Rushing (Carries, yards, TDs)
Dalton Hanback, Central;42;403;4
Alex Carr, Lawrence County;14;287;5
Ethan Smith, Colbert County;20;216;3
Alex Haddock, Collinwood;43;205;4
Tanner Melton, Wilson;34;195;1
Logan Smothers, Muscle Shoals;16;177;4
Austin Holt, Wilson;39;163;1
Chris Silva, Wilson;24;152;1
Junior Summerhill;Waterloo;12;147;2
Justus McDaniel, Mars Hill;9;141;2
Jalen Vinson, Red Bay;16;140
Peyton Higgins, Mars Hill;9;137;3
Brooks Berry, Muscle Shoals;21;129;1
Hunter Staggs, Wayne County;20;128;1
JD Bedford, Lawrence County;15;126;0
Hunter King, Red Bay;20;113;0
Carter Reed, Hatton;21;108;1
JoJo Swinea, Wayne County;27;105;1
Colyn Humphres, Red Bay;17;100;2
--
Passing (C-A-I, yards, TDs)
Carson Daniel, Brooks;35-44-2;540;7
Logan Smothers, Muscle Shoals;22-35-1-360;4
Khori Bowling, Sheffield;18-31-1;355;4
Gardner Flippo, Florence;20-28-354;3
Payton Palmer, Central;18-43-X;330;2
Jalen Vinson, Red Bay;17-31-1;317;2
Slade Berryman, Colbert County;11-16-1;302;5
Caden Jones, Hackleburg;19-36-5;206;1
Campbell Parker, Waterloo;10-30-0;193;1
Cade Crews, Wayne County;12-27-2;178;1
Dayton Scott, Collinwood;14-20-X;175;1
Dee Beckwith, Florence;8-10-2;175;3
--
Receiving (Catches, yards, TDs)
Kobe Warden, Brooks;22;395;4
Dee Beckwith, Florence;9;210;3
Arden Hamilton, Red Bay;5;164;3
Hayden Hester, Waterloo;8;153;1
Devin Doss, Sheffield;5;148;2
Jaylen Butler, Colbert County;2;142;2
Tee Carter, Colbert County;4;116;2
Dalton Hanback, Central;7;110;1
Clay Baugus, Wayne County;3;107;1
Logan Turbyfill, Brooks;4;100;2
Noah Sanderson, Collinwood;9;96;1
Jaylen Jones, Sheffield;6;91;0
--
Tackles
Jeitt Traywick, Hackleburg;39
Colton Vaden, Waterloo;27
Grant Wisdom, Deshler;25
Rouge Holt, Collinwood;22
Noah Sanderson, Collinwood;21
Ethan Heggy, Hackleburg; 21
Tabarious Horton, Colbert County;20
J’Daryus Nance, Colbert County;20
Josh Cooper, Hackleburg;20
Matthew Stephens, Haleyville;19.5
Levi Adams, Lawrence County;19
Gavin Scott, Waterloo;19
Jaylen Jones, Sheffield;18
Junior Summerhill, Waterloo;18
Ayden Perkins, Central;17
Jamal Ingram, Central;17
Alan Ayala, Sheffield;17
Hayden Hester, Waterloo;17
Chip Peters, Deshler;15
Tre Williams, Sheffield;15
Will Armstrong, Sheffield;15
--
Interceptions
JD Bedford, Lawrence County;2
Marshall White, Central;1
Jake Bassham, Colbert County;1
Cannon Berryman, Colbert County;1
Jerry Oliver, Colbert County;1
Dalton Chastain, Collinwood;1
Cody Collinsworth, Deshler;1
Colton Patton, Deshler;1
Caden Jones, Hackleburg;1
Austin Barry, Haleyville;1
Jaxson Mitchell, Hatton;1
Carter Reed, Hatton;1
Devin Doss, Sheffield;1
Chris Godwin, Waterloo;1
Garrett, Carter, Waterloo;1
Bailey Clemmons, Wilson;1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.