The skinny: One of three games in the state this week featuring two undefeated teams. … Decatur Heritage has only played varsity football slightly longer than Mars Hill has. … The Eagles started in 2010, and current head coach Steve Meek has been in charge since 2011. … Darrell Higgins is in his fourth year as coach of the Panthers. … This will be the teams’ first meeting. … A Decatur Heritage win would give the Eagles a program-record 13th win. … Mars Hill rolled past South Lamar 59-34 last week, its 22nd win in a row. … Justus McDaniel ran for three TDs and Peyton Higgins, Hunter Kilpatrick, Griffin Hanson, Walker White and others also contributed to the Panthers’ rout. … The Panthers beat Woodville 63-7 in the first round. … Decatur Heritage has playoff wins over Vina (47-8) and Donoho (20-2). … Last week, Decatur Heritage’s Lemzel Johnson returned an interception for a touchdown, Brayden Kyle threw a touchdown pass to Alex Malone and Hank Davis ran for a score, according to The Decatur Daily. … The Panthers, reigning state champs, average 54.8 points per game, the highest of any team in the state regardless of classification. Mars Hill ranks 12th in scoring defense at 16.1 points per game. … Decatur Heritage ranks eighth in scoring offense (38.2) and third in scoring defense (10.6). ... Mars Hill’s depth of running backs and strong play from linemen might make the difference.
The skinny: Muscle Shoals looks for its first trip to the semifinals since 2013 and second 13-0 record in school history (the other time was 2012). … Two-time defending state champ Pinson Valley has won 12 playoff games in a row, the last 10 under coach Patrick Nix. … The Trojans won a come-from-behind 30-27 game last week at Gardendale capped by Trey Stoddard’s field goal with one second left. … Star quarterback Logan Smothers left last week’s game just before halftime with an injury after getting sacked, and his status is unclear. … If Smothers is out, Muscle Shoals will turn to sophomore quarterback Luke Peoples, who led the team in the second half last week. … This is a rematch of last year’s second round playoff game, which Pinson Valley won 45-21 by scoring the final 25 points. … Bo Nix is now at Auburn, but Pinson Valley quarterback Barry White has two receiving options who hurt Muscle Shoals last year in Keyonteze Johnson and Ga’Quincy McKinstry. … Pinson Valley beat Homewood 42-7 and Fort Payne 48-10 in the playoffs. … Gardendale is the teams’ lone common opponent. Pinson Valley beat the Rockets 21-0. … The Indians’ losses this year were 40-33 to 7A Hewitt-Trussville at the start of the year and 34-33 to fellow quarterfinalist Oxford. … Pinson Valley (11.3) and Muscle Shoals (11.6) are ranked first and second, respectively, in Class 6A in scoring defense. The Trojans are first in scoring offense (42.9), while Pinson Valley is eighth (35.5). … Muscle Shoals can compete well with or without Smothers, but the defense will need a sharper start than it had last week.
The skinny: Deshler is in the quarterfinals for the second year in a row and 23rd time in 34 years. … Anniston is a quarterfinalist for the first time since 2011. … The Tigers have playoff wins over Danville (44-6) and Oneonta (27-11), while Anniston has beaten Fayette County (19-6) and Fairview (35-7) over the last two weeks to extend its overall win streak to four games. … Against 4A opponents this year, Deshler is undefeated and has held every opponent to 20 points or fewer. … Anniston has four losses to 4A teams, but three of those opponents are still in the playoffs. … The other is Oneonta, which Anniston lost to 35-34 and the only team both Deshler and Anniston played this year. … Anniston rushed for 394 of its 454 total yards last week against Fairview, using team speed to do it, according to East Alabama Sports Today. … Deshler also has plenty of speed, so that should be fun to watch. … Deshler QB Will Pilgrim was efficient last week, completing 11 of 14 passes for 181 yards, and Tegan Graves had a 96-yard pick-six. … Deshler ranks 14th in Class 4A in scoring offense (31.3) and Anniston 16th (30.6), while in scoring defense Anniston ranks sixth (13.2) and Deshler is tenth (16.5). … The teams have met twice, both playoff wins for Deshler. Deshler won 21-7 in last year’s first round and 35-14 in the 2010 quarterfinals. … This should be Deshler’s biggest playoff challenge yet.
The skinny: Another of the three games in the state this week featuring two undefeated teams. … Red Bay is 12-0 for the third time in team history and looks to go 13-0 for the first time since 2007. … The Tigers enter off arguably their strongest performance of the year, a 43-6 thrashing of Sulligent in the second round. It marked the Tigers’ second biggest margin of victory all year and the 10th time in 12 wins they’ve won by double digits. … Paced by Hunter King, Jalen Vinson and Colyn Humphres, Red Bay ran for 249 yards last week against Sulligent. … As consistently good as Red Bay has been, though, the Tigers are an underdog because of what Fyffe has done this year and in recent years. … Fyffe has won 27 games in a row and 82 of its last 85. … Fyffe has won 38 home games in a row, its last home loss coming Sept. 4, 2015 against Cleveland. … The Red Devils have shut out eight opponents in 2019 and allowed 30 points all season. … Paul Benefield is in his 23rd year as coach. … These teams have met three times in the playoffs, with Fyffe winning 37-7 in 2006, 28-20 in 2007 and 14-7 in 2015. … Fyffe and Red Bay rank first (2.5) and second (10.2) in scoring defense this year, while Fyffe’s offense ranks fifth (43.1) and Red Bay’s is 13th (35.4). … Red Bay is an excellent team but has little room for error.
