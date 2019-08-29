1. Muscle Shoals (1-0)
This week: at Bob Jones
Next week: at Columbia
2. Mars Hill (0-0)
This week: at Sheffield
Next week: at Hackleburg
3. Florence (0-1)
This week: vs. Buckhorn
Next week: vs. Austin
4. Brooks (1-0)
This week: at Hartselle
Next week: at Central
5. Russellville (0-0)
This week: at Deshler
Next week: vs. Corner
6. Red Bay (1-0)
This week: vs. Phil Campbell
Next week: vs. Hatton
7. Colbert County (1-0)
This week: vs. Cherokee
Next week: vs. Tanner
8. Deshler (0-1)
This week: vs. Russellville
Next week: at Elkmont
9. Central (0-1)
This week: vs. Haleyville
Next week: vs. Brooks
10. Sheffield (1-0)
This week: vs. Mars Hill
Next week: at Tharptown
