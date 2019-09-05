(Historical info courtesy: AHSFHS.org and CoachT.com)
ALABAMA
CLASS 7A
Austin (2-0) at Florence (1-1)
Radio: FM-93.9
The skinny: Florence appears to have a challenge in every region game it plays this year, and that starts with this game against an Austin team that is probably one of the state’s hottest. … The Black Bears blasted a pair of 6A teams – Hartselle and rival Decatur – 45-14 and 56-14, respectively. … Tybo Williams and Jevon Jackson each ran for over 100 yards last week, according to The Decatur Daily. … Florence responded well to a disappointing season-opener by handling Buckhorn 33-20 last week. … Dee Beckwith was the star for Florence, with two receiving TDs and two passing TDs. … Gardner Flippo was 5-for-7 for 175 yards. … Austin beat Florence 17-9 last year in part thanks to a goal-line stand. … Florence leads the series 7-6 but Austin has won four straight.
TimesDaily pick: Austin
CLASS 6A
Columbia (0-2) at Muscle Shoals (2-0)
Radio: FM-91.3
The skinny: This is a mismatch. … Through two weeks Muscle Shoals has given every indication it can be one of the better Class 6A teams in the state. … Logan Smothers ran for three touchdowns and passed for one last week in a 46-19 rout of Bob Jones, giving him eight total. … Running back Eugene Malone, who missed the opener, played last week, and Brooks Berry added rushing 91 yards. … Columbia has lost 34 straight games, a streak that started with a loss to now-defunct J.O. Johnson, and has not scored yet this season. … If your kid is a Trojan reserve, he might get to play quite a bit in this game.
TimesDaily pick: Muscle Shoals
CLASS 5A
Corner (2-0) at Russellville (1-0)
Radio: FM-100.7
The skinny: Russellville opened its season – for the second year in a row – with an overtime win over Deshler. … This time, Muscle Shoals transfer Jacob Bishop threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Nathan Brockway. … Russellville’s defense was expected to be a strength this year, and the Golden Tigers held Deshler to 40 yards after halftime. … Corner is located about half an hour northwest of Birmingham. … Of Russellville’s first three region opponents, this Corner team is the only one that made the playoffs last year. … Corner has started well, beating Northside and Oak Grove leading up to its road trip to Russellville. … John Clements is in his second year as Corner head coach. ... Last year’s 24-13 Russellville win was the teams’ only meeting.
TimesDaily pick: Russellville
West Point (1-1) at Hamilton (1-0)
The skinny: Hamilton matched Region 7 foe Russellville with its own drama last week, as Jathan Jackson passed to Bryant Loving for a game-winning touchdown in the final seconds of the Aggies’ 19-14 win over Cordova. … Now, Hamilton looks to start 2-0 for the third time in four years. … West Point beat Fairview 14-8 in its first game but lost 49-35 to Arab last week. … Will Cochran completed 21-of-33 passes for 307 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for 57 yards last week, according to the Cullman Times. … Hamilton and West Point have alternated wins since 2016, with Hamilton winning 48-42 last year.
TimesDaily pick: Hamilton
CLASS 4A
Brooks (1-1) at Central (0-2)
Radio: FM-97.9
The skinny: Both teams are coming off losses, with Central falling to Haleyville and Brooks losing at Hartselle. … Dalton Hanback leads the area in rushing with 403 yards through two games. … Brooks leads the all-time series 27-14, including last season’s 48-7 victory. … The Lions have won 5 of 6. … Carson Daniel threw a touchdown against Hartselle for Brooks, while Cam Beckwith and Caleb Campbell each had short touchdown runs. … Central’s Payton Palmer threw a pair of touchdown passes vs. Haleyville.
TimesDaily pick: Brooks
Wilson (0-2) at Rogers (0-2)
The skinny: Two years ago when these teams met they had matching 8-0 records. This year, neither has a win yet and the loser’s playoff outlook will take a hit. … Wilson has lost to Sheffield (39-19) and Colbert Heights (28-12), so the Warriors have managed modest offense but not enough, and they also need to be better defensively. … Rogers allowed seven points against Richland and three against Lexington but surprisingly has not scored through two weeks. … It’s the first time Rogers has gone scoreless in the first two weeks of the year since 2006 (Lauderdale County and Lawrence County, Ala.). … On the plus side, the Pirates’ 10 points allowed through the first two games are the fewest since they allowed nine points over the first two games of the 1988 season. ... Rogers has won three straight meetings with Wilson.
