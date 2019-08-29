FRIDAY'S GAMES
(All stats courtesy AHSFHS.org)
Buckhorn (1-0) at Florence (0-1)
Radio: FM-93.9
The skinny: Florence wasted no time giving itself a challenge, opening its season last week against defending Division II-AAA Tennessee state champion Brentwood Academy. The Falcons made several defensive stands and a few stellar offensive plays, but it wasn’t nearly enough. … This looks like a chance to bounce back. Buckhorn, which is just northeast of Huntsville, won a second straight season opener over Madison County. Now the Bucks look to avoid what happened last year, when they followed that win with seven straight losses. … A big key for Florence will be winning the turnover battle a week after Tabarius Thompson recovered a fumble but Dee Beckwith and Gardner Flippo each threw two interceptions. … Look for both QBs to maintain possession better this time. … Florence won 21-0 last year.
TimesDaily pick: Florence
--
Muscle Shoals (1-0) at Bob Jones (0-1)
Radio: FM-91.3
The skinny: Having cruised to a drama-free win over 4A Deshler, Muscle Shoals plays a team from a bigger school this week. … Bob Jones, which made the 7A playoffs last year and lost by only eight points to Hoover in the first round, opened this season with a two-touchdown loss to Memphis’ Christian Brothers. … Bob Jones has made 14 straight playoff appearances, the last 10 of which have come with Kevin Rose as head coach. … Rose played at Muscle Shoals and coached at Sheffield from 2000-06. … His son Caden is a senior quarterback and an Alabama baseball commit. … The Trojans hope to get running backs Keevon Hankins and Eugene Malone back soon, but transfer quarterback Logan Smothers, running back Brooks Berry and receiver Markel Ricks all played well last week. … This game will give us a better idea how good the Muscle Shoals defense is.
TimesDaily pick: Muscle Shoals
--
Brooks (1-0) at Hartselle (0-1)
The skinny: Brad Black has long hoped for the type of defense that can make Brooks football a bigger statewide threat in Class 4A. The season opener wasn’t perfect, as the Lions conceded 38 points to 3A Lauderdale County in last week’s opener. … But on the plus side, the Brooks offense found its form quickly. Carson Daniel, the new starting quarterback, was 22 of 25 for 361 yards, and Kobe Warden had 12 catches for 231 yards and three scores. … Hartselle was on the wrong end of a 31-point game, meanwhile, falling to a good 7A team in Austin. … New coach Bo Culver hopes for a better night in Killen than his last, when Brooks whipped Deshler for the region title last year. … The teams met for the first time last year, with Hartselle winning 38-14 as part of an unbeaten regular season.
TimesDaily pick: Brooks
--
Cordova (0-1) at Hamilton (0-0)
The skinny: After ten straight playoff appearances, Hamilton has failed to qualify the past three years, but coach Rodney Stidham is confident his Aggies can get back to the postseason this fall. … Though it’s not a region game, the first step to justifying that optimism comes with this home game against Cordova – a team Hamilton whipped 32-0 last year and which lost by 12 to Dora last week. … Jathan Jackson, Jaiden Loving and Christian Loving will play starring roles, but Stidham also has faith in the offensive line. … Cordova had beaten Hamilton five consecutive times before last year’s shutout by the Aggies.
TimesDaily pick: Hamilton
--
Russellville (0-0) at Deshler (0-1)
Radio: FM-100.7, FM-105.5
The skinny: If you like tradition, you should like this matchup. Not only does he each school have a history of winning, the two teams have met all but four times since 1923 according to AHSFHS.org (1933, 1943, 1986 and 1987). Deshler dominated in the 1990s but Russellville has won most of the meetings in the new millennium. … This will be the first chance to see a new-look Golden Tiger team missing three of its offensive skill position leaders from last year but retaining a lot of talent on the lines and at linebacker. … Deshler was overwhelmed by an excellent 6A team in Muscle Shoals last week. Russellville might not be as stacked as the Trojans, but the Golden Tigers will be tough to beat. … Russellville won in double overtime last year.
TimesDaily pick: Russellville
--
Rogers (0-1) at Lexington (0-0)
The skinny: A Pirate squad coming off a bad week meets a Lexington team coming off a bad year. … Rogers took one of the more disappointing losses for a local team last week, falling 7-0 to a Richland (Tenn.) team that hasn’t done much over the last two decades. But it’s not like the Pirates weren’t competitive, and it’s a solid bet their defense will continue causing opponents problems this fall. … Lexington had an extra week of practice, and coach Jason Lard is trying to teach his players how to win after the Golden Bears’ first 1-9 season in 11 years. ... Though Lexington’s biggest rival is Lauderdale County, LHS is actually located slightly closer to Rogers. ,,,Lexington leads the series 31-24-2, but the Pirates have won four in a row.
