDAY
Muscle Shoals (5-0) at Florence (2-3)
Radio: FM-93.9, FM-91.3
The skinny: Last year’s meeting of the area’s two largest schools was 10-7, but this one should have a bit more scoring. … Whether Florence has won or lost this year, most opponents have had trouble containing athlete Dee Beckwith. He can run, catch and pass and is being recruited by several high-profile schools. … Muscle Shoals has a loaded defense – featuring not just Alabama commit Jackson Bratton at linebacker but other standouts like LB Malik Smith and DB Javar Strong and DL Reggie Freeman. … Can the Falcons’ Javean Griffin and Jaylen Simpson have a big game running the ball? … Florence, meanwhile, must prove it can defend a balanced Trojan offense. … Bob Jones is the teams’ lone common opponent so far. Muscle Shoals won 46-19 and Florence won 55-24. … The Trojans have won four straight meetings to take a 4-3 series lead.
TimesDaily pick: Muscle Shoals
Haleyville (2-2) at Russellville (4-0)
Radio: FM-100.7
The skinny: Chris Musso is in the process of rebuilding the Haleyville program, while John Ritter is in year two at Russellville and has led the Golden Tigers to a 13-2 record since his arrival. … Haleyville will have had two weeks to rest and prepare since a 36-35 loss to a good Northside team. … The Lions look a lot different this year, favoring the run as opposed to the pass. … Russellville ran for all seven of its touchdowns last week in a rout of West Point, four by QB Jacob Bishop. … Russellville and Haleyville go way back but haven’t played each other much lately. Russellville has won 11 straight meetings, but before last year’s 35-19 Golden Tiger win the teams had not met since 1999.
TimesDaily pick: Russellville
Winfield (3-2) at Hamilton (4-0)
The skinny: Hamilton coach Rodney Stidham says some teams – like this group of Aggies – win ugly, but that 4-0 record for the first time in several years must look beautiful after three straight non-playoff seasons. … Jathan Jackson scored with five seconds left last week, giving Hamilton a second last-minute win this year. … Winfield has bounced back well after consecutive double-digit losses to Fayette County and Gordo, handling Holt and Lamar County with ease. … There’s a ton of history here. With the exception of 1942-44, these teams have met every year since 1922! … Hamilton leads the series 55-34 with five ties. … Winfield won 38-14 last season.
TimesDaily pick: Hamilton
Brooks (4-1) at Mars Hill (4-0)
Radio: FM-97.9 and FM-94.9
The skinny: Mars Hill lost only once last year, but that one-point loss to 4A Brooks didn’t expose Mars Hill as much as show how good the Panthers were. … The reigning Class 1A state champion has not been tested this fall, but Brooks will change that. … Brooks has not lost in the regular season to a team in Class 4A or below since the 2017 season opener. … The Lions have the top passing team in the Shoals in terms of yardage. … Mars Hill has passed sparingly in four easy wins but has already surpassed 1,600 rushing yards. … Mars Hill has won 16 of its last 17 regular season games. … Brooks has the No. 3 scoring offense in Class 4A (42.3 points per game) and Mars Hill has the No. 1 scoring offense in 1A (61.3). … Expect a shootout and a close game.
TimesDaily pick: Brooks
Deshler (3-2) at Colbert County (5-0)
Radio: FM-105.5
The skinny: Each of these teams looks ready for the kind of challenge this game will be. … Deshler has blown out Elkmont, Central and Wilson over the last three weeks. Colbert County edged Central before dominating Cherokee, Tanner, Tharptown and Hatton. ... These teams have historically produced a disproportionate share of the area’s best athletes. … Deshler’s Bryan Hogan and Colbert County’s Ethan Smith are both capable of a big night running the ball. … Colbert County is allowing 8.2 points per game. … The teams’ lone common opponent is Central. Colbert County won 34-28. Deshler won 40-20. … Deshler leads the all-time series 45-25.
