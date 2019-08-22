Class 7A, Region 4
Florence finished third in its region debut, behind James Clemens and Austin. The Falcons won three of their final four region games. Florence’s schedule again looks somewhat front-loaded, with the first three region games at home against Austin, at Bob Jones and at James Clemens. Florence’s playoff outlook is bright if it wins at least one of those three, but the margin for error is thin in this relatively balanced region.
Projected playoff teams: James Clemens, Austin, Florence, Gadsden City
Class 6A, Region 7
Muscle Shoals finished second last year thanks to a tough-luck, one-point loss to Hartselle, but the Trojans are the favorites this fall and should once again host a first-round playoff game. Cullman and Columbia look like blowout wins. Hartselle, Decatur and Athens can at least challenge Muscle Shoals, but the Trojans will have the more talented team on the field in every region game.
Projected playoff teams: Muscle Shoals, Decatur, Hartselle, Athens
Class 5A, Region 7
Russellville went 9-1 last regular season and – despite some significant losses to graduation – should make the playoffs. The bigger question for the Golden Tigers might be if they’ve closed the gap on region champ Jasper. … Hamilton has trended down in the last few years after a run of consistent playoff bids, but veteran coach Rodney Stidham is optimistic. If the Aggies can go 2-1 against Dora, Corner and Hayden in the middle of the season (instead of 0-3 as they did last year), that should be enough.
Projected playoff teams: Jasper, Russellville, Corner, Hamilton
Class 4A, Region 8
Does Brooks repeat as region champ? Or is state runner-up Deshler the better choice? These two are still the safe picks to host first round playoff games, but each has experienced significant changes. … Central finishing in the top two is not out of the question. … The winner of the Sept. 7 Rogers-Wilson game will help its cause tremendously. The Pirates have won three in a row. Expect a close game. … West Limestone might be a trap game in this region. Elkmont is the must-win.
Projected playoff teams: Brooks, Deshler, Central, Rogers
Class 4A, Region 5
Third-place Good Hope won two playoff games last year, so this region has some depth. Haleyville has embraced change after a tough 2018, and its playoff odds look decent as the Lions should again finish ahead of Cordova and Oak Grove. That means picking off one more team to earn a playoff bid. A win over Curry (Oct. 4) or Good Hope (Oct. 11) might do the trick.
Projected playoff teams: Fayette County, Good Hope, Northside, Haleyville
Class 3A, Region 8
Colbert Heights has grown as a program and should make the playoffs again. … Lauderdale County had a down year but still made the playoffs last year and returns some good players. … Don’t overlook Phil Campbell, which lost by a touchdown or less in its last three region games last season. … Lexington will be better than it was last year, but the Bears have a long way to go. … Clements or East Lawrence could keep a Shoals team out of the playoffs. … Westminster Christian is the heavy favorite.
Projected playoff teams: Westminster Christian, Lauderdale County, Colbert Heights, Clements
Class 2A, Region 7
Colbert County thumped Addison last year, though Addison eventually won the region title. Those two seem to be the favorites here. … Red Bay, Sheffield and Hatton will have very important games against each other. If anyone in that mix goes 0-2 against the others, that’s bad news. Red Bay has a lot of talent back, but Sheffield and Hatton won’t make it easy. … Tharptown might have improved but has a long way to go.
Projected playoff teams: Colbert County, Addison, Sheffield, Red Bay
Class 1A, Region 7
What a difference a year can make, as R.A. Hubbard went from a two-win 2017 season to a second-place finish in this region in 2018 behind Falkville’s best team ever. The Chiefs have several prominent players back and seem to have a fair shot at the region title.
Projected playoff teams: R.A. Hubbard, Falkville, Decatur Heritage, Coosa Christian
Class 1A, Region 8
The massive gulf between first and worst in this region might shrink a bit, but No. 1-ranked Mars Hill is still an overwhelming favorite. … Waterloo lost some fine players but looks like a clear second choice. … Hackleburg is young, but don’t count on another 3-7 year. … The remaining four teams all have thin rosters. Cherokee is the only one with a returning coach, but Phillips has an even longer streak of playoff qualification. Shoals Christian and Vina should be more competitive.
Projected playoff teams: Mars Hill, Waterloo, Hackleburg, Cherokee
Tennessee
Class AAAA, Region 4
Lawrence County last won a region game Oct. 7, 2016 against Tullahoma. Lawrence County probably hit rock bottom last year, and it’s not hard to imagine the Wildcats breaking that region losing streak. But it’s too early to expect a playoff bid yet.
Projected playoff teams: Maplewood, Nolensville, Tullahoma, Marshall County
Class AA, Region 5
Given the growth of Loretto football since Neal Cruce arrived, making the playoffs is a logical goal for Loretto. The Mustangs finished fifth in this seven-team region last year ahead of Summertown and Community. Loretto needs a third region win. The Mustangs’ closest region loss last year was 19 points, but they’re not far off.
Projected playoff teams: Columbia Academy, Lewis County, Eagleville, Forrest
Class A, Region 6
Wayne County and Collinwood seek repeat playoff bids from this region and are in position to get them. The Wildcats have a new coach but should have enough returning talent to qualify, and Collinwood is driven to win a playoff game instead of getting put out early. Defending region champ Huntingdon is always tough.
Projected playoff teams: Huntingdon, Wayne County, Collinwood, Bruceton