TimesDaily pick: Rogers
--
Randolph (0-0) at Lauderdale County (0-1)
Radio: FM-97.3
The skinny: Last week’s 69-38 loss to Brooks was the highest-scoring game in Lauderdale County history and the most points the Tigers have ever allowed, according to ASHFHS.org. … Randolph might not possess the kind of offensive power Brooks has, but the Raiders beat LCHS 30-28 last year and also had six games in which they scored 40 points or more. … Kameron Jones, who ran for over 1,000 yards last season, got off to a strong start this year with 20 carries for 130 yards in the Brooks game. … Randolph played 11-man football from 1973-79, eight-man football from 2005-07 and resumed 11-man football in 2010.
TimesDaily pick: Lauderdale County
--
West Morgan (0-1) at Hatton (0-0)
The skinny: Last year’s Hatton team was the rare group to have a winning record but miss the playoffs. The Hornets were 6-4 but all four losses were region games, and they took fifth place in Class 2A, Region 7. … As was the case last year, this West Morgan game is the Hornets’ only tune-up before a critical stretch against Red Bay, Sheffield and Colbert County. … West Morgan lost 27-9 to Ardmore last week. … Strangely this all-time series is 14-14-1 given Hatton has outscored West Morgan 546 to 380.
TimesDaily pick: Hatton
--
R.A. Hubbard (1-0) at Shoals Christian (0-1)
The skinny: The opening week featured more of the same for each of these programs. … Coming off an eight-win year, R.A. Hubbard dominated Cherokee 46-23. … Shoals Christian, meanwhile, continued its recent struggles with a 17-0 loss to Class 2A Tharptown. … Taylor Smith ran for 160 yards for the Chiefs last week, while running back Todd Perkins and quarterback D.J. Wiggins each added two rushing touchdowns. … The Chiefs have four straight wins in this series, including 46-21 last season.
TimesDaily pick: R.A. Hubbard
--
Phillips (0-1) at Lynn (0-0)
The skinny: Phillips’ 48-7 loss to Decatur Heritage last week – a year after Heritage won 19-14 – suggests either Heritage has gotten a lot better or Phillips has some serious work ahead. … The Bears lost a lot of significant players after last season, so new coach Adam Lawler knew Phillips did not have much experience returning. ... Lynn, which was off last week, beat Phillips 38-19.
TimesDaily pick: Lynn
--
Waterloo (1-0) at Hubbertville (0-0)
The skinny: Waterloo got to know Hubbertville pretty well last year. The Cougars were blown out 49-18 in the regular season, but nobody cared about that once Waterloo avenged that defeat with a 20-15 win in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs - Waterloo’s first playoff win in school history. … This is a different Cougar team. Several significant playmakers from last year are gone, but running back Junior Summerhill is active after sitting out last season. … Summerhill had 12 carries for 147 yards and two scores in the 40-13 win over Woodville last week. … Lamar Harris enters his 42nd year as Hubbertville’s head coach. … Hubbertville has made nine straight playoff appearances.
TimesDaily pick: Waterloo
--
Marion County (1-0) at Hackleburg (0-1)
Radio: FM-95.5
The skinny: Two programs that went in opposite directions last year. … Marion County went 7-4 after three straight two-win seasons and then last week dominated Vina 41-12 … Hackleburg’s 3-7 year was its worst since 2007 and the Panthers fell to Winston County last week 44-16. … Caden Jones completed 8 of 14 passes with a touchdown and two interceptions and also ran for 28 yards – a solid showing for a freshman in the season opener. … Jeitt Traywick led the Panthers in tackles. … The teams have met each year since 2008 … Marion County won 28-6 last year, snapping Hackleburg’s three-game win streak in the series.
TimesDaily pick: Marion County
--
Brilliant (0-0) at Vina (0-1)
The skinny: Ben Guin no doubt knew there would be challenges when he took over as the Vina football coach last fall. The Red Devils have lost 11 straight games, most recently a 41-12 setback against Marion County. … Jackson Landers provided a few big plays for Vina last week. … These teams have played each of the last three years. Vina dominated in 2016, but Brilliant won by two in 2017 and then Brilliant rolled last year 34-9. … Vina should be more competitive this fall, but it’s hard to predict a win here.
