FLORENCE — Kyler Murks threw two touchdown passes to Knute Wood and another to Noah Gregg, helping the Lions (9-0, 7-0 Class 4A, Region 8) beat Wilson 47-0 and set up a matchup of undefeated teams next week in Killen against Lauderdale County.
High school football roundup: Brooks win sets up meeting of unbeaten teams
- Staff reports
-
- Updated
- 0
News updates
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Alcohol law goes into effect Friday
- Feel-good atmosphere is vision for family's restaurant
- Eugene Carbine
- Testimony: Turnley shot victim and called 911
- Haizlei and Haydin Hayes
- Shirley Isbell
- Utilities workers discover house fire in Greenhill
- Barbara Jane 'BJ' Dexter
- Thomason appointed to defend Martin in Sheffield Police shootings
- Beth Marie Lydic
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- High school football game previews for Sept. 23-24 (1)
- Solar farm energy is costly alternative (1)
- Colbert grand jury to hear kicked, killed puppy case (1)
- DA: Martin should not have been free (1)
- Allen Thornton HOSA club raises autism awareness and funds for Luv Michael (1)
- Alabama Senate passes $1.3B prison construction plan (1)
- Legislature buries head in sand on criticism (1)
- Low scores have state leaders looking for options (1)
- Ivey calls for special session to set district lines (1)
- High school football: Game previews for Oct. 14-15 (1)
- Cloverdale woman continues search for brother who has been missing for 5 years (1)
- Lawsuits demand unproven ivermectin for COVID patients (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.