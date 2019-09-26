1. Muscle Shoals (5-0, 2-0)
This week: at Florence
Next week: at Decatur
2. Mars Hill (4-0, 3-0)
This week: vs. Brooks
Next week: vs. Vina
3. Russellville (4-0, 3-0)
This week: vs. Haleyville
Next week: at Lawrence County
4. Brooks (4-1, 3-0)
This week: at Mars Hill
Next week: OFF
5. Red Bay (4-0, 2-0)
This week: vs. Belmont (Miss.)
Next week: at Sheffield
6. Colbert County (5-0, 3-0)
This week: vs. Deshler
Next week: at Addison
7. Florence (2-3, 1-2)
This week: vs. Muscle Shoals
Next week: at Huntsville
8. Deshler (3-2, 3-0)
This week: at Colbert County
Next week: vs. Rogers
9. Hamilton (4-0, 3-0)
This week: vs. Winfield
Next week: at Hayden
10. Lauderdale County (4-1, 3-0)
This week: vs. Rogers
Next week: at Clements
