THURSDAY
Deshler at Muscle Shoals
Radio: FM-94.9 and FM-91.3
The skinny: Last year’s Class 4A runner-up visits a Class 6A team that could be a state title contender this year. … This will be the first chance to see Athens transfer and Nebraska commit Logan Smothers playing quarterback for Muscle Shoals, but look for the Trojans to establish the running game not just with Smothers but also with veteran backs Keevon Hankins and Eugene Malone. … This will also be the first chance to see Deshler’s return to the Wing-T offense under new coach Randall Martin, and Muscle Shoals’ excellent defense won’t make it easy. … Will Pilgrim will be the new quarterback, though Deshler will also have new faces at several spots on offense and defense. … Muscle Shoals has won the last five meetings, including 31-0 last year.
TimesDaily pick: Muscle Shoals
Lauderdale County at Brooks
The skinny: This game set a tone for each team last year, as Brooks won 55-0 on the way to a Class 4A, Region 8 title while Lauderdale County stumbled to a four-win season. … Brooks must replace a handful of leaders from last year’s team, most notably two-way standouts Lake Spurgeon and Noah Turbyfill. … Brooks teams usually score a lot, but coach Brad Black likes how many of this team’s two-way players are defensive-minded. … Lauderdale County should have a strong enough run game with QB Slade Brown and RB Kameron Jones returning to be more competitive throughout the season, but Brooks might be the best team the Tigers see all year. … The Lions have won the last four meetings, each by a bigger margin than the previous one.
TimesDaily pick: Brooks
R.A. Hubbard at Cherokee
The skinny: More than a decade after the consolidation of Courtland and Hazlewood, R.A. Hubbard seeks to establish a new legacy, and the Chiefs took a step forward last year with an 8-3 record. … Familiar names like all-state lineman Ca’ni McCoy, fullback Demetris Bean and tight end Montoya Kellogg should keep the Chiefs near the top of Class 1A, Region 7. … Cherokee had one of its best seasons in many years in 2017 and had a solid offense last year but didn’t play defense as well and took a step back overall. … Cherokee coach Lymos McDonald played for Hazlewood, and current R.A. Hubbard coach Mac Hampton calls McDonald a mentor. … R.A. Hubbard won 26-22 last season.
TimesDaily pick: R.A. Hubbard
FRIDAY
Brentwood Academy at Florence
Radio: FM-93.9
The skinny: For the second year in a row Florence coach Will Hester – who previously coached in suburban Nashville – has booked a good team from middle Tennessee for the Falcons’ opener. He knows what he’s getting with Brentwood Academy, which won the Division II-AAA state championship last year (the class for Tennessee’s largest private schools). … Senior linebacker Devyn Curtis and junior offensive lineman Eli Sutton are among BA’s top players. … Florence lost some good defensive players but still returns Quintarious Abernathy, Tabarious Thompson, Isaac Mason, Dean Moore and Carson Casteel from a group that had its best year since 2014 in terms of opponents’ scoring average. … Watch how Florence uses highly-recruited Dee Beckwith, as he can play several positions. … Florence has only one returning starter on the offensive line, so this game will quickly test those players.
TimesDaily pick: Brentwood Academy
Colbert County at Central
The skinny: One of the more intriguing local games of the opening week … Colbert County has added Hatton transfer Slade Berryman as the quarterback, and running back Ethan Smith returns as Colbert County’s most well-known offensive threat after an 1,800-yard junior season. … Colbert County’s defense allowed 12.2 points per game last year during the regular season and should be good enough to help the Indians challenge Addison and others for a Class 2A, Region 7 title. … Central finished third last year in Class 4A, Region 8 and needs to learn and get a lot better in the first two weeks before opening region play against region favorites Brooks and Deshler. … The Wildcats have plenty of returning starters, notably QB Payton Palmer and RB Dalton Hanback. … Colbert County leads the all-time series 37-4-1, but Central won 28-14 in last year’s meeting – the first since 2003.
