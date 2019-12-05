FLORENCE — If 2018 was an introduction, 2019 might be affirmation.
The Mars Hill Panthers succeeded quietly throughout most of the 2018 season, winning almost every week but not drawing widespread attention as a state championship contender until November.
That group of Panthers climbed slowly in the state’s Class 1A top 10 rankings. The school was in its fifth year of varsity football, and Mars Hill to that point had played in exactly one playoff game and lost it.
Things have changed.
Mars Hill entered this current season as the reigning state champion after drilling Linden 53-26 in last year’s final.
The 2019 Panthers were ranked No. 1 all season. They have won every game, beating playoff qualifiers in higher classifications like Brooks, Central and Sheffield. They are 42 points away from the all-time scoring record by an Alabama high school team.
A win today would solidify Mars Hill’s standing as Alabama’s newest powerhouse, but it won’t be easy. Mars Hill (14-0) plays Lanett (13-0) at 3 p.m. today at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium, and Lanett is not only talented but also highly motivated to reclaim its status as a state champion.
Mars Hill coach Darrell Higgins took his team to Tuscaloosa two years ago to watch Lanett play Leroy for the Class 2A state championship. (Mars Hill and Lanett both shifted to 1A the next year.)
“I said this is something one day I want us to be able to think about playing for,” Higgins said. “ … I said this is a team we could be playing if we can get to this level.”
Here they are. Lanett beat Leroy that day, 33-15, and was one of the favorites to win the Class 1A title last year. But Maplesville beat Lanett in last year’s state quarterfinals, and Mars Hill eventually won the title.
Lanett is highly motivated to rectify a season it saw as a disappointment, but Higgins believes his players are similarly motivated to remain state champions.
“They shouldn’t have a mental edge on us just because we were there last year,” Higgins said. “This is a new year. We’ve been hungry all year, and I expect us to go out and play hard as we possibly can just like I expect them to.”
A Mars Hill team with five seniors – Tyler House, Ty Kirchharr, Mack McCluskey, Logan McInnish and Walker White – will need several players who had modest roles or no role in last year’s state title win to play well.
Kristian Story, a 6-2 quarterback/safety, is a senior committed to Alabama as an “athlete” and poses the most obvious challenge for Mars Hill.
He accounted for six touchdowns in a quarterfinal win over Isabella and threw for five touchdowns in last week’s 42-35 semifinal win over Sweet Water, according to the Opelika-Auburn News.
“He can be scrambling around and then just stop and throw it 60 yards across his body, and there’s no way a defensive back can realize a guy’s fixing to throw it that far,” Higgins said. “Somewhat like Cam Newton, if you’ve seen Cam Newton where he can just flick it and throw it 60 yards, that’s the way Story does.
“It’s just been pretty much too much for most high school defenses to deal with.”
Higgins said Lanett’s linemen are “not huge” the way Pickens County’s were but they are athletic and “they’ll do anything to protect (Story).” If protection breaks down he can run well anyway.
The receivers are fast and able to use quick screen passes for big gains and also catch deep throws.
Defensively, Lanett is allowing 10 points per game – second-best in Class 1A this year – and should provide a stiff test for a Mars Hill team that leads the state regardless of class with an average of 51.5 points scored per game.
Though Lanett allowed a season-high 35 points last week, Higgins said there were a couple fluke plays to help Sweet Water score. It’s not as though Lanett’s defense was getting worn out.
“Their defense is really fast and aggressive and they get after it pretty good,” Higgins said. “It’ll be hard to move the ball and score on them.”
Mars Hill’s introduction has been made. A chance for affirmation is next.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.