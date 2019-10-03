1. Muscle Shoals (6-0, 2-0)
This week: at Decatur
Next week: vs. Cullman
--
2. Mars Hill (5-0, 3-0)
This week: vs. Vina
Next week: at Central
--
3. Russellville (5-0, 3-0)
This week: at Lawrence County (Ala.)
Next week: at Hamilton
--
4. Red Bay (5-0, 2-0)
This week: at Sheffield
Next week: at Colbert County
--
5. Deshler (4-2, 3-0)
This week: vs. Rogers
Next week: vs. Brooks
--
6. Florence (2-4, 1-2)
This week: at Huntsville
Next week: vs. Gadsden City
--
7. Hamilton (5-0, 3-0)
This week: at Hayden
Next week: vs. Russellville
--
8. Brooks (4-2, 3-0)
This week: OFF
Next week: at Deshler
--
9. Lauderdale County (5-1, 3-0)
This week: at Clements
Next week: vs. Phil Campbell
--
10. Colbert County (5-1, 3-0)
This week: at Addison
Next week: vs. Red Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.