TimesDaily pick: Brilliant
--
Haleyville (0-1) at Central (0-1)
The skinny: Both teams are looking to break into the win column after narrow losses last week to open the season. Colbert County stopped a late Central drive to hold off the Wildcats 34-28, while Winfield scored in the final four minutes to turn back Haleyville 19-13. … Central’s Dalton Hanback had a memorable night in the loss, rushing for 323 yards and four touchdowns. … Haleyville leads the all-time series 11-5 and won last year’s meeting 21-7 … Central’s 20-18 win in 2017 snapped a four-game losing streak in the series. … Chris Musso is in his first season as Haleyville’s coach. Central coach Heath Wood is in his 10th season and is 47-42 with the Wildcats.
TimesDaily pick: Central
--
Wilson (0-1) at Colbert Heights (0-1)
The skinny: Two teams looking for their first victory after losing to formidable Class 2A foes. … Wilson dropped a 39-19 decision to Sheffield, while Red Bay blanked Colbert Heights 36-0. … Wilson won this matchup 41-27 last season and leads 10-4 in the all-time series. … Wilson has won four in a row in the series, which dates back to 1970. Before playing last season, the team’ hadn’t played since 1995. … Colbert Heights managed only 114 total yards against Red Bay. … Wilson’s Tanner Melton and Austin Holt combined for 209 yards and two scores against Sheffield.
TimesDaily pick: Wilson
--
Phil Campbell (0-0) at Red Bay (1-0)
The skinny: Phil Campbell opens the season against its county rival in the 78th meeting between the teams. … Red Bay holds a 47-30 lead in the series and has won 13 in a row. … Jalen Vinson and Arden Hamilton teamed up for three catches and 99 yards, including touchdowns of 74 and 16 yards in Red Bay’s opening 36-0 win over Colbert Heights. … Glenan Humphres added two TD runs. ... Red Bay won 36-8 in 2018. … Phil Campbell opens its second season under Kevin Barnwell. The Bobcats are looking to improve on a 2-8 mark from last season. … The Bobcats haven’t won more than four games in a season since 2001, when they won nine.
TimesDaily pick: Red Bay
--
Mars Hill (0-0) at Sheffield (1-0)
Radio: FM-94.9; FM-101.5
The skinny: Mars Hill opens its first-ever season as a defending state champion in football in what should be an intriguing matchup with Sheffield. … The Panthers open the season with the No. 1 ranking in Class 1A and feature a number of key returning players from last season’s team that won the state title. … Sheffield is coming off an impressive 39-19 win over Wilson. … The Bulldogs used a couple of 80-yard kickoff returns for touchdowns and Jaylen Jones returned a fumble 85 yards for a score. … Mars Hill won this game 49-13 last season.
TimesDaily pick: Mars Hill
--
Cherokee (0-1) at Colbert County (1-0)
The skinny: Colbert County unleashed a new-found passing attack in last week’s 34-28 win over Central, as Slade Berryman passed for 270 yards and four touchdowns. … Colbert County also was effective running the ball, as Ethan Smith rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown. … Cherokee got off to a tough start, falling 46-23 to R.A. Hubbard. … Colbert County won 47-0 in 2018 and owns a 42-22-2 edge in the all-time series.
TimesDaily pick: Colbert County
--
Tennessee
Summertown (0-1) at Wayne County (0-1)
Radio: FM-100.7; AM-930
The skinny: Two teams looking for their first win after dropping their season openers. .. Wayne County fell 24-20 at Loretto, while Summertown dropped a 42-14 decision to Mt. Pleasant. … Summertown won 22-8 last season. … Wayne County’s loss spoiled the second-time debut of Cary Crews as the Wildcats’ head coach. … Cade Crews made his debut for Wayne County last week and threw a 73-yard TD pass to Clay Baugus. … Jojo Swinea and Christian Teeftaller added TD runs for the Wildcats.
TimesDaily pick: Summertown
--
Lawrence County (1-0) at Loretto (1-0)
Radio: FM-106.7
The skinny: Renewal of the Van Johnson Cup series for the first time since 2016. … Both teams won their openers, with Loretto edging Wayne County 24-20 and Lawrence County stopping Hickman County. … Logan Fisher rushed for 100 yards and two scores to lift Loretto. … Sophomore Alex Carr scored three touchdowns and rushed for 127 yards to lead Lawrence County past Hickman County. … Carr raced 76 yards for the winning score with two minutes to play. JD Bradford added 112 rushing yards.
TimesDaily pick: Loretto
--
Richland (1-0) at Collinwood (1-0)
The skinny: Collinwood trounced Middleton to open the season with a win for the first time since 2016 when it beat Shoals Christian. … Richland edged Rogers 7-0 to end a four-game losing streak. … Six of Collinwood’s first seven games are at home, so the Trojans have a chance to get off to a strong start. … Alex Haddock starred for Collinwood with 168 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
TimesDaily pick: Collinwood
