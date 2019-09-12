1. Muscle Shoals (3-0, 1-0)

This week: at Hartselle

Next week: vs. Mae Jemison

2. Mars Hill (2-0, 1-0)

This week: vs. Phillips

Next week: at Cherokee 

3. Russellville (2-0, 1-0)

This week: at Hayden

Next week: vs. West Point

4. Florence (1-2, 0-1)

This week: at Bob Jones

Next week: at James Clemens

5. Brooks (2-1, 1-0)

This week: vs. Wilson

Next week: vs. Rogers

6. Red Bay (3-0, 1-0)

This week: vs. Addison

Next week: vs. Belmont (Miss.)

7. Colbert County (3-0, 1-0)

This week: vs. Tharptown

Next week: at Hatton

8. Deshler (1-2, 1-0)

This week: vs. Central

Next week: at Wilson

9. Hamilton (2-0, 1-0)

This week: at Dora

Next week: vs. Corner

10. Colbert Heights (2-1, 1-0)

This week: at Lauderdale County

Next week: at East Lawrence

