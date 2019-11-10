CLASS 7A QUARTERFINALS

Prattville (9-2) at Central-Phenix City (10-1)

Auburn (8-3) at McGill-Toolen (11-0)

Hoover (9-2) at James Clemens (9-2)

Florence (7-4) at Thompson (9-1)

CLASS 6A SECOND ROUND

Stanhope Elmore (9-2) at Park Crossing (4-7)

Spanish Fort (6-4) at Wetumpka (6-5)

Eufaula (9-2) at Hueytown (10-1)

St. Paul’s (8-3) at Opelika (9-1)

Athens (8-3) at Clay-Chalkville (9-2)

Oxford (10-1) at Cullman (6-5)

Pinson Valley (8-2) at Fort Payne (9-2)

Muscle Shoals (11-0) at Gardendale (8-3)

CLASS 5A SECOND ROUND

Faith-Mobile (11-0) at Pleasant Grove (10-1)

Ramsay (9-2) at Valley (7-4)

Briarwood (10-1) at Jackson (6-5)

Bibb Co. (11-0) at Greenville (7-4)

Mortimer Jordan (9-2) at Guntersville (8-2)

Scottsboro (9-2) at Center Point (8-3)

Alexandria (8-2) at Madison Co. (9-2)

Central-Clay Co. (9-2) at Jasper (11-0)

CLASS 4A SECOND ROUND

UMS-Wright (10-0) at Talladega (6-4)

Handley (7-4) at Catholic-Montgomery (11-0)

Lincoln (9-2) at Andalusia (8-3)

Hillcrest-Evergreen (7-4) at American Chr. (10-1)

Priceville (8-3) at Northside (10-1)

Jacksonville (9-2) at St. John Paul II (9-2)

Oneonta (8-3) at Deshler (8-3)

Fairview (9-2) at Anniston (7-4)

CLASS 3A SECOND ROUND

St. James (10-1) at Flomaton (10-1)

T.R. Miller (7-4) at Montgomery Aca. (7-4)

Providence Chr. (10-1) at Gordo (11-0)

Mobile Chr. (6-4) at Pike Road (11-0)

Geraldine (7-4) at B.B. Comer (6-5)

Lauderdale Co. (9-2) at Piedmont (10-1)

Randolph Co. (10-1) at Westminster-Huntsville (8-2)

Susan Moore (11-0) at Walter Wellborn (10-1)

CLASS 2A SECOND ROUND

Goshen (8-3) at Leroy (9-2)

LaFayette (6-4) at Ariton (9-2)

Reeltown (10-1) at J.U. Blacksher (9-2)

Luverne (11-0) at G.W. Long (9-2)

Westbrook Chr. (8-3) at North Sand Mountain (8-3)

Collinsville (10-1) at Ohatchee (10-0)

Ranburne (10-1) at Fyffe (11-0)

Sulligent (9-2) at Red Bay (11-0)

CLASS 1A SECOND ROUND

Maplesville (9-2) at Sweet Water (9-1)

Notasulga (6-4) at Brantley (10-1)

Elba (8-3) at Lanett (10-0)

Millry (10-1) at Isabella (11-0)

Spring Garden (10-1) at Hackleburg (5-6)

Pickens Co. (9-2) at Falkville (7-4)

South Lamar (10-1) at Mars Hill Bible (11-0)

Donoho (9-1) at Decatur Heritage (11-0)

AISA SEMIFINALS

CLASS AAA

Glenwood (8-3) at Tuscaloosa Aca. (8-3)

Bessemer Aca. (9-3) at Monroe Aca. (9-2)

CLASS AA

Patrician (5-6) at Autauga Aca. (7-2)

Edgewood (9-2) at Escambia Aca. (8-3)

CLASS A

Southern Aca. (8-1) at Crenshaw Chr. (10-0)

Wilcox Aca. (10-1) at Chambers Aca. (10-1)

