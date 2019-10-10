1. Muscle Shoals (7-0, 3-0)

This week: vs. Cullman

Next week: vs. Athens

--

2. Mars Hill (6-0, 4-0)

This week: at Central

Next week: vs. Waterloo

--

3. Russellville (6-0, 4-0)

This week: at Hamilton

Next week: vs. Jasper

--

4. Red Bay (6-0, 3-0)

This week: at Colbert County

Next week: vs. Tanner

--

5. Deshler (5-2, 4-0)

This week: vs. Brooks

Next week: OFF

--

6. Florence (3-4, 2-2)

This week: vs. Gadsden City

Next week: at Grissom

--

7. Brooks (4-2, 3-0)

This week: at Deshler

Next week: vs. West Limestone

--

8. Lauderdale County (6-1, 4-0)

This week: vs. Phil Campbell

Next week: at Westminster Christian

--

9. Hamilton (5-1, 3-1)

This week: vs. Russellville

Next week: at Lawrence County

--

10. Waterloo (6-1, 4-0)

This week: at Vina

Next week: at Mars Hill

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.