TimesDaily pick: Rogers
Deshler (0-2) at Elkmont (0-2)
Radio: FM-105.5
The skinny: Colton Patton and Bryan Hogan had 54- and 47-yard touchdown runs last week, and QB Will Pilgrim added a short TD run against Russellville. … This will be Deshler’s first game of the year against a member of its classification (4A) and it will come against a team that traditionally does not match the Tigers’ athleticism. Deshler has no reason not to get region play off to a good start here. … Deshler has never lost to Elkmont on the scoreboard, though last year’s 65-0 win was forfeited on a technicality. … All five modern meetings have been Deshler blowouts. … Randall Martin has not started a season as a head coach 0-3 since 2013 (with Rogers).
TimesDaily pick: Deshler
Haleyville (1-1) at Oak Grove (0-2)
The skinny: New coach Chris Musso got his first Haleyville win last week as the Lions beat Central for the second year in a row. … Christian Chambers led Haleyville with 79 yards on eight carries last week. … Eli Musso, Chris’ son, was 5-of-12 passing for 57 yards. … Haleyville – now more of a run-oriented team – outgained Central 361 total yards to 289. … Oak Grove is located just outside Birmingham’s western suburbs. … Oak Grove has lost 19 straight games, and it would be 20 if not for a forfeit win over Hale County two years ago. … Haleyville won 48-0 last year, by far its easiest win of the season.
TimesDaily pick: Haleyville
CLASS 3A
Lexington (1-0) at Phil Campbell (0-1)
The skinny: Lexington opened its season with a 3-0 win over Rogers, in part due to Evan Byrd’s first career field goal with 3:03 to play. … Lexington is 9-0 all-time against Phil Campbell, including last season’s 35-12 victory. … Phil Campbell gave Red Bay an early scare before the Tigers pulled away for a 54-20 win. … Luke Barnwell threw three touchdown passes in the loss, including two to Ridge Raper. John Herring also caught a TD pass. … Lexington’s shutout of Rogers’ was the Bears’ first since 2017 when it blanked two opponents.
TimesDaily pick: Lexington
East Lawrence (0-1) at Lauderdale County (1-1)
Radio: FM-97.3
The skinny: Traditionally a run-dominant program, Lauderdale County got three touchdowns last week via the pass. Slade Brown threw two to Daniel Romine and one to Blade Wisdom. … Brown, Kameron Jones and Will Adams added TD runs. … Lauderdale County’s defense was much better last week, allowing only 15 points in avenging a 2018 loss to Randolph. … Lauderdale County has owned East Lawrence since the series resumed in 2016, outscoring the Eagles 124-0. … Look for LCHS to take a step toward its 10th straight playoff bid with a drama-free win in the Class 3A, Region 8 opener.
TimesDaily pick: Lauderdale County
Westminster Christian (1-1) at Colbert Heights (1-1)
The skinny: What a difference a week makes. Colbert Heights didn’t have much fun in a 36-0 loss to Red Bay, but the Wildcats made things brighter last week with a 28-12 win over Wilson that avenged a loss from last year. … They had better be sharp this week as they host the defending region champs. … Colbert Heights went 5-1 in the region last year but Westminster Christian beat Colbert Heights 50-20, so that gives an idea of how far ahead Westminster was from the rest of the pack. … Westminster also won two playoff games last year. … Westminster thumped D.A.R. to start this season but lost 46-23 to 5A Madison County last week.
TimesDaily pick: Westminster Christian
CLASS 2A
Sheffield (1-1) at Tharptown (1-0)
Radio: FM-101.5
The skinny: Life comes at you fast when you play Mars Hill these days, and Sheffield had no answers for the Panthers’ Wing-T run game. … But we know Sheffield is capable of better than it showed in that game, and the Bulldogs will look to display depth and athleticism advantages against Tharptown. … Sheffield’s Khori Bowling is an experienced quarterback, and receiver Devin Doss had a long touchdown catch last week and continues to come along. … Tharptown has now shut out its last two opponents (Shoals Christian two weeks ago and Vina at the end of last year.), the first time since starting football in 2006 the Wildcats have shut out two straight opponents. … Tharptown had an extra week to prepare for Sheffield, but Sheffield won this game 49-0 last year.
TimesDaily pick: Sheffield
Tanner (0-2) at Colbert County (2-0)
The skinny: Colbert County is off to a 2-0 start with wins over Central and Cherokee. … The Indians are 5-1 all-time vs. Tanner, including a 49-15 win last season. … Colbert County got two non-offensive touchdowns last week against Cherokee on a punt return and an interception return. … Tanner has scored 16 points this season in losses to West Limestone and Clements. … Oscar Bonds is in his first year as coach of the Rattlers, who have won only four games since making it to the Class 2A quarterfinals in 2016.