TimesDaily pick: Deshler
Rogers (0-4) at Lauderdale County (4-1)
Radio: FM-97.3
The skinny: Lauderdale County has won four games in a row, while Rogers has lost four in a row. … The Tigers have established themselves as a likely playoff team with double-digit wins over Class 3A, Region 8 opponents East Lawrence, Colbert Heights and Lexington. … Kameron Jones ran 19 times for 106 yards against the rival Bears last week. … Rogers’ defense is probably good enough that LCHS will have to work hard for its points, but the Pirates will have to be much better offensively than they have been so far this year to stay in the game. … LCHS leads the series 28-23-1. … Rogers’ eight-game win streak in this series is in jeopardy.
TimesDaily pick: Lauderdale County
Colbert Heights (3-2) at Cherokee (0-4)
The skinny: Colbert Heights enters off a 28-14 win over East Lawrence that made the Wildcats 2-1 in Class 3A, Region 8 games and kept them in position to make their third consecutive playoff appearance under coach Taylor Leathers. … Blaine Holt had two touchdowns and Carson Shaw and Andrew Tedford one each in last week’s win. … Cherokee is 0-4 for the first time since 2014 and is allowing 54.5 points per game. … These two teams were the last two standing in the TimesDaily coverage area two seasons ago, when both lost in the state quarterfinals. … Cherokee leads the series 26-20, but Colbert Heights has won 13 in a row.
TimesDaily pick: Colbert Heights
Lexington (1-3) at Elkmont (0-4)
The skinny: If Lexington is going to improve upon last year’s 1-9 record, this is a good chance to do it. … Lexington’s offense has struggled lately but might get a jolt against an Elkmont defense that allowed 75 points to West Limestone two weeks ago and 55 to Deshler the week before that. … Elkmont, which won eight games in 2014 but hasn’t won more than two in a season since, has also struggled offensively and has scored only 14 points all year. … Lexington lost this game by a point last year. … Lexington has scored only one touchdown all year, and that was three weeks ago.
TimesDaily pick: Lexington
Phillips (0-5) at Phil Campbell (2-2)
The skinny: Kevin Barnwell felt before the season that his team had made some gains offensively, and the Bobcats are showing it so far in averaging 30.8 points per game. … Phil Campbell has a second consecutive game against a 1A opponent before four straight against Class 3A, Region 8 competition. … Phil Campbell enters off a dominant shutout of Vina. … Phillips has had a tougher season than usual and is coming off back-to-back weeks against its region leaders Mars Hill and Waterloo. … Phillips has won seven of the last eight meetings.
TimesDaily pick: Phil Campbell
Sheffield (3-2) at R.A. Hubbard (3-2)
The skinny: These teams have both shown an ability to score a lot but had their offenses shut down last week. … Sheffield fell 26-6 to defending Class 2A, Region 7 champ Addison. … R.A. Hubbard lost 21-0 to Falkville, which won Class 1A, Region 7 a year ago. … This looks like one of the more even local matchups of the night. … QB Khori Bowling and RB/WR A.J. Cherry have sparked a strong passing game for Sheffield, but the Chiefs have held all five of their opponents to 28 points or fewer. … Sheffield won 28-26 last year on a fourth down touchdown pass with less than two minutes left. … The teams have played each of the last three years, and Sheffield has won each time.
TimesDaily pick: Sheffield
Belmont (Miss.) (1-4) at Red Bay (4-0)
The skinny: Red Bay had last week off and this week plays its neighbor from across the Mississippi/Alabama state line. … This game will precede four straight Class 2A, Region 7 games for Red Bay, and the Tigers can use this game to prepare for a critical two-game stretch in which they travel to Sheffield and Colbert County to start October. … Red Bay already has two shutouts and won another game 16-10 over Addison. … Belmont has lost three straight games. … Belmont’s 21-14 win last year ended a streak of six Red Bay wins in the series.
