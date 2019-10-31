1. Muscle Shoals (10-0)
This week: Off
Next week: Playoffs vs. Albertville
--
2. Mars Hill (9-0)
This week: vs. Lexington
Next week: Playoffs vs. Woodville
--
3. Deshler (7-2)
This week: vs. Jasper
Next week: Playoffs vs. Danville
--
4. Red Bay (9-0)
This week: at Wilson
Next week: Playoffs vs. Cedar Bluff
--
5. Florence (6-4)
This week: Off
Next week: Playoffs vs. Mountain Brook
--
6. Lauderdale County (7-2)
This week: vs. Colbert County
Next week: Playoffs vs. Sylvania
--
7. Hamilton (7-2)
This week: at Haleyville
Next week: Playoffs vs. Guntersville
--
8. Russellville (7-2)
This week: vs. Central
Next week: Playoffs at Scottsboro
--
9. Colbert County (6-3)
This week: at Lauderdale County
Next week: Playoffs at Collinsville
--
10. Waterloo (7-2)
This week: at Brilliant
Next week: Playoffs vs. Falkville
