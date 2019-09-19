Rushing (Carries, yards, TDs)
Junior Summerhill, Waterloo;33;537;7
Ethan Smith, Colbert County;63;519;6
Dalton Hanback, Central;74;518;6
Carson Shaw, Colbert Heights;58;410;4
Alex Haddock, Collinwood;81;378;6
Bryan Hogan, Deshler;42;376;7
Trey Leindecker, Phil Campbell;53;376;6
Dee Beckwith, Florence;45;360;7
Peyton Higgins, Mars Hill;19;334;5
Gage Pugh, Colbert Heights;57;333;1
Alex Carr, Lawrence County;37;332;6
Logan Smothers, Muscle Shoals;26;295;5
Justus McDaniel, Mars Hill;16;281;5
Colton Patton, Deshler;25;274;4
Cam Beckwith, Brooks;42;259;5
Austin Ashley, Russellville;46;253;3
Aiden Kennedy, Mars Hill;18;247;2
JoJo Swinea, Wayne County;55;246;3
Carson Daniel, Brooks;30;251;4
JD Bedford, Lawrence County;35;219;1
Booth McCulloch, Russellville;24;211;4
Trey Martin, Lexington;47;206;0
Austin Burgess, Rogers;32;204;0
Passing (C-A-I, yards, TDs)
Carson Daniel, Brooks;54-74-2;887;11
Khori Bowling, Sheffield;36-59-1;825;11
Jalen Vinson, Red Bay;39-71-1;677;5
Caden Jones, Hackleburg;52-94-6;675;7
Campbell Parker, Waterloo;28-53-0;587;6
Jacob Bishop, Russellville;30-52-2;574;6
Logan Smothers, Muscle Shoals;34-51-1;565;9
Payton Palmer, Central;40-82-X;564;2
Luke Barnwell, Phil Campbell;42-71-4;532;6
Slade Berryman, Colbert County;19-34-1;492;9
Gardner Flippo, Florence;28-48-4;474;3
Cade Crews, Wayne County;23-48-3;404;4
Dayton Scott, Collinwood;36-52-6;403;2
Eli Musso, Haleyville;19-48-1;348;3
Will Pilgrim, Deshler;13-26-X;331;1
Alex Carr, Lawrence County;27-47-3;278;2
Receiving (Catches, yards, TDs)
Kobe Warden, Brooks;37;637;7
AJ Cherry, Sheffield;15;362;8
Arden Hamilton, Red Bay;15;361;5
Clay Baugus, Wayne County;10;315;4
Hayden Hester, Waterloo;15;258;2
Daniel Cooper, Hackleburg;19;256;3
Jaylen Butler, Colbert County;4;218;4
Ethan Heggy, Hackleburg;13;201;2
Trey Leindecker, Phil Campbell;13;192;2
Dalton Chastain, Collinwood;14;188;1
Rowe Gallagher, Russellville;9;184;4
Tee Carter, Colbert County;8;170;3
Mikey McIntosh, Muscle Shoals;12;169;2
Ty Smith, Muscle Shoals;8;165;3
Andrew Baugh, Florence;10;157;1
Martez Smith, Sheffield;7;155;1
Tackles
Grant Wisdom, Deshler;49
Rouge Holt, Collinwood;47
Colton Vaden, Waterloo;45
Tabarious Horton, Colbert County;43
Drake Patterson, Brooks;42
J’Daryus Nance, Colbert County;42
Jacob Parker, Lexington;41
Jaylen Jones, Sheffield;41
Jeitt Traywick, Hackleburg;39
AJ Cherry, Sheffield;39
Tre Williams, Sheffield;37
Preston Hardin, Florence;35
Brooks Scott, Russellville;35
Noah Sanderson, Collinwood;34
Levi Adams, Lawrence County;34
Jackson Bratton, Muscle Shoals;34
Elisiah Willis, Colbert County;32
Will Armstrong, Sheffield;32
Malik Smith, Muscle Shoals;31
Chip Peters, Deshler;30
Ethan Heggy, Hackleburg;30
Albaro Francisco, Russellville;30
Joe Houston Thompson, Collinwood;29
Isaac Mason, Florence;28
Jamaal Hubbard, Russellville;28
Hayden Hester, Waterloo;28
Junior Summerhill, Waterloo;28
Gage Adams, Lawrence County;28
Interceptions
Drake Patterson, Brooks;4
Kobe Warden, Brooks;2
Jakevis Nalls, Colbert County;2
Skylar Balta, Colbert Heights;2
Gage Pugh, Colbert Heights;2
Cody Collinsworth, Deshler;2
JD Bedford, Lawrence County;2
Aiden Gay, Muscle Shoals;2
Javar Strong, Muscle Shoals;2
24 others with 1 interception
