1. Muscle Shoals (1-0)

This week: at Bob Jones

Next week: at Columbia

2. Mars Hill (0-0)

This week: at Sheffield

Next week: at Hackleburg

3. Florence (0-1)

This week: vs. Buckhorn

Next week: vs. Austin

4. Brooks (1-0)

This week: at Hartselle

Next week: at Central

5. Russellville (0-0)

This week: at Deshler

Next week: vs. Corner

6. Red Bay (1-0)

This week: vs. Phil Campbell

Next week: vs. Hatton

7. Colbert County (1-0)

This week: vs. Cherokee

Next week: vs. Tanner

8. Deshler (0-1)

This week: vs. Russellville

Next week: at Elkmont

9. Central (0-1)

This week: vs. Haleyville

Next week: vs. Brooks

10. Sheffield (1-0)

This week: vs. Mars Hill

Next week: at Tharptown

