Kelly Rushing had a quick answer after Tuesday’s practice when asked if his first few months as Shoals Christian football coach offered any big surprises.
“Oh no,” he said. “I knew coming in it was going to be a major rebuilding process. And it wasn’t going to happen overnight.
“It may not happen this year. It may not happen next year,” he added. “But you’ve got to look long range.”
In taking over a Flame program that had experienced six consecutive losing seasons, Rushing was charged with revitalizing a struggling program.
The six men who just this season took over as head coach of a local football program have had different experiences depending on their teams' histories, the kids who are playing and other factors.
(One of the six – Wayne County’s Cary Crews – just started his second stint as head coach at that school.)
Phillips coach Adam Lawler, like Shoals Christian’s Rushing, is leading a team that’s 0-3 and is trying to keep everyone positive as the team works through its issues.
“It’s not going to fix itself overnight,” Lawler said.
--
Establishing trust
Rushing is Shoals Christian’s fourth head coach in the last five years, and he knew the team needed leadership stability.
An early conversation with one player’s parent reinforced that.
“The biggest problem you’re going to have, Coach, is they’re not going to trust you,” Rushing recalled that parent saying.
“I said ‘Why?’ And they said ‘Because they’ve been through three coaches in four years. As soon as they buy into something, (he’s) gone.’”
Rushing said the season-opening 17-0 loss to Tharptown featured a variety of penalties and other “bonehead stuff” but his team has actually played cleaner football in subsequent losses to likely playoff teams R.A. Hubbard and Waterloo.
Rushing has had to convince Shoals Christian’s seven seniors to believe in a plan he acknowledges might lead to more modest gains now before bigger success follows later.
“You may not reap the benefits of it right away, and by no means are we throwing in the towel yet, but when you build a program it don’t just happen overnight, especially a program that traditionally has not been on the up,” Rushing said.
Vina – also a member of Class 1A, Region 8 – has struggled even more than Shoals Christian has in recent years. The Red Devils’ 8-7 win Friday over Phillips was their first win in 13 games and second in the last 25.
New coach Ben Guin said as a Christian he wants to teach players to live right, make good decisions and recognize they can succeed.
“I think the biggest challenge I’ve faced is not really football,” Guin said. “I think the biggest challenge is trying to get these kids to believe in themselves, buy into something.”
“ … If we can get them going the right way, doing the right things … I think everything else will fall into place.”
Guin said how players’ parents speak of the program – positively or negativity – seems to influence how players perform on the field. Fortunately, he’s sensed Vina players’ families being positive.
“(Parents) can tear a program down at home just as well as build a program up at home.”
--
Patience is a virtue
Randall Martin and Chris Musso both have head coaching experience and took over well-established programs at Deshler and Haleyville, respectively.
But both installed new schemes upon arrival, Martin doing so at a school that lost a huge senior class and Musso doing so for a team that won only three games last year.
Deshler’s first two games were against teams currently ranked in the top five of their class (6A Muscle Shoals and 5A Russellville). A blowout loss to the Trojans preceded an overtime loss to the Golden Tigers before the team cruised past Elkmont last week.
“When we got down 14-0 to Russellville, in the second quarter I really saw us dig in and fight, and that was really encouraging,” Martin said.
Deshler scored three straight times and led 21-14.
“I knew that we had some fight in us after that game,” he said, adding the key is matching that fight with execution and discipline. “If we can do that, we’ll be OK.”
One of Musso’s favorite sayings is “The good Lord doesn’t make you a winner or loser. He makes you a chooser.”
Most of the Lions have chosen to work hard, and he thinks they might be understanding new concepts even faster than his first teams at Locust Fork and John Carroll did.
Musso, like Martin, sees more work to be done but is generally pleased with progress through three games. Haleyville is 2-1.
“Each time they’re out on the field they get a little bit better, and that’s what you’re looking for,” Musso said.
It has been a bumpier start for Lawler, whose Phillips team has games ahead against Class 1A, Region 8 leaders Mars Hill and Waterloo before the schedule gets a little friendlier.
A senior offensive lineman tore his ACL in the first week and a sophomore offensive lineman tore his ACL in the second week, and that’s forced Lawler to insert replacements who are young and/or have little experience playing on the line.
He believes Phillips would have had a better start without those injuries, but he has also decided the Bears need to take their weightlifting and conditioning more seriously after this season.
“There was so much stuff we couldn’t work on this summer because (in the past) they just never made it important to come in the summer, I guess,” Lawler said. “ … It’s not just a hobby. You’ve got to come to work.”
--
Looking ahead
Lawler still sees winnable games, however, later this fall. Cherokee, Hackleburg and Shoals Christian are all young teams with thin rosters dealing with their own challenges, so those games appear up for grabs.
“If we can win those, there’s a possibility of us making the playoffs,” Lawler said. “We can’t give up. That’s the whole deal, trying to keep (the players) focused.”
Guin always wants players to concentrate on the week ahead, but he is glad the overdue win has allowed them to see the team’s potential more clearly.
He acknowledges Vina has some unfavorable matchups coming up, but other games should be more competitive. If the Red Devils play well together, he believes they’re athletic enough to add to their win total.
“Just trying to build and do the best we can,” he said.
