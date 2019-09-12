1. Muscle Shoals (3-0, 1-0)
This week: at Hartselle
Next week: vs. Mae Jemison
2. Mars Hill (2-0, 1-0)
This week: vs. Phillips
Next week: at Cherokee
3. Russellville (2-0, 1-0)
This week: at Hayden
Next week: vs. West Point
4. Florence (1-2, 0-1)
This week: at Bob Jones
Next week: at James Clemens
5. Brooks (2-1, 1-0)
This week: vs. Wilson
Next week: vs. Rogers
6. Red Bay (3-0, 1-0)
This week: vs. Addison
Next week: vs. Belmont (Miss.)
7. Colbert County (3-0, 1-0)
This week: vs. Tharptown
Next week: at Hatton
8. Deshler (1-2, 1-0)
This week: vs. Central
Next week: at Wilson
9. Hamilton (2-0, 1-0)
This week: at Dora
Next week: vs. Corner
10. Colbert Heights (2-1, 1-0)
This week: at Lauderdale County
Next week: at East Lawrence
