1. Muscle Shoals
This week: vs. Deshler
2. Florence
This week: vs. Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)
3. Mars Hill
This week: Off
4. Russellville
This week: Off
5. Brooks
This week: vs. Lauderdale County
6. Deshler
This week: at Muscle Shoals
7. Central
This week: vs. Colbert County
8. Rogers
This week: at Richland (Tenn.)
9. Red Bay
This week: at Colbert Heights
10. Colbert County
This week: at Central
