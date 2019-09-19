1. Muscle Shoals (4-0, 2-0)

This week: vs. Mae Jemison

Next week: at Florence

2. Mars Hill (3-0, 2-0)

This week: at Cherokee

Next week: vs. Brooks

3. Russellville (3-0, 2-0)

This week: vs. West Point

Next week: vs. Haleyville

4. Florence (2-2, 1-1)

This week: at James Clemens

Next week: vs. Muscle Shoals

5. Brooks (3-1, 2-0)

This week: vs. Rogers

Next week: at Mars Hill

6. Red Bay (4-0, 2-0)

This week: OFF

Next week: vs. Belmont (Miss.)

7. Colbert County (4-0, 2-0)

This week: at Hatton

Next week: vs. Deshler

8. Deshler (2-2, 2-0)

This week: at Wilson

Next week: at Colbert County

9. Hamilton (3-0, 2-0)

This week: vs. Corner

Next week: vs. Winfield

10. Lauderdale County (3-1, 2-0)

This week: at Lexington

Next week: vs. Rogers

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.