TimesDaily pick: Colbert County
Hatton (1-0) at Red Bay (2-0)
The skinny: There are few local examples of one local team dominating another the way Red Bay has historically dominated Hatton. … These teams have met each of the last 21 years, and Red Bay has won every time. It’s part of a 23-game Red Bay win streak in the series dating back to 1994. … Both teams shook off slow starts last week. Red Bay trailed 14-0 but then roared to a 54-20 win over Phil Campbell. … Last week Hatton trailed West Morgan 9-0 before rallying for a 20-9 win. … Look for Jalen Vinson and Colyn Humphres to have the ball a lot for the Tigers. … If Hatton is to make the playoffs after narrowly missing out last year, a win here is not mandatory but would be a massive lift.
TimesDaily pick: Red Bay
CLASS 1A
Mars Hill (1-0) at Hackleburg (0-2)
The skinny: The average score of Mars Hill’s region games last year was 61-8. Mars Hill has lost some fine players to graduation since then, but its season debut last week at Sheffield suggests Mars Hill is still a beast and a young Hackleburg team will have its hands full. … Mars Hill threw only one pass last week and, per coach Darrell Higgins, rushed for a school-record 607 yards. … Hackleburg has been a good program over the last decade under veteran coach Rod Hudson. And with freshman quarterback Caden Jones and other exciting young players developing, there’s a solid chance Hackleburg improves upon last year’s 3-7 record. But this matchup looks rough.
TimesDaily pick: Mars Hill
Shoals Christian (0-2) at Waterloo (1-1)
The skinny: Over the last couple years Waterloo has morphed into the type of program that expects to win, so expect the Cougars to be a little ticked after last week’s 14-7 loss to Hubbertville. … Waterloo’s seven points were its fewest since a 21-6 loss to Lynn in the second week of the 2017 season. … Shoals Christian is in the early stages of a long-term rebuild under new coach Kelly Rushing, and the success-starved Flame hope they don’t have to wait too much longer for another win. … Shoals Christian should have some chances in the coming weeks, but Waterloo is on a different level these days.
TimesDaily pick: Waterloo
R.A. Hubbard (2-0) at Coosa Christian (0-2)
The skinny: The Chiefs will make a long trip to Gadsden to take on Coosa Christian in their first Class 1A, Region 7 game of 2019. … Coach Mac Hampton has seen a lot to like from his Chiefs so far, as they beat Cherokee and Shoals Christian without much trouble. … Coosa Christian has been blown out by Westbrook Christian and Appalachian, but those are pretty good teams. … R.A. Hubbard quarterback D.J. Wiggins accounted for three touchdowns – two passing, one rushing – last week. … Last year’s 40-7 Hubbard win over Coosa Christian was the teams’ first meeting.
TimesDaily pick: R.A. Hubbard
Vina (0-2) at Phillips (0-2)
The skinny: A first-year head coach – Ben Guin at Vina or Adam Lawler at Phillips – will get his first win. … Phillips has been a successful program recently, advancing to the playoffs each of the last seven years. … Vina, meanwhile, has not had a regular season above .500 since 1989. … Phillips was overwhelmed against Decatur Heritage in the opener but hung around last week in a 26-14 loss to Lynn. … Vina has suffered a pair of blowout losses. … The third and fourth playoff spots in Class 1A, Region 8 appear largely up for grabs, so we’ll see which teams assert themselves as contenders.
TimesDaily pick: Phillips
TENNESSEE
CLASS AAAA
Lawrence County (2-0) at Maplewood (0-2)
Radio: FM-106.7
The skinny: Lawrence County is off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2005 with wins over Hickman County and Loretto. … The Wildcats have a dynamic young quarterback in in Alex Carr, who had 160 rushing yards last week against Loretto. He threw two touchdowns and ran for two more. … The Wildcats are trying to avenge last season’s 66-6 thumping. … Maplewood is off to a slow start with only 8 points in its first two games against Hillsboro and East Nashvile.
TimesDaily pick: Maplewood
--
CLASS A
Collinwood (1-1) at Summertown (1-1)
The skinny: Collinwood will try to bounce back from a 26-18 setback against Richland last week with a road game to Summertown. … Dayton Scott passed for 134 yards and one touchdown, while Alex Haddock ran for a touchdown and a 2-point conversion. …Collinwood beat Summertown 7-0 last season. … The Eagles have lost to Mt. Pleasant but beat Wayne County last week.
TimesDaily pick: Summertown
Wayne County (0-2) at Middleton (0-2)
Radio: FM-100.7; AM-930
The skinny: New Wayne County coach Cary Crews is looking to pick up his first win since being elevated to the head coaching position. … Summertown beat Wayne County 31-6 in a game that was closer than the score suggested, using two touchdowns in a one-minute span to turn a 7-6 lead into 21-6 at the half. … Wayne County beat Middleton 59-30 last season. The Tigers average 26 points per game.
TimesDaily pick: Wayne County
--
TimesDaily picks
Last week: 14-7 (66.6%)
Season: 26-12 (68.4%)