TimesDaily pick: Central
Sheffield at Wilson
Radio: FM-105.9
The skinny: The Warriors hope to return to the Class 4A playoffs after a one-year absence. … Second-year Wilson coach Matt Poarch said fall camp was much smoother this year since he was not brand new as he was at this time in 2018. … Quarterback Chris Silva and running back Tanner Melton return for Wilson, which has shifted its offensive philosophy this year to better suit the teams’ talents. … David Hufstedler gives Sheffield a veteran leadership presence entering his 10th year as head coach. … Keep an eye on Sheffield receiver Devin Doss, a promising basketball player now playing football who Hufstedler calls a “matchup nightmare.” … Sheffield leads the all-time series 15-6 and won 22-6 last year.
TimesDaily pick: Sheffield
Rogers at Richland (Tenn.)
The skinny: Rogers opens its season against Richland, a small Class A school located north of Pulaski. … Richland last had a winning season in 2007 and has usually won three games or fewer in seasons since then, including a 3-7 mark last year. … Jake Wallace takes over as the Rogers quarterback for departed veteran Alex Rogers and will help run the Pirates’ Wing-T offense under second-year coach Jerry Fulks. … Rogers has leaned on defense to make the playoffs the last three years. … This is the teams’ first meeting. … Rogers has lost some players recently to graduation but should have the more athletic team here.
TimesDaily pick: Rogers
Winfield at Haleyville
The skinny: It’s hard to know what to expect from Haleyville given the offseason overhaul since new coach Chris Musso arrived from Locust Fork. The Lions are moving from a pass-heavy to run-heavy offense after last year’s season point total was approximately half what they scored a few years ago. … Winfield leads the all-time series 33-26-3. … Winfield thumped Haleyville last year 37-13 on the way to an undefeated regular season. The Pirates did not lose until running into eventual Class 3A champ Flomaton in the state quarterfinals. … This meeting should be more competitive, but it’s hard to pick Haleyville until we know more about this year’s team.
TimesDaily pick: Winfield
Hickman County at Lawrence County (Tenn.)
Radio: FM-106.1
The skinny: A 6-3 win over Dickson County late last season broke Lawrence County’s string of double-digit losses. (Giles County forfeited its August rout of the Wildcats.) Coach David Marston, the longest tenured head coach in the TimesDaily coverage area, believes Lawrence County was better at the end of the year than at the beginning and is optimistic for growth in 2019. … Alex Carr is a sophomore who started eight games at quarterback last year. … Hickman County started last year 5-1 before dropping its final five games – the last one a first round playoff game – against stronger competition. … A competitive showing for Lawrence County would bode well for the future.
TimesDaily pick: Hickman County
Red Bay at Colbert Heights
The skinny: This looks like one of the more even local games of the first week. … Red Bay returned to the playoffs last year after a one-year absence and advanced to the second round, and there’s reason to believe the Tigers can do so again as they bring back linebacker Cam McKinney and eight offensive starters, including four on the line. … Colbert Heights, meanwhile, took a step back last year after its historically good 2017 season but still finished second in Class 3A, Region 8 and should be in the mix for another first round playoff game at home. … Keep an eye on the new quarterbacks, Red Bay’s Jalen Vinson and Colbert Heights’ Andrew Tedford, the latter of which is shifting from the slot as Carson Shaw moves from QB to RB. … Red Bay has beaten Colbert Heights in seven of the last eight seasons and leads the series 24-15. … Red Bay won 34-18 last season.
TimesDaily pick: Red Bay
Tharptown at Shoals Christian
The skinny: When Kelly Rushing became the new head coach at Shoals Christian, he recognized the Flame needed to get more physical. Whether Shoals Christian wins this game or not, it should be clear whether its players have gotten more physically assertive against a Tharptown team that is similarly challenged with a small roster. … With Kenan Jones not playing football this year due to an offseason health scare, can the Flame find another go-to playmaker? … Tharptown took some discouraging losses to Class 2A teams with deeper rosters last season, so an early win would be good for the Wildcats’ confidence. … Shoals Christian won the first eight meetings, but Tharptown has won the last two years.
