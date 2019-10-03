Rushing (Carries, yards, TDs)
Junior Summerhill, Waterloo;69;897;13
Dalton Hanback, Central;95;885;12
Trey Leindecker, Phil Campbell;76;748;10
Ethan Smith, Colbert County; 84;638;8
Kameron Jones, Lauderdale County;103;623;5
Alex Haddock, Collinwood;115;600;9
Carson Shaw, Colbert Heights;71;571;6
Peyton Higgins, Mars Hill;37;539;8
Gage Pugh, Colbert Heights;77;513;4
Bryan Hogan, Deshler;62;505;10
Colton Patton, Deshler;45;495;7
Cam Beckwith, Brooks;81;479;10
Justus McDaniel, Mars Hill;35;456;9
Dee Beckwith, Florence;71;436;9
Carson Daniel, Brooks;55;403;5
Logan Smothers, Muscle Shoals;43;401;7
Austin Ashley, Russellville;66;396;5
Ethan Heggy, Hackleburg;57;385;5
Todd Perkins, R.A Hubbard;51;383;5
Chris Silva, Wilson;62;373;5
Boots McCulloch, Russellville;48;345;6
JoJo Swinea, Wayne County;70;341;4
Christian Teeftaller, Wayne County;51;339;2
Passing (C-A-I, yards, TDs)
Carson Daniel, Brooks;85-120-4;1269;15
Caden Jones, Hackleburg;88-157-8;1240;13
Slade Brown, Lauderdale County;69-142-7;1210;14
Khori Bowling, Sheffield;55-97-3;1208;16
Logan Smothers, Muscle Shoals;64-91-3;995;13
Jalen Vinson, Red Bay;50-89-1;924;5
Slade Berryman, Colbert County;45-77-2;876;12
Campbell Parker, Waterloo;42-89-0;827;7
Jacob Bishop, Russellville;43-75-3;804;9
Dayton Scott, Collinwood;55-84-6;724;3
Gardner Flippo, Florence;48-85-5;693;4
Luke Barnwell, Phil Campbell;51-84-4;685;9
Payton Palmer, Central;49-101-X;657;2
Alex Carr, Lawrence County;45-75-3;492;2
Will Pilgrim, Deshler;20-39-1;491;2
Cade Crews, Wayne County;27-58-4;467;4
Derrick Wiggins, R.A Hubbard;30-63-X;429;5
Eli Musso, Haleyville;22-55-4;406;4
Griffin Hanson, Mars Hill;17-28-1;401;6
Receiving
Kobe Warden, Brooks;56;836;9
Blade Wisdom, Lauderdale County;21;535;7
Arden Hamilton, Red Bay;21;507;5
AJ Cherry, Sheffield;20;477;8
Hayden Hester, Waterloo;22;384;3
Mikey McIntosh, Muscle Shoals;22;383;5
Daniel Cooper, Hackleburg;30;376;3
Clay Baugus, Wayne County;12;338;4
Dee Beckwith, Florence;15;335;3
Rowe Gallagher, Russellville;15;293;6
Josh Cooper, Hackleburg;23;290;4
Devin Doss, Sheffield;11;271;4
Dalton Christian, Collinwood;19;264;1
Ethan Heggy, Hackleburg;18;262;4
Mason Holt, Red Bay;14;260;0
Jaylen Butler, Colbert County;5;258;4
Tee Carter, Colbert County;15;254;4
Martez Smith, Sheffield;12;250;3
Noah Sanderson, Collinwood;14;244;2
Hayden Dale, Lawrence County;12;225;0
Tackles
Drake Patterson, Brooks;80
Grant Wisdom, Deshler;75
Colton Vaden, Waterloo;71
Jacob Parker, Lauderdale County;69
Jackson Bratton, Muscle Shoals;66
Tabarious Horton, Colbert County;64
Ethan Hamm, Lauderdale County;60
Rouge Holt, Collinwood;60
Jaylen Jones, Sheffield;60
Malik Smith, Muscle Shoals;60
AJ Cherry, Sheffield;59
Ca’Ni McCoy, R.A Hubbard;58
J’Daryus Nance, Colbert County;57
Noah Sanderson, Collinwood;57
Wheller Dickerson, Lauderdale County;55
Paden Hodges, Brooks;52
Brooks Scott, Russellville;52
Tre Williams, Sheffield;52
Jamaal Hubbard, Russellville;50
Chip Peters, Deshler;50
Joe Houston Thompson, Collinwood;49
Daniel White, Lauderdale County;49
Will Adams, Lauderdale County;48
Levi Adams, Lawrence County;48
Will Armstrong, Sheffield;46
Jeitt Traywick, Hackleburg;46
Joseph Crumpton, Hatton;45
Hayden Hester, Waterloo;44
Dylan Crouch, Wilson;44
Brody Covington, Lauderdale County;42
Ethan Benford, Colbert County;41
Alan Ayala, Sheffield;40
Ethan Heggy, Hackleburg;40
Interceptions
Drake Patterson, Brooks;4
Cannon Berryman, Colbert County;3
Cody Collinsworth, Deshler;3
Tyrus Johnson, R.A Hubbard;3
Kobe Warden, Brooks;2
Ethan Benford, Colbert County;2
Skylar Balta, Colbert Heights;2
Gage Pugh, Colbert Heights;2
Dalton Chastain, Collinwood;2
Marq Malone, Deshler;2
Kane Gravitt-Tucker, Haleyville;2
JD Bedford, Lawrence County;2
Aiden Gay, Muscle Shoals;2
Javar Strong, Muscle Shoals;2
