1. Muscle Shoals (2-0)
This week: vs. Columbia
Next week: at Hartselle
2. Mars Hill (1-0)
This week: at Hackleburg
Next week: vs. Phillips
3. Florence (1-1)
This week: vs. Austin
Next week: at Bob Jones
4. Russellville (1-0)
This week: vs. Corner
Next week: at Hayden
5. Brooks (1-1)
This week: at Central
Next week: vs. Wilson
6. Red Bay (2-0)
This week: vs. Hatton
Next week: vs. Addison
7. Colbert County (2-0)
This week: vs. Tanner
Next week: vs. Tharptown
8. Deshler (0-2)
This week: at Elkmont
Next week: vs. Central
9. Hamilton (1-0)
This week: vs. West Point
Next week: at Dora
10. Lawrence County (Tenn.) (2-0)
This week: at Maplewood
Next week: vs. Warren County
