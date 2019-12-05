State championship
Class 1A
Mars Hill (14-0) vs. Lanett (13-0)
Radio: FM-94.9
The skinny: The 2017 Class 2A state champ meets the 2018 Class 1A champ. … You can make a pretty strong case these two teams are the two best in Class 1A. … Lanett is undefeated and is coming off a 42-35 win over Sweet Water, which was also a serious state title contender. … Mars Hill enters off a 22-18 win over Pickens County, a team with good skill players and big, strong linemen that gave Mars Hill its toughest game of the year. … Mars Hill’s defense rose to the occasion last week with big stops in key moments, and they’ll need to be in top form to handle quarterback Kristian Story, an Alabama commit at quarterback who recently passed Bo Nix for the state’s career touchdown record. He is a strong passer and dangerous runner, and he has excellent teammates around him. … Mars Hill has gradually enhanced its passing game to go with the running game headlined by Peyton Higgins, Justus McDaniel and Hunter Kilpatrick. … Story’s father, Clifford, is Lanett’s coach. … Mars Hill hopes to be the first repeat 1A champ since Maplesville won three in a row (2014-16). … This year’s Mars Hill team ranks 11th in state history in scoring (721 points). (Last year’s team is sixth on the list at 732.) Mars Hill needs 42 points to pass the 2016 Linden team for most points in a season in AHSAA history. … The guess here is that Linden's scoring record stays safe but Mars Hill claims another state championship.
TD pick: Mars Hill
