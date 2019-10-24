1. Muscle Shoals (9-0, 5-0)
This week: at Wetumpka
Next week: Off
--
2. Mars Hill (8-0, 5-0)
This week: at Shoals Christian
Next week: vs. Lexington
--
3. Deshler (6-2, 5-0)
This week: at West Limestone
Next week: vs. Jasper
--
4. Red Bay (8-0, 5-0)
This week: at Tharptown
Next week: at Wilson
--
5. Florence (5-4, 4-2)
This week: vs. Sparkman
Next week: Off
--
6. Hamilton (7-1, 5-1)
This week: at Jasper
Next week: at Haleyville
--
7. Lauderdale County (7-2, 5-1)
This week: Off
Next week: vs. Colbert County
--
8. Russellville (6-2, 4-2)
This week: at Dora
Next week: vs. Central
--
9. Colbert County (6-3, 4-2)
This week: Off
Next week: at Lauderdale County
--
10. Waterloo (7-2, 5-1)
This week: Off
Next week: at Brilliant
