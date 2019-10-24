MUSCLE SHOALS — The first play after halftime of Muscle Shoals’ win over Athens last week was a handoff to senior Keevon Hankins.
Hankins burst through defenders and sprinted down the middle of the field, out-running every Golden Eagles player for a 68-yard touchdown.
Before the season started, this would have hardly been noteworthy. And by stretching Muscle Shoals’ lead from three touchdowns to four, it did not radically change the game.
But given the unpleasant detour Hankins’ season took on the team’s second drive of the season, that touchdown run meant a lot.
“It feels good,” Hankins said Friday night. “I ain’t run like that in a long time, so it feels pretty good, for real.”
Hankins was all set to return as Muscle Shoals’ featured running back entering the team’s first game of the year against Deshler.
And then on the Trojans’ second drive of the game, Hankins hurt his left knee and had to be helped off the field. He spent the following minutes seated on a bench on the Trojan sideline as trainers attended to him.
He had knee surgery, sat out a few weeks and slowly got back into the running back rotation midway through the year.
“Well, you know, it’s always tough going down that early in the season,” Hankins said. “But my team, they helped me through it. My coaches, my trainers, they just kept me lifted.”
Muscle Shoals (9-0, 5-0) has hardly suffered for Hankins’ injury, winning each game before and after his return by double digits as it builds its case as a Class 6A state championship contender.
But now with Hankins apparently healthy, he deepens a Trojan rush attack that has already gotten great contributions from senior quarterback Logan Smothers (69 carries, 568 yards), sophomore running back Brooks Berry (71 for 446) and senior running back Eugene Malone (48 for 289).
“He’s obviously a weapon we haven’t had this year,” coach Scott Basden said. “A lot of guys have stepped up. Brooks Berry and Eugene Malone have done a great job. Getting him back healthy, and those other two keep playing well, I feel confident putting any (of the) three of them in the game.”
Basden was encouraged by Hankins’ progress in practices leading up to the Athens game.
“He’s been close, but this week I saw him doing the cuts like the old Keevon, so I think he’s back ready,” Basden said Friday night.
Hankins’ touchdown expanded Muscle Shoals’ lead to 42-14, and numerous Trojans ran down the sideline to greet him. Hankins smiled broadly as he celebrated with his teammates.
“After that run I just ran, I feel like 100 percent!” he said with a smile after the game.
Muscle Shoals is ranked No. 2 in the state for a lot of reasons. The defense, featuring defensive lineman Reggie Freeman, linebackers Jackson Bratton and Malik Smith and an outstanding secondary including Jacob Peters, EJ Jarmon, Javar Strong and Caleb McDougle, is as good as ever.
With Smothers spreading passes around to Mikey McIntosh, Ty Smith, Markel Ricks and Nick Griffith, the passing game has improved drastically.
And with Berry and Malone increasing their contributions while Hankins got healthy, the Trojans know they have several options for running the ball, too, if that’s the best way to win.
Hankins remembers the season-opener against Deshler, when he wondered if he had played high school football for the last time. But then he was told he could return in a few weeks, and he’s thankful for the opportunity.
“I kept faith and kept working and came back strong,” he said.
Each week, Muscle Shoals has looked ready to challenge for a state championship. The Trojans have never won one and last played for one in 2013, when Hankins and his senior classmates were in middle school and started showing some of their potential.
“It feels so good, just being with my boys playing my last high school football,” Hankins said. “It’s going to be pretty good.”