TimesDaily pick: Red Bay
Hatton (1-3) at East Lawrence (1-3)
The skinny: This game has allowed Hatton to get on track with a nice easy win the last two years, and the Hornets could use that again. … Hatton beat West Morgan 20-9 in the first game of the year but went 0-3 in a difficult stretch of Class 2A, Region 7 games (Red Bay, Sheffield, Colbert County). … Yes, the opposing defenses have been pretty good, but Hatton has managed only 14 points over the last three weeks, its lowest-scoring three-game stretch since 2003. … It’s worth noting Hatton also started last season with one win and then three losses before running off four wins in a row, so don’t assume these Hornets can’t still sting.
TimesDaily pick: Hatton
Hackleburg (1-4) at Hubbertville (2-2)
The skinny: Hackleburg proved it could control a game last week in a 46-13 win over Shoals Christian, but now the Panthers must show they can beat a .500 team on the road. … Ethan Heggy is one of Hackleburg’s top playmakers and came through last week with 198 rushing yards and four touchdowns. … Hubbertville has won home games against Waterloo and Meek and lost road games to Berry and South Lamar. … The fact Hubbertville held Waterloo to seven points a few weeks ago should have Hackleburg’s attention. … Hubbertville has won three of four in the series, including a second-round playoff game in 2016.
TimesDaily pick: Hubbertville
Tharptown (1-3) at Brilliant (1-3)
The skinny: Tharptown opened its 2018 season with a win over Shoals Christian but lost its next eight games, and the Wildcats are trying to put a stop to that pattern. … They have a chance against Brilliant, which rolled past Vina in the opener but similarly has lost three straight games since then. … On the plus side, Tharptown has been more productive offensively during region play than it was last year. … Tharptown has not won three games in a season since it went 5-5 in 2013.
TimesDaily pick: Brilliant
Lynn (2-2) at Waterloo (4-1)
The skinny: Waterloo’s offense has shined brightest in many of its wins over the last few years, but the Cougars showed they could win a low-scoring game last year in beating Lynn 10-8. … It was Waterloo’s second win in 10 tries against Lynn and first since 1990. … The Cougars have beaten Class 1A, Region 8 opponents Shoals Christian, Hackleburg and Phillips all by 30 points or more, suggesting they remain firmly in the region’s top two with Mars Hill. … Junior Summerhill ran for 212 yards and five touchdowns last week, and Richard Parrish added one rushing TD and one fumble recovery for a score.
TimesDaily pick: Waterloo
Lawrence County, Tenn. (3-2) at Forrest (5-0)
The skinny: Lawrence County is an impressive 3-0 so far this year in non-region games, but that is going to be put to the test by a Forrest team that just blew out Loretto and is ranked No. 6 in Tennessee’s Class AA. … Lawrence County had a tough night last week against Nolensville, falling 43-0. … Despite the tough final score, QB Alex Carr completed 18 of 28 passes and Hayden Dale had six catches for 101 yards. … This is Lawrence County’s first year reaching three wins since 2016, and the Wildcats still have five games left.
TimesDaily pick: Forrest
Zion Christian (3-1) at Collinwood (2-3)
The skinny: Collinwood has been the opposite of Lawrence County this year, struggling in its non-region games but winning both its region games. … The Trojans took care of Perry County 24-6, with Dayton Scott rushing for a touchdown and also passing to Peyton Ward for a TD. … Alex Haddock had a touchdown run last week and Gabriela Ubieta hit a 28-yard field goal. … Collinwood’s region games will get tougher than Perry County and Middleton, however, and this non-region game against Zion Christian should be a good challenge. … Zion Christian, a member of Tennessee’s Division II-A for small private schools, had last week off and won two blowouts before that.
TimesDaily pick: Zion Christian
Wayne County (1-3) at Mt. Pleasant (2-2)
The skinny: Wayne County is trying to avoid its worst start through five games since it went 1-4 in 2012, but doing that won’t be easy against a Mt. Pleasant team that has beaten the Wildcats by double digits the past two seasons. … Wayne County had last week off after a 27-12 loss to Riverside. … Mt. Pleasant blew out Summertown and Richland to start the year but has lost to Fayetteville and Cornersville by double digits in its last two games.
TimesDaily pick: Mt. Pleasant
Last week: 19-1 (95%)
Season record: 78-22 (78%)
