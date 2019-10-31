1. Muscle Shoals (10-0)

This week: Off

Next week: Playoffs vs. Albertville

--

2. Mars Hill (9-0)

This week: vs. Lexington

Next week: Playoffs vs. Woodville

--

3. Deshler (7-2)

This week: vs. Jasper

Next week: Playoffs vs. Danville

--

4. Red Bay (9-0)

This week: at Wilson

Next week: Playoffs vs. Cedar Bluff

--

5. Florence (6-4)

This week: Off

Next week: Playoffs vs. Mountain Brook

--

6. Lauderdale County (7-2)

This week: vs. Colbert County

Next week: Playoffs vs. Sylvania

--

7. Hamilton (7-2)

This week: at Haleyville

Next week: Playoffs vs. Guntersville

--

8. Russellville (7-2)

This week: vs. Central

Next week: Playoffs at Scottsboro

--

9. Colbert County (6-3)

This week: at Lauderdale County

Next week: Playoffs at Collinsville

--

10. Waterloo (7-2)

This week: at Brilliant

Next week: Playoffs vs. Falkville

