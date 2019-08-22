Aug. 23 – Colbert County at Central – Central won by two touchdowns last year, but Colbert County has enough talent and experience to challenge the Wildcats.
Aug. 30 – Russellville at Deshler – Russellville won a double-overtime thriller last season in this matchup of two of the Shoals’ longtime powerhouses. It’s also the first game on Deshler’s new turf field.
Sept. 6 – Austin at Florence – The margin between making the playoffs and missing out in Class 7A, Region 4 is narrow, so a game like this is a huge opportunity. The winner gets a huge lift.
Sept. 13 – Colbert Heights at Lauderdale County – Lauderdale County has the more impressive history, but Colbert Heights has won the last two meetings. This was a six-point Wildcat win last year.
Sept. 20 – Lauderdale County at Lexington – This rivalry is a big deal in the eastern part of Lauderdale County, and both of these teams expect more of themselves this year.
Sept. 27 – Muscle Shoals at Florence – If you like defense, you had to appreciate last year’s 10-7 Muscle Shoals win. Can Florence snap the Trojans’ win streak in the series? Alternate: Brooks at Mars Hill
Oct. 4 – Rogers at Deshler – Randall Martin coaching against the team he used to coach (and play for) is an obvious storyline, but more importantly this is a region game between two teams planning on playoff qualification. Alternate: Red Bay at Sheffield
Oct. 11 – Brooks at Deshler – Could be for the Class 4A, Region 8 title. It was last year, when Brooks whacked Deshler 48-7 in Killen.
Oct. 18 – Too many to choose … Russellville hosts defending region champ Jasper. Sheffield hosts Colbert County in a key Class 2A, Region 7 game. Muscle Shoals hosts Athens – where the Trojans’ QB came from – in a big Class 6A, Region 7 game. Central hosts its rival Wilson, perhaps with a playoff berth at stake. Mars Hill hosts Waterloo in a meeting of last year’s top Class 1A, Region 8 teams.
Oct. 25 – Sparkman at Florence – It’s way too early to be sure, but there’s a fair chance a win here could get Florence into the playoffs or improve the Falcons’ seed. Alternate: Central at Rogers
Nov. 1 – Madison Academy at Brooks – The Lions played well in spurts last year but didn’t get a win. Ideally, Brooks leaves the game healthy, confident and ready for a playoff run. Alternates: Russellville at Central / Colbert County at Lauderdale County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.