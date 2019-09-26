We’ve had five weeks of high school football season, so it’s a good time to examine which teams have started well and which have work to do.
We’ll also take a guess at each team’s likelihood of qualifying for the postseason. (Remember, teams must finish in the top four spots of their region standings to make the playoffs.)
It’s our annual mid-season report.
--
The top contenders
• Muscle Shoals: The Trojans have not played any team as good as the top teams they’ll have to beat to win a state championship, but have you watched this team? It looks like a state title contender, even in stacked Class 6A (Saraland, Oxford, Pinson Valley, Hueytown, etc.).
Quarterback Logan Smothers sparked the offense as hoped upon transferring from Athens and has gotten plenty of receivers involved. Eugene Malone and Brooks Berry have kept the run game strong with Keevon Hankins recovering from injury. The defense is experienced and fast. It’s too early to predict which teams might play for a title in such a deep class, but Muscle Shoals is among the primary candidates.
• Mars Hill: Mars Hill will not be in Class 1A much longer, as recent success figures to bump the Panthers to a higher classification in this summer’s re-alignment under the new competitive balance guideline concerning private schools. But right now the Panthers are a cut above most 1A competition. The Wing-T offense hums along with good backs like Peyton Higgins, Justus McDaniel and Aiden Kennedy behind a stout offensive line.
Still, repeating as state champs won’t be easy. Decatur Heritage, Pickens County and South Lamar from the northern half of the state are all unbeaten, and southern powerhouses like Maplesville, Sweet Water, Brantley and Lanett would all be tough opponents if Mars Hill made the state title game.
--
Dangerous challengers
• Russellville: The Golden Tigers won 34 playoff games from 2000 through 2010, but since then they’ve won only four. A year after an upset loss against Center Point in the first round, Russellville so far looks poised to give itself another solid chance at a deep playoff run. Jamaal Hubbard, Brooks Scott and Angel Moreno lead an experienced defense.
Muscle Shoals transfer Jacob Bishop has done a nice job as the new quarterback, and Boots McCulloch, Austin Ashley and Caleb Mathews have also sparked the run game. Top-ranked Jasper is still the Class 5A, Region 7 favorite, but Russellville has shown good signs.
• Brooks: It seems every year the Lions lose one or more college-level players on offense and remain productive a year later. That’s the case again with quarterback Carson Daniel, running back Cam Beckwith and receiver Kobe Warden all shining in expanded roles. Defensively, Drake Patterson leads northwest Alabama in interceptions. An upset loss to Oneonta last year kept Brooks without a playoff win for the first time under coach Brad Black, but Brooks looks like a good bet to go further this time.
• Deshler: Last year's Class 4A state runner-up looks different in a lot of ways, but after a couple tough weeks to start the year Deshler looks well-positioned for another solid playoff run. The Tigers impressed with a convincing win over Central, and Wilson and Elkmont were no trouble. Grant Wisdom and Teondre Goodloe are among the standouts for a defense allowing 13 points per game over the last month. An Oct. 11 game against Brooks will likely decide the Class 4A, Region 8 champion.
• Colbert County: Colbert County’s last trip to the state semifinals was 2015 under coach Dale Jeffreys. The next few weeks should help tell us if Brett Mask’s current Indians can have that kind of postseason. The Class 2A, Region 7 co-leaders got a nice win over 4A Central and have walked over most opponents since then, but the schedule gets tougher with games against Red Bay, Addison and Sheffield still ahead.
Hatton transfer Slade Berryman has been helpful as the team’s quarterback, Ethan Smith is having another big year at running back, and the defense – led by Tabarious Horton and J’Daryus Nance – has dominated.
--
Pleasant surprises
• Hamilton: Most people probably expected Jasper and Russellville to be at the top of Class 5A, Region 7. Hamilton? Maybe not. But coach Rodney Stidham felt good about his team’s outlook this summer, and that faith has been justified so far with two dramatic wins as part of a 4-0 start. If the Aggies can beat Hayden and Lawrence County (Ala.), they would be a playoff team without even having to beat Jasper or Russellville – not that you should write those games off.
• Lawrence County (Tenn.): Life was pretty rough for Lawrence County (Tenn.) football the past few years. Last year’s team got only two wins – a forfeit against Giles County and a 6-3 win over Dickson County. But coach David Marston’s Wildcats have already beaten Hickman County, Loretto and Warren County, and one more win would be the team’s most since 2014. To make the playoffs, however, Lawrence County must break its 13-game losing streak in region games dating to 2016.
• Vina: Maybe the biggest surprise of all given the mess Ben Guin inherited when he took over as head coach this summer. The Red Devils went 0-10 last year and scored a total of 37 points, and 18 of those points came in one game. Vina still has rough nights – the Red Devils’ three losses this year were blowouts, and they haven’t played Mars Hill or Waterloo yet. But having beaten Phillips and Cherokee, Vina should make the playoffs with a win over Shoals Christian or Hackleburg.
--
Don’t sweat the record
• Florence: The Falcons are 2-3 overall and 1-2 in Class 7A, Region 4 games, putting them two games behind Austin, James Clemens and Sparkman in the region standings.
That’s not great. But don’t panic, Falcons. Those two region losses are to two of the region’s best teams — James Clemens and Austin — and the win over Bob Jones is solid. Florence is better than Gadsden City and Grissom and should win both of those. If the Falcons do that, they probably just need to beat either Huntsville in two weeks OR Sparkman near the end of the year. Not easy, but definitely doable.
• Central: Dalton Hanback continued his breakout season with six touchdowns last week, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Central (1-4 overall and 1-2 in Class 4A, Region 8) beat West Limestone 42-37, not only earning a key region win but doing it against a team also likely on the edge of postseason qualification.
Central’s region schedule was front-loaded. Brooks and Deshler are out of the way. Elkmont should be an easy win, and Wilson and Rogers have not found consistent success. Central should finish at least fourth in this region and make the playoffs, and third place is realistic.
--
Disappointments
• Rogers: Credit Jerry Fulks and his staff for getting the Pirates into the playoffs last year after some key players graduated. Rogers’ 30 wins over the previous three seasons are the most in team history, but the Pirates are 0-4 for the first time since 2012 (when they finished 1-9) and look like an underdog against every upcoming opponent except Elkmont.
The Rogers defense (18.3 points allowed per game) has been good enough, but the offense (five points per game) has not.
• Lexington: Lexington opened the year with a 3-0 win over Rogers on Evan Byrd’s late field goal but since then seems to be headed in the wrong direction. A playoff team nine years in a row, Lexington missed out the last two seasons and – unless they upset Colbert Heights and Clements – will likely miss the playoffs for the third consecutive season.
The Bears can avenge last year’s one-point loss to Elkmont this week in a non-region game, but the next five opponents all beat Lexington by double digits last season. Lexington’s defense has improved, but the offense is averaging 3.3 points per game.
--
Playoff likelihood
Plan on it: Brooks, Colbert County, Deshler, Lauderdale County, Mars Hill, Muscle Shoals, Red Bay, Russellville, Waterloo
Good chance: Colbert Heights, Collinwood, Hamilton, R.A. Hubbard, Sheffield, Wayne County
Fair chance: Central, Florence, Hackleburg, Haleyville, Lawrence County (Tenn.), Loretto, Phil Campbell, Vina
Unlikely: Cherokee, Hatton, Lexington, Phillips, Rogers, Shoals Christian, Tharptown, Wilson
