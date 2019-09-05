1. Muscle Shoals (2-0)

This week: vs. Columbia

Next week: at Hartselle

2. Mars Hill (1-0)

This week: at Hackleburg

Next week: vs. Phillips

3. Florence (1-1)

This week: vs. Austin

Next week: at Bob Jones

4. Russellville (1-0)

This week: vs. Corner

Next week: at Hayden

5. Brooks (1-1)

This week: at Central

Next week: vs. Wilson

6. Red Bay (2-0)

This week: vs. Hatton

Next week: vs. Addison

7. Colbert County (2-0)

This week: vs. Tanner

Next week: vs. Tharptown

8. Deshler (0-2)

This week: at Elkmont

Next week: vs. Central

9. Hamilton (1-0)

This week: vs. West Point

Next week: at Dora

10. Lawrence County (Tenn.) (2-0)

This week: at Maplewood

Next week: vs. Warren County