TimesDaily pick: Shoals Christian
Woodville at Waterloo
The skinny: Few football teams in Alabama have likely changed their perception for the better in the last five years more than Waterloo has. Long one of the weaker local programs, Waterloo has made two straight playoff appearances and finished second in Class 1A, Region 8 last year behind state champ Mars Hill. … Coach Brad Palmer’s son Bryce has graduated, but Palmer is excited about Campbell Parker at quarterback. … The biggest storyline for Waterloo is the presence of standout running back Junior Summerhill, who transferred from Central late last summer and was ineligible for 2018. … Waterloo won this game 47-7 last year. Don’t be surprised by another comfortable margin.
TimesDaily pick: Waterloo
Wayne County at Loretto
Radio: FM-100.7
The skinny: What was a total mismatch a few years ago in Wayne County’s favor might be as competitive as it’s been lately given Loretto’s growth. … Third-year Loretto coach Neal Cruce wants football to have a more prominent part of the Mustang athletic culture and stands to see that if the Mustangs can get a playoff bid. … Loretto must replace a pair of backs who combined for 1,900 yards. … Toby Glass is the new quarterback. … Wayne County has been a consistent winner over the last decade, with multiple trips deep into the playoffs. … Cary Crews became head coach after longtime coach Rick Rice took over at a new school, Rockvale, but Crews is a familiar face in Waynesboro and the program’s ethos should be the same.
TimesDaily pick: Wayne County
Middleton at Collinwood
The skinny: Collinwood has lost its last two season openers but appears poised to win its first game of 2019. … Dayton Scott is the new quarterback and the Trojans might pass a little more this year, and coach Scotty Hannah said the Collinwood defense is more athletic than it’s been in the past. … Middleton has had plenty of success in girls and boys basketball, but it is not a football school. Located near the Mississippi state line, Middleton has won 23 games – total – in the last 18 seasons, according to CoachT.com. … Collinwood won last year’s meeting 47-20.
TimesDaily pick: Collinwood
Winston County at Hackleburg
Radio: FM-95.5
The skinny: Little went right for Hackleburg last fall, and the Panthers lost to graduation the versatile talent Kaleb Moore. … Hackleburg will rely on several young players as it did last year, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see this team bounce back from an uncharacteristic 3-7 season. … Freshman quarterback Caden Jones will try to establish a rapport with top playmakers like receiver Ethan Heggy. … Expect defensive improvement after Hackleburg allowed 342 points last year, the most in program history according to AHSFHS.org. … Winston County won its last four games of the regular season last year and then lost its playoff opener to Red Bay in overtime. … Winston County beat Hackleburg 28-16 last year.
TimesDaily pick: Winston County
Decatur Heritage at Phillips
The skinny: Adam Lawler was hired in June to take over the Phillips program, and one of the things he emphasized this summer was developing as much depth as possible on the offensive and defensive lines. … Phillips has a short roster, but the Bears have made the playoffs seven years in a row. … Quarterback and defensive back Ken Edwards will be a leader, along with Lucas Atkins and Hunter Lanford. … Phillips is ditching the Wing-T for more of a spread formation. … Decatur Heritage running back Colton Keith ran for over 1,300 yards last season. … The Eagles beat Phillips last year 19-14 for its third straight win over the Bears, and the all-time series is 3-3.
TimesDaily pick: Decatur Heritage
Vina at Marion County
The skinny: Vina was the only local team that failed to win a game last season, but new coach Ben Guin has made schematic adjustments and other changes that have instilled some needed belief in the Red Devils. … Vina was shut out of six games last season, but quarterback Braden Moomaw has more confidence in himself as well as in his offensive line. … The Vina defense also must be better after allowing 30+ points in nine games last year. … Marion County won 42-0 last season and is the favorite here, but Vina should have some solid chances for wins as the season progresses.
TimesDaily pick: Marion County
