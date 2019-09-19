1. Muscle Shoals (4-0, 2-0)
This week: vs. Mae Jemison
Next week: at Florence
2. Mars Hill (3-0, 2-0)
This week: at Cherokee
Next week: vs. Brooks
3. Russellville (3-0, 2-0)
This week: vs. West Point
Next week: vs. Haleyville
4. Florence (2-2, 1-1)
This week: at James Clemens
Next week: vs. Muscle Shoals
5. Brooks (3-1, 2-0)
This week: vs. Rogers
Next week: at Mars Hill
6. Red Bay (4-0, 2-0)
This week: OFF
Next week: vs. Belmont (Miss.)
7. Colbert County (4-0, 2-0)
This week: at Hatton
Next week: vs. Deshler
8. Deshler (2-2, 2-0)
This week: at Wilson
Next week: at Colbert County
9. Hamilton (3-0, 2-0)
This week: vs. Corner
Next week: vs. Winfield
10. Lauderdale County (3-1, 2-0)
This week: at Lexington
Next week: vs. Rogers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.