--

2019 AHSAA State Football Playoffs

First-Round Results

CLASS 1A

Sweet Water (9-1) 53, Georgiana (5-6) 0

Maplesville (8-2) 56, Billingsley (5-6) 6

Brantley (10-1) 72, Fruitdale (5-6) 32

Notasulga (6-4) 7, Linden (5-5) 6

Lanett (10-0) 55, Keith (6-5) 0

Elba 8-3) 21, Marengo (6-5) 8

Isabella (11-0) 46, Wadley (5-5) 20

Millry (10-1) 48, Florala (7-4) 18

Spring Garden (10-1) 28, Hubbertville (6-5) 20

Hackleburg (5-6) 34, Valley Head (6-5) 19

Pickens County (9-2) 31, Victory Christian (6-5) 14

Falkville (7-4) 47, Waterloo (8-3) 19

Mars Hill (11-0) 63, Woodville (4-7) 7

South Lamar (10-1) 45, Appalachian (6-5) 6

Decatur Heritage (11-0) 47, Vina (3-8) 8

Donoho (9-1) 34, Berry (6-5) 6

CLASS 2A

Leroy (9-2) 37, Daleville (7-4) 16

Goshen (8-3) 36, Thorsby (6-5) 0

Ariton (9-2) 40, Chickasaw (6-4) 19

LaFayette (6-4) 27, New Brockton (5-6) 7

Reeltown (10-1) 56, Zion Chapel (6-5) 0

J.U. Blacksher (9-2) 38, Abbeville (8-3) 30

Luverne (11-0) 54, Fayetteville (6-5) 7

G.W. Long (9-2) 31, Cottage Hill Christian (8-3) 0

Westbrook Christian (8-3) 25, Aliceville (8-3) 22

North Sand Mountain (8-3) 20, Addison (8-3) 13

Ohatchee (10-0) 55, Southeastern (5-6) 13

Collinsville (10-1) 63, Colbert County (6-5) 18

Fyffe (11-0) 48, Sheffield (6-4) 0

Ranburne (10-1) 44, Cold Springs (5-6) 0

Red Bay (11-0) 24, Cedar Bluff (7-4) 7

Sulligent (9-2) 27, Cleveland (5-6) 21

CLASS 3A

Flomaton (10-1) 58, Opp (4-7) 28

Saint James (10-1) 23, Oakman (6-5) 20

T.R. Miller (7-4) 32, Pike County (10-1) 13

Montgomery Academy (7-4) 24, Winfield (7-4) 20

Gordo (11-0) 36, Bullock County (6-5) 0

Providence Christian (10-1) 42, Bayside Academy (5-6) 21

Pike Road (11-0) 45, Carbon Hill (4-7) 0

Mobile Christian (6-4) 49, Geneva (8-3) 36

B.B. Comer (6-5) 28, Fultondale (8-3) 19

Geraldine (7-4) 49, Clements (6-5) 16

Piedmont (10-1) 35, J.B. Pennington (3-8) 0

Lauderdale County (9-2) 46, Sylvania (7-4) 20

Westminster Christian (8-2) 47, Pisgah (4-7) 28

Randolph County (10-1) 44, Midfield (6-4) 8

Susan Moore (11-0) 42, Colbert Heights (6-5) 7

Walter Wellborn (11-1) 54, Locust Fork (6-5) 14

CLASS 4A

UMS-Wright (10-0) 51, Dale County (4-7) 7

Talladega (7-5) 20, Montevallo (6-5) 18

Montgomery Catholic (11-0) 24, Williamson (7-4) 6

Handley (7-4) 50, West Blocton (5-6) 14

Lincoln (9-2) 38, Dallas County (4-7) 8

Andalusia (8-3) 24, Trinity Presbyterian (6-5) 0

American Christian (10-1) 50, Holtville (6-5) 0

Hillcrest-Evergreen (7-4) 28, Alabama Christian (6-5) 21

Northside (10-1) 35, Hokes Bluff (7-4) 21

Priceville (8-3) 44, Rogers (3-7) 23

Jacksonville (9-2) 55, Cordova (5-6) 26

St. John Paul II Catholic (9-2) 56, Brooks (6-5) 42

Deshler (8-3) 44, Danville (5-6) 6

Oneonta (8-3) 37, Good Hope (8-3) 29

Fairview (9-2) 46, Central-Florence (3-8) 20

Anniston (7-4) 19, Fayette County (8-3) 6

CLASS 5A

Faith Academy (11-0) 31, Charles Henderson (4-6) 0

Pleasant Grove (10-1) 28, Chilton County (6-5) 0

Valley (7-4) 21, Vigor (4-7) 6

Ramsay (9-2) 34, Demopolis (7-4) 12

Briarwood Christian (10-1) 42, Marbury (6-5) 26

Jackson (6-5) 29, Rehobeth (7-3) 7

Parker (5-5) at Bibb County (10-0)

Greenville (7-4) 22, Citronelle (7-4) 112

Mortimer Jordan (9-2) 42, Boaz (4-7) 14

Guntersville (8-2) 32, Hamilton (8-3) 9

Center Point (8-3) 42, at Etowah (9-2) 10

Scottsboro (9-2) 17, Russellville (8-3) 14

Madison County (9-2) 21, Corner (7-4) 14

Alexandria (8-2) 10, Sylacauga (8-3) 7

Jasper (11-0) 55, Madison Academy (5-6) 14

Central-Clay County (9-2) 47, Sardis (5-6) 14

CLASS 6A

Park Crossing (4-7) 30, Saraland (10-1) 27

Stanhope Elmore (9-2) 35, Paul Bryant (7-4) 13

Spanish Fort (6-4) 28, Dothan (8-3) 21

Wetumpka (6-5) 22, Bessemer City (8-3) 21

Hueytown (10-1) 44, Selma (6-4) 24

Eufaula (9-2) 35, Blount (8-3) 6

Opelika (9-1) 48, McAdory (6-5) 20

St. Paul’s Episcopal (8-3) 20, Sidney Lanier (3-6) 14

Clay-Chalkville (9-2) 17, Helena (9-2) 0

Athens (8-3) 62, Buckhorn (4-7) 14

Oxford (10-1) 55, Chelsea (5-6) 14

Cullman (6-5) 20, Mae Jemison (5-6) 0

Fort Payne (9-2) 24, Hartselle (4-7) 17

Pinson Valley (8-2) 42, Homewood (4-7) 7

Muscle Shoals (11-0) 61, Albertville (5-6) 20

Gardendale (8-3) 17, Minor (6-5) 11

CLASS 7A

Central-Phenix City (10-1) 45, Fairhope (6-5) 7

Prattville (9-2) 24, Theodore (8-3) 17

McGill-Toolen Catholic (11-0) 35, Enterprise (5-6) 10

Auburn (8-3) 33, Murphy (6-5) 0

James Clemens (9-2) 21, Vestavia Hills (7-4) 20

Hoover (9-2) 21, Sparkman (8-3) 3

Thompson (9-1) 54, Austin (7-4) 20

Florence (7-4) 24, Mountain Brook (8-3) 21

