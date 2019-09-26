Rushing (Carries, yards, TDs)
Dalton Hanback, Central;95;885;12
Junior Summerhill, Waterloo;51;750;12
Ethan Smith, Colbert County;78;626;8
Kameron Jones, Lauderdale County;93;581;4
Alex Haddock, Collinwood;102;450;7
Peyton Higgins, Mars Hill;21;446;7
Trey Leindecker, Phil Campbell;60;421;7
Carson Shaw, Colbert Heights;58;410;4
Colton Patton, Deshler;33;406;6
Dee Beckwith, Florence;57;375;8
Chris Silva, Wilson;62;373;5
Bryan Hogan, Deshler;49;372;9
Cam Beckwith, Brooks;55;349;7
Logan Smothers, Muscle Shoals;34;343;6
Austin Ashley, Russellville;57;339;4
Justus McDaniel, Mars Hill;17;333;6
Gage Pugh, Colbert Heights;57;333;1
Carson Daniel, Brooks;38;332;5
Alex Carr, Lawrence County;49;327;6
Tanner Melton, Wilson;74;321;2
Austin Burgess, Rogers 54;315;X
Slade Brown, Lauderdale County;48;305;X
--
Passing (C-A-I, yards, TDs)
Carson Daniel, Brooks;72-97-2;1146;14
Slade Brown, Lauderdale County;54-109-0;933;11
Khori Bowling, Sheffield;44-76-2;933;13
Caden Jones, Hackleburg;68-120-7;863;9
Logan Smothers, Muscle Shoals;47-69-3;752;10
Slade Berryman, Colbert County;30-49-1;733;12
Campbell Parker, Waterloo;33-71-0;694;6
Luke Barnwell, Phil Campbell;51-84-4;685;9
Jalen Vinson, Red Bay;39-71-1;677;5
Payton Palmer, Central;49-101-X;657;2
Jacob Bishop, Russellville;36-63-2;630;6
Gardner Flippo, Florence;41-73-4;621;4
Dayton Scott, Collinwood;49-73-6;562;2
Alex Carr, Lawrence County;45-75-3;492;2
Cade Crews, Wayne County;23-48-3;404;4
Will Pilgrim, Deshler;17-33-1;401;1
--
Receiving (Catches, yards, TDs)
Kobe Warden, Brooks;47;748;8
Blade Wisdom, Lauderdale County;19;431;5
AJ Cherry, Sheffield;17;382;8
Arden Hamilton, Red Bay;15;361;5
Daniel Cooper, Hackleburg;25;323;3
Clay Baugus, Wayne County;10;315;4
Dee Beckwith, Florence;13;294;3
Hayden Hester, Waterloo;16;278;2
Mikey Mcintosh, Muscle Shoals;17;270;3
Jaylen Butler, Colbert County;5;258;4
Dalton Chastain, Collinwood;17;239;1
Hayden Dale, Lawrence County;12;225;0
Ty Smith, Muscle Shoals;11;216;4
Ethan Heggy. Hackleburg;13;201;2
Tee Carter, Colbert County;11;197;4
Devin Doss, Sheffield;8;196;3
Rowe Gallagher, Russellville;11;193;4
--
Tackles
Drake Patterson, Brooks;63
Grant Wisdom, Deshler;62
Colton Vaden, Waterloo;59
Tabarious Horton, Colbert County;55
Rouge Holt, Collinwood;54
J’Daryus Nance, Colbert County;53
Noah Sanderson, Collinwood;51
Jackson Bratton, Muscle Shoals;47
Malik Smith, Muscle Shoals;47
Dylan Crouch, Wilson;44
Brooks Scott, Russellville;43
Ethan Hamm, Lauderdale County;42
Paden Hodges, Brooks;42
Chip Peters, Deshler;42
Jamaal Hubbard, Russellville;40
Angel Moreno, Russellville;40
Jeitt Traywick, Hackleburg;39
Will Adams, Lauderdale County;37
Wheeler Dickerson, Lauderdale County;37
Ethan Heggy, Hackleburg;37
Ayden Perkins, Central;37
Albaro Francisco, Russellville;36
Hayden Hester, Waterloo;36
Kody Buttrum, Rogers;35
Ethan Benford, Colbert County;33
Elisiah Willis, Colbert County;32
Nate McCord, Brooks;31
Teagan Graves, Deshler;31
Junior Summerhill, Waterloo;31
Jaquan Johnson, Deshler;30
Omar Richardson, Deshler;30
--
Interceptions
Drake Patterson, Brooks;4
Cody Collinsworth, Deshler;3
Kobe Warden, Brooks;2
Cannon Berryman, Colbert County;2
Skylar Balta, Colbert Heights;2
Gage Pugh, Colbert Heights;2
JD Bedford, Lawrence County;2
Javar Strong, Muscle Shoals;2
Aiden Gay, Muscle Shoals;2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.