1. Muscle Shoals (7-0, 3-0)
This week: vs. Cullman
Next week: vs. Athens
--
2. Mars Hill (6-0, 4-0)
This week: at Central
Next week: vs. Waterloo
--
3. Russellville (6-0, 4-0)
This week: at Hamilton
Next week: vs. Jasper
--
4. Red Bay (6-0, 3-0)
This week: at Colbert County
Next week: vs. Tanner
--
5. Deshler (5-2, 4-0)
This week: vs. Brooks
Next week: OFF
--
6. Florence (3-4, 2-2)
This week: vs. Gadsden City
Next week: at Grissom
--
7. Brooks (4-2, 3-0)
This week: at Deshler
Next week: vs. West Limestone
--
8. Lauderdale County (6-1, 4-0)
This week: vs. Phil Campbell
Next week: at Westminster Christian
--
9. Hamilton (5-1, 3-1)
This week: vs. Russellville
Next week: at Lawrence County
--
10. Waterloo (6-1, 4-0)
This week: at Vina
Next week: at Mars Hill
