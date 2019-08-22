1. Muscle Shoals

This week: vs. Deshler

2. Florence

This week: vs. Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)

3. Mars Hill

This week: Off

4. Russellville

This week: Off

5. Brooks

This week: vs. Lauderdale County

6. Deshler

This week: at Muscle Shoals

7. Central

This week: vs. Colbert County

8. Rogers

This week: at Richland (Tenn.)

9. Red Bay

This week: at Colbert Heights

10. Colbert County

This week: at Central

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.