1. Muscle Shoals (8-0, 4-0)

This week: vs. Athens

Next week: at Wetumpka

--

2. Mars Hill (7-0, 4-0)

This week: vs. Waterloo

Next week: at Shoals Christian

--

3. Deshler (6-2, 5-0)

This week: Off

Next week: at West Limestone

--

4. Red Bay (7-0, 4-0)

This week: vs. Tanner

Next week: at Tharptown

--

5. Florence (4-4, 3-2)

This week: at Grissom

Next week: vs. Sparkman

--

6. Hamilton (6-1, 4-1)

This week: at Lawrence County

Next week: at Jasper

--

7. Lauderdale County (7-1, 5-0)

This week: at Westminster Christian

Next week: Off

--

8. Russellville (6-1, 4-1)

This week: vs. Jasper

Next week: at Dora

--

9. Brooks (4-3, 3-1)

This week: vs. West Limestone

Next week: at Elkmont

--

10. Waterloo (7-1, 5-0)

This week: at Mars Hill

Next week: Off

