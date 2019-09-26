1. Muscle Shoals (5-0, 2-0)

This week: at Florence

Next week: at Decatur

2. Mars Hill (4-0, 3-0)

This week: vs. Brooks

Next week: vs. Vina

3. Russellville (4-0, 3-0)

This week: vs. Haleyville

Next week: at Lawrence County

4. Brooks (4-1, 3-0)

This week: at Mars Hill

Next week: OFF

5. Red Bay (4-0, 2-0)

This week: vs. Belmont (Miss.)

Next week: at Sheffield

6. Colbert County (5-0, 3-0)

This week: vs. Deshler

Next week: at Addison

7. Florence (2-3, 1-2)

This week: vs. Muscle Shoals

Next week: at Huntsville

8. Deshler (3-2, 3-0)

This week: at Colbert County

Next week: vs. Rogers

9. Hamilton (4-0, 3-0)

This week: vs. Winfield

Next week: at Hayden

10. Lauderdale County (4-1, 3-0)

This week: vs. Rogers

Next week: at Clements

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.