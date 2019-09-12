Team;Overall record;region record
ALABAMA
Class 7A, Region 4
Austin;3;0;1;0
Huntsville;3;0;1;0
Sparkman;2;0;1;0
James Clemens;1;2;1;0
Grissom;2;1;0;1
Florence;1;2;0;1
Bob Jones;0;3;0;1
Gadsden City;0;3;0;1
--
Class 6A, Region 7
Muscle Shoals;3;0;1;0
Athens;1;1;1;0
Cullman;1;2;1;0
Hartselle;1;2;0;1
Columbia;0;3;0;1
Decatur;0;3;0;1
--
Class 5A, Region 7
Hamilton;2;0;1;0
Jasper;2;0;1;0
Russellville;2;0;1;0
Lawrence County;1;1;1;0
Corner;2;1;0;1
Dora;2;1;0;1
Hayden;1;2;0;1
West Point;1;2;0;1
--
Class 4A, Region 5
Good Hope;3;0;1;0
Haleyville;2;1;1;0
Northside;2;1;1;0
Curry;0;2;0;0
Fayette County;1;2;0;1
Cordova;0;3;0;1
Oak Grove;0;3;0;1
--
Class 4A, Region 8
Brooks;2;1;1;0
Deshler;1;2;1;0
Wilson;1;2;1;0
West Limestone;1;1;0;0
Central;0;3;0;1
Elkmont;0;3;0;1
Rogers;0;3;0;1
--
Class 3A, Region 8
Colbert Heights;2;1;1;0
Lauderdale County;2;1;1;0
Phil Campbell;1;1;1;0
Clements;2;0;0;0
Lexington;1;1;0;1
Westminster Chr.;1;2;0;1
East Lawrence;0;2;0;1
--
Class 2A, Region 7
Colbert County;3;0;1;0
Red Bay;3;0;1;0
Sheffield;2;1;1;0
Addison;2;1;0;0
Hatton;1;1;0;1
Tharptown;1;1;0;1
Tanner;0;3;0;1
--
Class 1A, Region 7
Decatur Heritage;3;0;1;0
R.A. Hubbard;3;0;1;0
Falkville;2;1;1;0
Gaylesville;1;1;0;0
Valley Head;1;1;0;1
Coosa Christian;0;3;0;1
Woodville;0;3;0;1
--
Class 1A, Region 8
Mars Hill;2;0;1;0
Waterloo;2;1;1;0
Vina;1;2;1;0
Cherokee;0;2;0;0
Hackleburg;0;3;0;1
Phillips;0;3;0;1
Shoals Christian;0;3;0;1
--
TENNESSEE
Class AAAA, Region 4
Marshall County;3;0;1;0
Nolensville;3;0;1;0
Maplewood;1;2;1;0
Lawrence County;2;1;0;1
Tullahoma;1;2;0;1
Spring Hill;0;3;0;1
--
Class AA, Region 5
Forrest;3;0;1;0
Lewis County;2;0;1;0
Summertown;2;1;0;0
Loretto;1;1;0;0
Eagleville;2;1;0;1
Community;1;2;0;1
--
Class A, Region 6
Huntingdon;3;0;1;0
Collinwood;1;2;1;0
McEwen;1;2;1;0
Wayne County;1;2;1;0
Bruceton;0;3;0;1
Perry County;0;3;0;1
Middleton;0;3;0;2
