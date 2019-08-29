LEXINGTON — Just beyond the east end zone at Lexington High’s football field Tuesday afternoon, head coach Jason Lard organized drills for the linemen.
A Lexington grad who is in his 10th year as the Golden Bears’ head coach, Lard’s Southern accent is not unusual in Alabama but his voice is unmistakable once you’ve met him and he peppers his coaching with memorable one-liners.
He used those one-liners for instruction (“You can NOT pop up like a jack-in-the-box and be a good defensive lineman!”), motivation (“Club the guy like he slapped your mama!”) and distinction (“Not for the faint of heart! Pretty boys ain’t down here with you men!”).
Lard’s personality is evident at a Lexington practice, and now he’s trying to add what he calls “winning football” to the personality of the team.
In his first eight seasons, the Bears always won between five and eight games and they always made the playoffs. But Lexington went 3-7 two years ago and 1-9 last year.
Lexington was off last week for the start of the 2019 season, so Tuesday’s practice came three days before the team’s season opener against Rogers.
Rogers is located 15 minutes away and has beaten Lexington four years in a row.
“Hey. Rogers week,” assistant coach Michael Cole told the team at the start of Tuesday’s practice. “Enough said, right?”
Work to do
Lexington’s 152 points last year were its fewest since 2007, and its 358 points allowed were its most ever. So the Bears know they have work to do everywhere.
Lard and his assistants — including Cole and Cody Taylor — are not drill sergeants, and they regularly offered praise during Tuesday’s practice when players were in the right spots and performed the way they were taught.
At one point, Lard walked around a huddle of scout-team players and tapped each on the helmet or shoulder pads for good work helping Lexington get used to the offense Rogers runs.
At the end of the defensive part of practice, Taylor told the team it had a better day of defense.
“We took a step in the right direction,” Taylor said.
But the staff is trying to get a team that has spent two seasons struggling to understand the consistent effort required to be a winning team.
“You cannot accept being blocked,” Lard explained to a defensive player who was too easily neutralized. “That’s the loser’s way. You’ve got to be a man and get off the block.”
Early in the offensive part of practice, the Bears committed consecutive false starts and Cole complained about a lack of focus. On the next play, a third offensive lineman jumped early.
“It looks exactly like last year,” Cole snapped. “How does that sound?”
Cole also chided players for asking “Who jumped?” after the false starts, reminding the team it doesn’t matter because “all 11 of us suffer.”
This is another point Lard is working to teach. He pointed to the home stands in the distance.
“They penalize everybody wearing purple in those stands,” Lard said.
Eventually, the Bears shook off their early mistakes and moved the ball effectively.
“That’s what happens,” Lard said loud enough for everyone to hear, “when you just do your job.”
Lard believes football is one of the best ways kids can learn about making personal sacrifices for collective benefit, and he wants players to understand they should put aside their individual concerns and concentrate on making the team better.
Asked after practice how many of his 45 players understand that, he guessed 12 to 14.
“We just keep preaching, man,” Lard said. “It’s like when you’re sitting on the back pew at church, and you know the preacher’s talking to you but you keep ignoring it and you keep ignoring it and you keep ignoring it. But maybe, you know, that 10th or 12th time, you decide ‘Hey, you know what? He’s talking to me. He keeps talking to me. I’m going to listen. Maybe I need to walk that aisle.’”
Reversing the slide
Jacob Parker is a senior linebacker who has played football with Lexington since fourth grade. He said he’s bothered when he has to think about last year’s 1-9 record.
“That just gets under my fingernails because I just can’t stand looking at that last year. One and nine,” he said. “But sometimes you’ve got to be brought back to it because you can’t be like ‘Oh, we’re so much better this year than we were last year.’”
Lard said he’s made several adjustments this year to try to reverse the program’s direction. He was once “dead set” against the popular trend of playing music when the team lifted weights, but eventually he relented. He admits the energy is better when the team lifts now, and he’s seen good results.
Parker believes the team has a better vibe now than it did, though the proof can only come later.
“Everybody’s faster. Everybody’s not just lollygagging around,” he said.
Parker said the best Lexington team he’s been part of was 8-4, and he’d love to be better than that. That confidence is good, but such a season takes a lot of work and concentration.
“You can’t take everything for granted. You can’t think it’s Lexington and you’re just good,” he said. “You’ve got to show it.”
Windshield wiper effect
After practice, Lard said he has talked to the team frequently about not letting one mistake lead to another. Similarly, a team that hasn’t won as much as usual the last two years hopes to move past those years and do something better.
“We talk to our guys (about the) windshield wiper, man,” Lard said. “That play’s over. Windshield wipe it off, or erase the hard drive.”
Lard gave a demonstrative speech to his team at the end of Tuesday’s practice, getting worked up enough at one point to shout a “Woo!” inspired by former wrestler Ric Flair.
He said good teams don’t worry about raising their performance for certain teams or relaxing for others. They play football as well as they can each game because that’s who they are.
“If you want to be good, you’ve got to have a standard you perform to every time,” Lard said. “Just do your job. Just do your job. Just do your job. Just do your job.”
