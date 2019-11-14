ROGERSVILLE – Slade Brown’s offseason work included a little bit of recruiting.
A few of the Lauderdale County senior quarterback’s athletic friends had not been part of varsity football, and he wanted them to bring their athleticism back to the football team.
“It took them a little bit of talking into. I talked to them a lot,” he said. “But they bought into it.”
Four of those Tigers had dropped football in middle school, coach Jeff Mason said, but are back this year as seniors.
Juvonne Shanes, a key member of the basketball team, has caught a few passes but has spent most of his time at cornerback. He had an interception in last week’s playoff win over Sylvania.
Blade Wisdom, Daniel Romine and Luke McIntyre, meanwhile, are among the team’s top receivers. Their presence allowed Lauderdale County to shift from its run-dominant tradition to a more balanced offense featuring a strong passing game.
The Tigers (9-2) believe that can help them take down traditional power Piedmont (10-1) in Friday’s second round Class 3A playoff game at Piedmont.
“I knew I’d miss it too much if I didn’t play at least one more year,” Romine said.
McIntyre said the boys recognized they could help the team and had enough talent elsewhere to make a playoff run. He acknowledged being sore after the spring game, but Romine said getting used to football again wasn’t too bad.
They spent lots of time running routes outside of practice in the summer, and it paid off immediately. LCHS has scored 30 points in all but one game this year.
“Just a few weeks and we were all connecting and everything,” Wisdom said.
Brown said Wisdom is the fastest of the group, while McIntyre does a good job finding space and he considers Romine the most athletic of the three.
Brown has thrown for over 2,200 yards this season, one of the highest figures in northwest Alabama. Wisdom had six catches for 134 yards and three scores last week against Sylvania, giving him over 1,000 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns for the year.
Mason acknowledged it feels funny sometimes calling so many passing plays.
“We felt like with Slade coming back as a third-year starter, he’s improved throwing the ball. And then we had some receivers come back out that hadn’t played in the last few years,” Mason said. “They got out here, we knew their ability and we knew if we could throw the ball and run the ball … it would give us a much better opportunity to win.”
Mason quickly points out that Lauderdale County did not exactly abandon the run game. Kameron Jones ran for 109 yards on just 12 carries last week, putting him at over 1,100 yards for the season.
Lauderdale County still took losses to Brooks and Westminster Christian, but the Tigers’ balance has helped in many games.
“The last few years when I was playing quarterback and we were running the ball more, (opponents) would just blitz everybody and there was nothing we could do,” Brown said. “We couldn’t throw anything right off the edge or anything to make them stop. So it’s definitely opened up the running game more for us.”
Wheeler Dickerson, Dee Rivers, Eli Rayburn, Silas Marlar are all starters on the offensive line, Nick Thornton and Timmy Fuqua are also in a rotation to help out.
“They’ve gotten better every week,” Mason said of the line. “They worked hard. They were inexperienced and came in. We struggled a little bit early but we’ve gotten better and better.”
Lauderdale County is averaging 40.2 points per game. If the season ended today, that would be its best average in team history.
Some of that credit goes to the defense, which has gotten off the field quickly and given the Tigers good field position.
“We’re getting the ball at the 30, 40, 50-yard line every time after three-and-outs,” McIntyre said.
Though LCHS and Piedmont have never met in football, the Tigers know the school well. Wisdom’s father attended Piedmont, and he said three or four family members teach there.
Wisdom is a member of the LCHS baseball team, which has played playoff series against Piedmont the last three years (winning in 2018).
Any smack talk with dad?
“Nah, because every time I talk smack during baseball season we get beat,” Wisdom said.
Piedmont has reached at least the state football semifinals each of the last four years. Lauderdale County hasn’t made it that far since 2012, but these Tigers are eager for a chance to take a step closer.
Win or lose, football has been worth it.
“I didn’t know a few of (the football players), but I got to know them. It’s just been fun,” McIntyre said. “I mean we’ve had a pretty good year. It’s fun winning. It’s never fun to lose. I like winning, so it’s been fun winning.”
Wisdom has enjoyed building relationships with his teammates in his return to the gridiron.
“Most fun I’ve had in my life,” he said.
