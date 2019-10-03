1. Muscle Shoals (6-0, 2-0)

This week: at Decatur

Next week: vs. Cullman

--

2. Mars Hill (5-0, 3-0)

This week: vs. Vina

Next week: at Central

--

3. Russellville (5-0, 3-0)

This week: at Lawrence County (Ala.)

Next week: at Hamilton

--

4. Red Bay (5-0, 2-0)

This week: at Sheffield

Next week: at Colbert County

--

5. Deshler (4-2, 3-0)

This week: vs. Rogers

Next week: vs. Brooks

--

6. Florence (2-4, 1-2)

This week: at Huntsville

Next week: vs. Gadsden City

--

7. Hamilton (5-0, 3-0)

This week: at Hayden

Next week: vs. Russellville

--

8. Brooks (4-2, 3-0)

This week: OFF

Next week: at Deshler

--

9. Lauderdale County (5-1, 3-0)

This week: at Clements

Next week: vs. Phil Campbell

--

10. Colbert County (5-1, 3-0)

This week: at Addison

Next week: vs. Red Bay

